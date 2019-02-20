Vivo V15 Pro vs Vivo V11 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

Six months after the launch of the Vivo V11 Pro, the company has introduced its successor Vivo V15 Pro in India. The smartphone sees an upgrade in camera, processor, battery, and the design of the device has also been changed when compared to its predecessor. Key highlights of the Vivo V15 Pro include a triple rear camera setup, a pop-up 32-megapixel selfie camera, a fifth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor, and a Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC. The predecessor Vivo V11 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a dual camera setup, a waterdrop notch, a 25-megapixel selfie sensor, and a Snapdragon 660 processor.

We pit the Vivo V15 Pro with the predecessor Vivo V11 Pro to see all the differences between the two, and to ascertain whether the new entrant is a worthy enough upgrade.

Vivo V15 Pro vs Vivo V11 Pro price

Vivo V15 Pro has been priced in India at Rs. 28,990, and is available in the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. Pre-bookings for the phone have already started, and it is set to go on sale from March 6. The smartphone will be available in Topaz Blue and Ruby Red colour options on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal, and Vivo India online store as well as a list of offline retailers. Launch offers include 5 percent cashback from HDFC Bank, one time screen replacement, and 0 percent down-payment from IDFC First Bank.

Earlier this month, the Vivo V11 Pro received a permanent price cut in India, and is now priced at Rs. 23,990, down from the original price of Rs. 25,990. It is available in the lone 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, and comes in Dazzling Gold and Starry Night Black colour options. It is also being sold via online and offline retail partners.

Vivo V15 Pro vs Vivo V11 Pro specifications

Apart from the obvious design disparities, the Vivo V15 Pro and V11 Pro have several hardware differences as well. The Vivo V15 Pro runs on Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 out-of-the-box, while the Vivo V11 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.5. Both the phones support dual-SIM slots, 3.5mm audio jacks, and come with dedicated microSD card slots (up to 256GB) for memory expansion. The Vivo V15 Pro sports a true bezel-less display without any notches, but it still sports a slightly smaller display size at 6.39-inch, while the Vivo V11 Pro sports a 6.41-inch display with a waterdrop-shaped notch. Both the phones sport 1080x2340 pixel resolutions with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Vivo V15 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC, while the Vivo V11 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. Both the phones pack 6GB RAM. The Vivo V15 Pro offers 128GB of internal storage while the Vivo V11 Pro offers only 64GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera, the Vivo V15 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary Quad Pixel sensor (enabling 12-megapixel effective pixels) with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary, AI Super Wide-Angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera supports features such as AI Body Shaping and AI Portrait Lighting. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor sitting under the pop-up camera module.

The Vivo V11 Pro, on the other hand, sports a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture), coupled with an LED flash and 'dual pixel' tech for better low-light photography and fast autofocus. On the front, the handset gets a single 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI-powered features and AR stickers.

The Vivo V15 Pro packs a slightly larger 3,500mAh battery and the Vivo V11 Pro packs a 3,400mAh battery. The Vivo V15 Pro is thicker and heavier at 8.21mm and 185 grams, while the Vivo V11 Pro is slimmer and lighter at 7.90mm and 156 grams. Both the phones come with Bluetooth v5.0 support.