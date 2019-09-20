Vivo V17 Pro was launched in India on Friday. The newest model in the company's V-series is designed to attract young consumers with a dual pop-up selfie camera. The Vivo V17 Pro also has artificial intelligence (AI) backed quad rear camera setup that works with an upgraded HDR feature. In terms of display, the Vivo phone flaunts a Super AMOLED panel with 20:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo V17 Pro comes in the price bracket that already has the Redmi K20 Pro as a strong contender and recently added the Oppo Reno 2Z as a decent competitor. Both the Oppo Reno 2Z and Redmi K20 Pro have pop-up selfie camera modules and gradient back finishes to influence customers.

We here compare the price and specifications of the Vivo V17 Pro with those of the Oppo Reno 2Z and Redmi K20 Pro to bring out the best option for you. So let's begin.

Vivo V17 Pro vs Oppo Reno 2Z vs Redmi K20 Pro price in India

The Vivo V17 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 29,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone features Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean colour options and will go on sale in the country starting September 27.

Just like the Vivo V17 Pro, the Oppo Reno 2Z price in India is set at Rs. 29,990 that is set for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The phone comes in Luminous Black, Sky White, and Polar Light colour options and is available for purchase since September 6.

The Redmi K20 Pro price, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The handset sports Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue colours.

Vivo V17 Pro vs Oppo Reno 2Z vs Redmi K20 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM Vivo V17 Pro, Oppo Reno 2Z, and Redmi K20 Pro all three phones run Android 9 Pie but with custom skins on top. While the Vivo V17 Pro has Funtouch OS 9.1, the Oppo Reno 2Z runs ColorOS 6.1 and Redmi K20 Pro comes with MIUI 10.

On the display front, the Vivo V17 Pro features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Ultra FullView Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.65 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Oppo Reno 2Z, on the other hand, has a 6.53-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. However, the Redmi K20 Pro houses a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the Vivo V17 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Oppo Reno 2Z, on the other front, includes a MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. In contrast, the Redmi K20 Pro has the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Vivo V17 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that includes a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor along with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also comprises a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens enabling bokeh effects. The Reno 2Z houses a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor sporting an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens that has 119-degrees field of view, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor along with an f/1.75 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

To capture selfies, the dual pop-up selfie camera module of the Vivo V17 Pro includes a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens -- accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor featuring a super-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has a 105-degree field of view. This is unlike the Oppo Reno 2Z that has a single, centrally-aligned 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The Redmi K20 Pro also has a single pop-up selfie camera module with a 20-megapixel sensor that has an f/2.2 lens on top.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V17 Pro include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Oppo Reno 2Z and Redmi K20 Pro also have similar connectivity options. All three phones also have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo V17 Pro packs a 4,100mAh battery that supports the company's proprietary 18W Dual-Engine fast charging technology, while the Oppo Reno 2Z includes a 4,000mAh battery that supports 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge tech. The Redmi K20 Pro also has a 4,000mAh battery, but it supports 27W fast charging tech.

Dimensions of the Vivo V17 Pro are 159x74.70x9.8mm, while the Oppo Reno 2Z measures 161.8x75.8x8.7mm and Redmi K20 Pro is measured at 156.7x74.3x8.8mm. The Vivo phone weighs 201.8 grams, which is higher than the 195 grams weight of the Oppo Reno 2Z and 191 grams of the Redmi K20 Pro.