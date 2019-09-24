Vivo U10 has now been launched in India, expanding its U-series portfolio. The phone comes with a watedrop-style notch, a triple rear camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. The phone will be made available online only, and is priced at a budgeted starting price of Rs. 8,990. At this price point, the phone will face a lot of competition from competing brands like Realme, Samsung, and even Nokia. Some of the phones that fall in same price bracket include Realme 5, Samsung Galaxy M10s, and Nokia 4.2.

We pit the newly launched Vivo U10 against similarly priced phones like the Realme 5, Samsung Galaxy M10s, and the Nokia 4.2 to see if the new entrant can compete well with the competition, at least on paper.

Vivo U10 vs Realme 5 vs Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Nokia 4.2 price in India

The Vivo U10 price in India starts at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, Rs. 9,990 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The phone will go on sale through Amazon.in and the Vivo India website starting September 29. It will be available in Electric Blue and Thunder Black colour options.

Realme 5 price, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the phone costs Rs. 10,999 and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 11,999. The Realme 5 is being offered in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants. It is available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers as well.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M10s price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It will be available in Piano Black and Stone Blue colour options. The phone will go on sale via Amazon.in and Samsung's official e-shop from September 29 in India. It must be noted that the aforementioned price of the Galaxy M10s is a special introductory price for the festive season.

Lastly, the Nokia 4.2 is currently priced at Rs. 9,499 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone was launched at Rs. 10,990 earlier this year, but recently its price was down by Rs. 1,491. It is listed in a single Black colour option and is available for purchase via the Nokia online store and offline stores as well.

Vivo U10 vs Realme 5 vs Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Nokia 4.2 specifications

Coming to specifications, all phones run on Android Pie based on different skins on top, and support dual-SIM card slot. They all sport waterdrop-style notched displays at 720p resolution. The Realme 5 has the largest 6.5-inch screen, followed by Galaxy M10 at 6.4-inch, the Vivo U10 at 6.35-inch, and the Nokia 4.2 has the smallest display at 5.71-inch.

Both the Realme 5 and the Vivo U10 are powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, In comparison, the Nokia 4.2 is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC, while the Galaxy M10s has an Exynos 7884B processor. The Realme and Vivo variants pack up to 4GB RAM, while the other two pack 3GB RAM. Vivo U10 offers up to 64GB of onboard storage, Realme 5 offers up to 128GB storage options, and the latter two phones offer only 32GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Vivo U10 comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The rear camera setup is paired with an LED flash module.

In terms of the camera capabilities, the Realme 5 houses a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. Realme has also packed a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M10s, on the other hand, features 13-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.9 aperture assisted by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degrees field of view. Lastly, the Nokia 4.2 sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Only the Realme 5 has a 13-megapixel front camera, the other three sport 8-megapixel selfie sensors. All phones feature a rear fingerprint sensor , support Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack as well. Vivo has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the U10 that supports 18W fast charging tech, and Realme 5 also offers the same battery capacity. The Galaxy M10s packs a 4,000mAh battery, and the Nokia 4.2 packs the smallest 3,000mAh battery.

Because of this, the Nokia model is the lightest at 161 grams only, while it measures at 148.9x71.30x8.39mm. The Samsung Galaxy M10s is the thinnest with 158.4x74.7x7.8mm measurements, and weighs 169 grams. The Realme 5, on the other hand, is the heaviest and thickest of the lot. It measures at 164.40x75.60x9.30mm, and weighs 198 grams. Lastly, the Vivo U10 weighs 190 grams, and measures at 159.43x76.77x8.92mm.