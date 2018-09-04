Vivo V11 Pro is all set to be the Chinese phone maker's next smartphone for the Indian market, and, also, possibly an affordable option for users waiting to try out an in-display fingerprint sensor, after the Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex were launched with similar features. While the handset will be launched at a launch event in Mumbai on Thursday, leaks and official teasers from last month have given us a fair idea of what to expect from the Vivo V11 Pro in terms of specifications and design elements. Let's have a look at what all is expected in Vivo's latest smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo V11 Pro price in India

Vivo V11 Pro price in India has not been revealed yet, and is expected to happen at the launch later this week. However, considering the positioning of the Vivo V9 and the internals of the Vivo V11 Pro, we can expect the upcoming smartphone to be priced anywhere in the Rs. 20,000-Rs. 30,000 price range. We can also expect Vivo India to announce certain offers - including card discounts and telecom bundles - at the Vivo V11 Pro launch. Availability will also be made clearer at the launch event. The phone has been listed on Amazon.in with a "Notify Me" button.

Vivo V11 Pro specifications

Based on a leak from late last month, the dual-SIM Vivo V11 Pro is expected to sport a 6.41-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView panel with a waterdrop-style notch on top (similar to the one on the Oppo F9 Pro). The smartphone is expected to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It will arrive with a triple card slot, including a dedicated microSD card slot with support for up to 256GB cards, externally.

In the camera department, the Vivo V11 Pro is reported to feature a vertically aligned dual Pixel rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with AI scene recognition. The phone also gets a 25-megapixel selfie camera with certain AI capabilities. Face unlock is present on the smartphone, with unlocking possible at night. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with a 3,400mAh battery with "dual-engine" fast charging capabilities. Instead of a physical fingerprint sensor, the Vivo V11 Pro will sport an in-display variant placed right on the display itself.

