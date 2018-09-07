Vivo on Thursday launched the V11 Pro in the Indian market, and the big USP of the device is its in-display fingerprint scanner at a mid-range price. Of course, a 25-megapixel selfie camera is part of the package, along with a 3,400mAh battery and dual real cameras. At its price point, the smartphone does have a lot of competition from Oppo, Xiaomi, and Nokia offerings, and while none of them offer an in-display fingerprint scanner, on paper they do sport strong specifications otherwise. The Vivo V11 Pro is up for pre-orders, and we pit it against all the other phones in the market that are good contenders, before you make the purchase.

We compare the Vivo V11 Pro with the Xiaomi Poco F1, Oppo F9 Pro, and the Nokia 7 Plus, to see if it has an edge over the others in the Indian market scenario. The Vivo V11 Pro and Oppo F9 Pro sport a waterdrop-shaped notch, while the Poco F1 has a more iPhone X-like notch. The Nokia 7 Plus, on the other hand, has no notch at all and sports considerable bezel up top. Only the Oppo F9 Pro has its dual camera setup stacked horizontally, while the other three have stacked them vertically at the back. Apart from the Vivo V11 Pro, all the other three phones sport a rear fingerprint scanner. Now, let's compare the four devices on the basis of their price and specifications.

Vivo V11 Pro vs Oppo F9 Pro vs Poco F1 vs Nokia 7 Plus price in India

Only one variant of the Vivo V11 Pro has been launched in India, and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model costs Rs. 25,999. It is available in Dazzling Gold and Starry Night Black colour options, and pre-orders have begun offline and online via - Vivo e-Store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Snapdeal. Introductory offers include Rs. 2,000 cashback for HDFC cardholders, benefits worth Rs. 4,050 from Reliance Jio, and a one-time screen replacement offer for the first six months. Vodafone and Idea subscribers will get complimentary liquid and damage protection insurance, as well as additional data. Purchases from Paytm Mall will be eligible for Rs. 2,000 cashback, while Capital First transactions will get 5 percent discount. There will be Rs. 2,000 additional exchange discount, no-cost EMIs up to 12 months, and buyback guarantee.

Xiaomi Poco F1 comes in three variants - the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant is priced in India at Rs. 20,999, the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model has been priced at Rs. 23,999, and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB inbuilt storage model costs Rs. 28,999. It comes in Rosso Red, Steel Blue, and Graphite Black colour options. There's also an Armoured Edition of the Poco F1 with 'real Kevlar', priced at Rs. 29,999. It is available via flash sales on Flipkart and Mi.com.

The Oppo F9 Pro, on the other hand, is priced in India for Rs. 23,990 (6GB RAM, 64GB storage), and it comes in Starry Purple, Sunrise Red, and Twilight Blue colour variants. It is available on Flipkart, Amazon India, and Paym Mall, as well as select offline stores.

Lastly, the Nokia 7 Plus has been priced at Rs. 25,999 in India, and is available in Black/ Copper and White/ Copper colour variants. It is available in Amazon India, the Nokia Mobile Shop, and other offline outlets.

Vivo V11 Pro vs Oppo F9 Pro vs Poco F1 vs Nokia 7 Plus specifications

Starting with the newly launched Vivo V11 Pro, the dual-SIM (Nano) device runs on FunTouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Halo FullView 3.0 Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone has a 3,400mAh battery under the hood, with support for Dual-Engine fast charging (18W), and supports an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo V11 Pro sports dual rear cameras - one 12-megapixel sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture) - coupled with an LED flash and Dual Pixel tech. There's a single 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture with AI-powered features and AR stickers. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The V11 Pro measures 157.91x75.08x7.9mm and weighs 156 grams.

On the other hand, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F9 Pro runs on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM. It offers 64GB of storage with the option to expand further via microSD card slot (up to 256GB). The Oppo F9 Pro is powered by a 3,500mAh battery that features the company's VOOC fast charging tech.

The Oppo F9 Pro also sports a dual rear camera setup -one 16-megapixel primary sensor bearing a f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor bearing a f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it comes with a 25-megapixel camera that has f/2.0 aperture and HDR capabilities. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE (on both SIM card slots), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG functionality, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 156.7x74x7.99mm and weighs 169 grams.

Coming to the Poco F1, the dual-SIM device runs on MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.18-inch display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that's been integrated with LiquidCool Technology. It's available in 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid SIM slot configuration. The Poco F1 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W charging support and Quick Charge 3 (charger bundled in box).

The Xiaomi Poco F1 sports a dual camera setup - one 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor with 1.4-micron pixel, and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor from Samsung. There's a 20-megapixel camera for selfies with HDR and AI Beautify features, with an IR light that powers the Face Unlock feature. Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G+, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the Nokia 7 Plus runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and is an Android One smartphone - implying fast updates and an optimised stock Android experience. The dual-SIM handset sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160) IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio alongside Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a peak brightness rating of 500-nits. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Nokia 7 Plus has 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). It is powered by a 3,800mAh battery with fast charging.

The Nokia 7 Plus sports a dual camera setup at the rear end capable of 2X optical zoom with a dual-tone LED flash and Zeiss optics. There is a primary 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a secondary 13-megapixel sensor at the back. The phone comes with a 16-megapixel fixed focus camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 1-micron pixels and Zeiss optics on the front. In terms of connectivity, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C (2.0), and a 3.5mm audio jack.

