Vivo V17 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: What's the Difference

Vivo V17 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro primarily differ in terms of their camera capabilities.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 18:17 IST
Vivo V17 Pro and V15 Pro, both provide pop-up selfie cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo V17 Pro has a dual selfie camera setup
  • Vivo V15 Pro only packs a single front shooter
  • Vivo V17 Pro and V15 Pro are offered in two colour options

Vivo V17 Pro was launched Friday at an event in New Delhi. The V17 Pro is the company's most expensive V-series phone in its portfolio. It joins the likes of Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V15, Vivo V9, and Vivo V9 Pro in the lineup and is being touted as the “world's first 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie” camera phone. In this article, we take a look at how the Vivo V17 Pro is different from the V15 Pro that made its India debut earlier this year and shares a number of specifications with the new phone.

Vivo V17 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Price in India, Colours

Vivo V17 Pro has been priced at Rs. 29,990 for the lone 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the Vivo V15 Pro, which was launched at Rs. 28,990, can now be purchased for as a low as Rs. 23,990 for its base 6GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM version of the V15 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 26,990. Vivo is offering the V17 Pro in Ocean Blue and Midnight Ocean colour and the V15 Pro can be bought in Topaz Blue and Ruby Red.

Vivo V15 Pro review

Vivo V17 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Specifications

Starting with the differences first, the Vivo V17 Pro features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display, whereas the V15 Pro houses a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The V17 Pro uses a 4,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Vivo V15 Pro, on the other hand, includes a 3,700mAh battery. The V15 Pro also provides fast charging support, however the exact maximum wattage support is unclear.

Vivo V17 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Cameras

The main differences between the two phones lie in the imaging capabilities, Vivo has added a quad camera setup on the back in the V17 Pro. This setup houses a 48-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 13-megapixel f/2.5 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 Super Wide-Angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Vivo V15 Pro, on the other hand, features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel f/1.8 primary shooter. The other two cameras in the V15 Pro's rear camera setup include an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Both Vivo V17 Pro and V15 Pro use a pop-up mechanism to house a selfie shooter. While the V15 Pro has got a single selfie camera of 32-megapixel with an f/2.0 lens, the V17 Pro has two shooters – a 32-megapixel f/2.0 main selfie shooter and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 secondary wide-angle shooter.

You will also get a USB Type-C port, and Funtouch OS 9.1 on the V17 Pro, whereas the V15 Pro includes Micro-USB port and Funtouch OS 9. As mentioned, Vivo is only offering one storage + RAM variant of the V17 Pro – 8GB + 128GB, however the V15 Pro is offered in two variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

Lastly, the Vivo V17 Pro's dimensions are 157.25x74.71x8.21mm and weighs 185 grams. The Vivo V15 Pro, on the other hand, measures 159x74.70x9.80mm and weighs 202 grams.

Among the similarities, both Vivo phones are powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and run on Android 9 Pie. The phones also feature in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (Nano) connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS.

GENERAL
BrandVivoVivo
ModelV17 ProV15 Pro
Release date20th September 2019February 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)159.00 x 74.70 x 9.80157.25 x 74.71 x 8.21
Weight (g)202.00185.00
Battery capacity (mAh)41003700
Removable batteryNo-
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursMidnight Ocean, Glacier IceBlue Topaz, Ruby Red
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.446.39
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeOther-
Aspect ratio-19.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 675Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
RAM8GB6GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256
Dedicated microSD slot-Yes
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 13-megapixel (f/2.5) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYes-
Rear flashYes-
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.0) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)32-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flashYes-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid Android 9.0 Pie
SkinFuntouch OS 9.1Funtouch OS 9
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYes-
USB Type-CYes-
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
Micro-USB-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Eye-catching design
  • Beautiful display
  • Good photo quality
  • Bad
  • Stuck with a Micro-USB port
  • Can’t stream HD videos on Netflix or Amazon
  • FunTouch OS needs refinement
Read detailed Vivo V15 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
