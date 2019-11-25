Vivo U20 was launched in India last week, an upgraded version of the Vivo U10, less than two months after the latter's debut. Vivo U20 retains some of its predecessor's traits such as triple rear cameras and a large 5,000mAh battery, but it also brings a host of notable upgrades. The Vivo U20 is powered by the faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, has a more pixel-dense display, and packs more powerful camera sensors both at the front and back. But is the Vivo U20 worth forking extra cash over the Vivo U10? Here's a quick comparison of their pricing and how they stack up against each other on paper.

Vivo U20 vs Vivo U20 price in India

Vivo U20 has been priced at Rs. 10,990 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 64GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 11,990 in India. It can be picked up in Racing Black and Blaze Blue colour options. On the other hand, the Vivo U10 is currently available at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB + 32GB variant, while its 3GB + 64GB model can be picked up for Rs. 9,490 and the top-end 4GB + 64GB configuration can be purchased at Rs. 10,990 in India. It is available in Electric Blue and Thunder Black colour options.

Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10 specifications

Vivo U20 runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.1 on top. It sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and peak brightness of 480 nits. The Vivo U10, on the other hand, features a slightly smaller 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Coming to the hardware under the hood, the Vivo U20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The Vivo U10 draws power from the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with a peak 4GB of RAM. Both the phones pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

As far as imaging hardware goes, the Vivo U20's triple rear camera setup consists of a 16-megapixel main camera with the Sony IMX499 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. A 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture is there to handle selfies.

The Vivo U10 also packs triple rear cameras, but its main snapper is a lower-resolution 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super-wide-angle f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/1.8 lens.

Connectivity options on the Vivo U20 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and Galileo. Sensors inside the latest Vivo U-series phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetometer, gyroscope, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Dimensions of the phone are 162.15 x 76.47 x 8.89mm and it weighs 193 grams.

As for the Vivo U10, connectivity suite of this phone includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and Micro-USB port. Sensors on the handset include an accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint reader, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. It measures 159.43x76.77x8.92mm and tips the scales at 190.5 grams.