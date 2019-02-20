Technology News

Vivo V15 Pro vs Vivo V11 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

, 20 February 2019
Vivo V15 Pro is compared with the predecessor Vivo V11 Pro

Highlights

  • Vivo V15 Pro is priced at 28,990, Vivo V11 Pro price was recently cut
  • Both the phones come with a dedicated microSD card, dual-SIM slots
  • Vivo V15 Pro sports triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie sensor

Six months after the launch of the Vivo V11 Pro, the company has introduced its successor Vivo V15 Pro in India. The smartphone sees an upgrade in camera, processor, battery, and the design of the device has also been changed when compared to its predecessor. Key highlights of the Vivo V15 Pro include a triple rear camera setup, a pop-up 32-megapixel selfie camera, a fifth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor, and a Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC. The predecessor Vivo V11 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a dual camera setup, a waterdrop notch, a 25-megapixel selfie sensor, and a Snapdragon 660 processor.

We pit the Vivo V15 Pro with the predecessor Vivo V11 Pro to see all the differences between the two, and to ascertain whether the new entrant is a worthy enough upgrade.

Vivo V15 Pro vs Vivo V11 Pro price

Vivo V15 Pro has been priced in India at Rs. 28,990, and is available in the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. Pre-bookings for the phone have already started, and it is set to go on sale from March 6. The smartphone will be available in Topaz Blue and Ruby Red colour options on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal, and Vivo India online store as well as a list of offline retailers. Launch offers include 5 percent cashback from HDFC Bank, one time screen replacement, and 0 percent down-payment from IDFC First Bank.

Earlier this month, the Vivo V11 Pro received a permanent price cut in India, and is now priced at Rs. 23,990, down from the original price of Rs. 25,990. It is available in the lone 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, and comes in Dazzling Gold and Starry Night Black colour options. It is also being sold via online and offline retail partners.

Vivo V15 Pro vs Vivo V11 Pro specifications

Apart from the obvious design disparities, the Vivo V15 Pro and V11 Pro have several hardware differences as well. The Vivo V15 Pro runs on Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 out-of-the-box, while the Vivo V11 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.5. Both the phones support dual-SIM slots, 3.5mm audio jacks, and come with dedicated microSD card slots (up to 256GB) for memory expansion. The Vivo V15 Pro sports a true bezel-less display without any notches, but it still sports a slightly smaller display size at 6.39-inch, while the Vivo V11 Pro sports a 6.41-inch display with a waterdrop-shaped notch. Both the phones sport 1080x2340 pixel resolutions with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Vivo V15 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC, while the Vivo V11 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. Both the phones pack 6GB RAM. The Vivo V15 Pro offers 128GB of internal storage while the Vivo V11 Pro offers only 64GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera, the Vivo V15 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary Quad Pixel sensor (enabling 12-megapixel effective pixels) with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary, AI Super Wide-Angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera supports features such as AI Body Shaping and AI Portrait Lighting. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor sitting under the pop-up camera module.

The Vivo V11 Pro, on the other hand, sports a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture), coupled with an LED flash and 'dual pixel' tech for better low-light photography and fast autofocus. On the front, the handset gets a single 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI-powered features and AR stickers.

The Vivo V15 Pro packs a slightly larger 3,500mAh battery and the Vivo V11 Pro packs a 3,400mAh battery. The Vivo V15 Pro is thicker and heavier at 8.21mm and 185 grams, while the Vivo V11 Pro is slimmer and lighter at 7.90mm and 156 grams. Both the phones come with Bluetooth v5.0 support.

Vivo V15 Pro vs Vivo V11 Pro comparison

Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateFebruary 2019September 2018
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)157.25 x 74.71 x 8.21157.91 x 75.08 x 7.90
Weight (g)185.00156.00
Battery capacity (mAh)37003400
Fast chargingProprietaryQuick Charge
ColoursBlue Topaz, Ruby RedDazzling Gold, Starry Black
Body type-Plastic
Removable battery-No
Wireless charging-No
SAR value-0.43
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.396.41
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:9
Protection type-Gorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)-401
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 675Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
RAM6GB6GB
Internal storage128GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.0)25-megapixel (f/2.0)
Rear autofocus-Yes
Rear flash-LED
Front autofocus-No
Front flash-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid Android 9.0 PieAndroid 8.1
SkinFuntouch OS 9FunTouch OS 4.5
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
Micro-USBYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
NFC-No
USB OTG-Yes
USB Type-C-No
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Slim and light
  • Vivid display
  • Lots of software features
  • Good cameras with quick AF
  • Bad
  • Fingerpint unlocking is slow
  • No electronic stabilisation
  • Software still has bugs
Read detailed Vivo V11 Pro review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
