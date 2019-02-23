Technology News

Vivo V15 Pro vs Poco F1: Price and Specifications Comparison

, 23 February 2019
Vivo V15 Pro vs Poco F1: Which should be the better pick for you in terms of price and specifications?

Highlights

  • Vivo V15 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 28,990
  • Poco F1 price for identical RAM/ storage option is set at Rs. 22,999
  • Vivo V15 Pro has the pop-up selfie camera as the USP

Vivo V15 Pro was launched in India on Wednesday with a pop-up selfie camera. The new phone also has a triple rear camera setup and an Ultra FullView Display panel. Further, the V15 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and is powered by a Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC. All this makes the new Vivo phone a strong competitor against the Poco F1 that comes as Xiaomi's contender in the mid-range price segment. Poco F1 packs specifications like octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and Full-HD+ screen. How does the Vivo V15 Pro stack up against the Poco F1 in terms of the price and specifications? Let's find out.

Vivo V15 Pro vs Poco F1 price in India

As we mentioned, the Vivo V15 Pro was just launched in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has set the Vivo V15 Pro price in India at Rs. 28,990 for the single 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The phone comes in Topaz Blue and Ruby Red colour options and will go on sale in the country through Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal, and Vivo India online store as well as a list of offline retailers starting March 6.

 

In contrast, the Poco F1 has multiple storage variants. The price of the Poco F1 model with 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration is set at Rs. 19,999, while its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model is available at Rs. 22,999. There is also the Poco F1 Armoured Edition with 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option at Rs. 23,999 and the Poco F1 Armoured Edition with 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage at Rs. 28,999. The regular Poco F1 comes in Graphite Black, Rosso Red, and Steel Blue colour options.

Vivo V15 Pro vs Poco F1 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V15 Pro runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie. However, the Poco F1 comes with MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, though it is upgradable to Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 on top.

Vivo has provided a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Ultra FullView Display, which is a Super AMOLED panel along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This is unlike the Poco F1 that has a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) TFT display along with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Poco F1 Review

Under the hood, the Vivo V15 Pro has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Poco F1, on the other hand, is powered by the top-of-the-line, Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

Vivo V15 Pro vs Poco F1 camera

On the optics part, the Vivo V15 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, paired with a 48-megapixel primary Quad Pixel sensor (supporting 12-megapixel effective pixels) and an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary AI Super Wide-Angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The Poco F1, on the other side, houses a dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor that has a 1.4-micron pixel size and dual-pixel autofocus, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

For selfies and video chat, the Vivo V15 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera module that includes a 32-megapixel camera sensor. The Poco F1 doesn't have any pop-up selfie camera module, though it has a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front to capture self-portraits and enable video chatting.

 

Vivo V15 Pro vs Poco F1 storage

The Vivo V15 Pro has lone 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) that can be used in the dedicated slot. Distinctly, the Poco F1 has 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of internal storage options that all are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid SIM slot configuration.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V15 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Poco F1, on the other front, has 4G+, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Vivo V15 Pro has an array of sensors that includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, apart from an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Unlike the Vivo phone, the Poco F1 has a traditional fingerprint sensor at the back -- alongside an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

Vivo V15 Pro vs Poco F1 battery

Vivo has provided a 3,700mAh battery on the V15 Pro that supports Dual-Engine fast charging technology that is touted to charge from 0 to 24 percent in 15 minutes. However, the Poco F1 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and Quick Charge 3.

Vivo V15 Pro vs Vivo V11 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

The Vivo V15 Pro measures 157.25x74.71x8.21mm, while the Poco F1 has dimensions of 155.5x75.3x8.8mm. Lastly, the Vivo phone weighs 185 grams, whereas the Poco F1 has a weight of 180 grams.

We discussed what WhatsApp absolutely needs to do in 2019, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo V15 Pro vs Poco F1 comparison

  Vivo V15 Pro
Vivo V15 Pro
Poco F1
Poco F1
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateFebruary 2019August 2018
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)157.25 x 74.71 x 8.21155.50 x 75.20 x 8.80
Weight (g)185.00182.00
Battery capacity (mAh)37004000
Fast chargingProprietaryQuick Charge 3.0
ColoursBlue Topaz, Ruby RedBlue, Grey
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.396.18
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2246 pixels
Aspect ratio19.5:918.7:9
Protection type-Gorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2.8GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 675Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
RAM6GB6GB
Internal storage128GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256
Dedicated microSD slotYesNo
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.9, 1.4-micron) + 5-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.0)20-megapixel
Rear flash-Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid Android 9.0 PieAndroid 8.1
SkinFuntouch OS 9MIUI for Poco
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n-
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
Micro-USBYes-
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
USB Type-C-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMMicro-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYes-
Vivo V15 Pro vs Poco F1: Price and Specifications Comparison
