Technology News
loading

Vivo U20 vs Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5s: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo U20 price in India starts at Rs. 10,990, while Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s start at Rs. 9,999.

By | Updated: 23 November 2019 17:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo U20 vs Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5s: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo U20, Redmi Note 8, and Realme 5s, all three phones run Android Pie

Highlights
  • Vivo U20 will go on sale starting November 28
  • Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • Realme 5s sports a 48-megapixel primary camera shooter

Vivo U20 was launched in India on Friday. The new Vivo phone is targeted at young buyers with a list of preloaded camera features and a gaming-focussed Ultra Game Mode. Key highlights of the Vivo U20 include a triple rear camera setup, Halo FullView display, and 18W fast charging support. The Vivo U20 also features the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone also has two colour options both sporting a glass back. All this makes the Vivo U20 a strong competitor against the recently launched Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s.

Here, we put the price and specifications of the Vivo U20 against the Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s to let you easily find the best option for you.

Vivo U20 vs Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5s: Price in India

The Vivo U20 price in India is set at Rs. 10,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,990. Both variants come in Blaze Blue and Racing Black colour options. Moreover, the smartphone will go on sale in the country starting November 28.

Vivo U20 First Impressions

In contrast, the Redmi Note 8 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Xiaomi smartphone also has the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 12,999. Both variants come in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colour options and are available for purchase through regular sale rounds via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores in the country.

The Realme 5s price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, whereas its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 10,999. The smartphone comes in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red and is set to go on sale starting November 29.

Vivo U20 vs Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5s: Specifications

The Vivo U20, Redmi Note 8, and Realme 5s, all three phones have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android Pie. However, there are custom skins on top to distinguish the experience to some extent. Vivo has provided Funtouch OS 9 on its handset, while the Xiaomi phone runs MIUI 10 and the Realme offering comes with ColorOS 6. On the display front, the Vivo U20 has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 8, on the other front, comes with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio. However, the Realme 5s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

Redmi Note 8 Review

Vivo has provided the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC on the U20, along with up to 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 8 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. This is similar to the Realme 5s that has the same Snapdragon 665 SoC, but with 4GB of RAM.

Vivo U20 vs Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5s: Camera

For photos and videos, the Vivo U20 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX499 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens and 120-degree field-of-view (FoV) as well as an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. In contrast, the Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The Realme 5s, on the other side, has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle 119-degree lens carrying f/2.25 aperture. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

On the part of selfies, the Vivo U20 flaunts a 16-megapixel camera along with an f/2.0 lens. This is unlike the 13-megapixel selfie camera featured on the on Redmi Note 8 that comes along with an f/2.0 lens. The Realme 5s also has a 13-megapixel selfie camera, paired with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo U20 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, has up to 128GB internal storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). The Realme 5s also has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Realme 5s First Impressions

Connectivity options on the Vivo U20 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 8 also has similar connectivity options but comes with USB Type-C port instead of dated Micro-USB. However, the Realme 5s also has Micro-USB over USB Type-C.

Sensors on the Vivo U20 include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. These are all similar to what's available on the Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s.

The Vivo U20 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Dual-Engine fast charging technology. In contrast, the Redmi Note 8 has a 4,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The Realme 5s includes a 5,000mAh battery with the typical 10W charging technology.

Vivo U20 measures 162.15x76.47x8.89mm, while the Redmi Note 8 measures 158.3x75.30x8.35mm and the Realme 5s measures 164.4x75.6x9.3mm. The Vivo phone weighs 193 grams, whereas the Redmi Note 8 is weight at 188 grams and the Realme 5s weighs 198 grams.

Vivo U20 vs Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8 comparison
  Vivo U20
Vivo U20
Realme 5s
Realme 5s
Redmi Note 8
Redmi Note 8
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandVivoRealmeXiaomi
ModelU205sRedmi Note 8
Release date22nd November 2019-29th August 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typePlastic-Glass
Dimensions (mm)162.15 x 76.47 x 8.89164.40 x 75.60 x 9.30158.30 x 75.30 x 8.35
Weight (g)193.00198.00188.00
Battery capacity (mAh)500050004000
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingProprietary-Proprietary
Wireless chargingNo--
ColoursRacing Black, Blaze BlueCrystal Blue, Crystal Purple, Crystal RedNeptune Blue, Moonlight White, Space Black
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.536.506.30
Resolution1080x2340 pixels720x1600 pixels1080x2280 pixels
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio--19.5:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2GHz octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 675Qualcomm Snapdragon 665Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
RAM4GB4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256512
Dedicated microSD slot-YesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera16-megapixel (f/1.78) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocusYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0)13-megapixel13-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flash-No-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9Android 9 PieAndroid 9 Pie
SkinFuntouch OS 9ColorOS 6.0MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes
USB OTGYesYes-
Number of SIMs222
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Micro-USB-Yes-
Active 4G on both SIM cards-YesYes
USB Type-C--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Full-HD+ screen
  • Bad
  • Not great for gaming
  • Camera quality and UI could be improved
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Realme 5s

Realme 5s

Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo U20 price in India, Vivo U20 specifications, Vivo U20, Redmi Note 8 price in India, Redmi Note 8 specifications, Redmi Note 8, Realme 5s price in India, Realme 5s specifications, Realme 5s, Vivo, Redmi, Xiaomi, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy A51 May Pack a 5-Megapixel Macro Camera; Galaxy A81 Said to Be in the Works With S Pen Support
Airtel, Vodafone Idea Approach Supreme Court on Payment of Dues: Reports
Vivo U20 vs Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5s: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2's Scientific Objectives Fully Accomplished, Minister Claims
  2. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched In India
  3. OnePlus Discloses Data Breach: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme X2 Pro: Is It the OnePlus 7T Killer You've Been Waiting For?
  5. Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  7. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  8. Nokia 8.2 May Debut on December 5 as HMD Global Teases Launch
  9. Redmi Note 5 Gets MIUI 11 Update in India With October Security Patch
  10. Tesla Unveils Electric Pickup Truck, Futuristic Design Ignites Controversy
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel, Vodafone Idea Approach Supreme Court on Payment of Dues: Reports
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 May Pack a 5-Megapixel Macro Camera; Galaxy A81 Said to Be in the Works With S Pen Support
  3. Google Workers Protest Company's 'Brute Force Intimidation'
  4. Xiaomi Patents a Phone Design With Second Display, Quad Rear Cameras: Report
  5. Bitcoin Dives to a Six-Month Low on China Crackdown
  6. Nokia Smartphone Launch Teased for December 5, Could Be Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, or Nokia 2.3
  7. OnePlus Discloses Data Breach, Says Some Customers’ Personal Information ‘May Have Been Exposed’
  8. Truecaller Fixes Flaw That Could Let Attackers Use Malicious Links to Harvest IP Addresses, Other User Data
  9. Apple's App Store Reviews Detail Unwanted Sexual Advances
  10. Facebook Built a Facial Recognition App That Let Employees Identify People: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.