Vivo S6 vs Vivo S5: What's the Difference?

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 April 2020 11:27 IST
Vivo S6 and Vivo S5, both phones have quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo S6 is powered by octa-core Samsung Exynos 980 SoC
  • Vivo S5 has octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC
  • Both phones have 6.4-inch displays

Vivo S6 on Tuesday made its debut, after several teasers by the company. It packs impressive specifications like quad rear camera setup and octa-core processor. The phone comes with 5G support as well. The Vivo S6 is the successor to Vivo S5 that was launched late last year and also packs decent hardware including octa-core processor as well as four cameras on the back. Vivo has made quite a few changes to the newer Vivo S6 so let's put the two phones head to head and see what all has changed.

Vivo S6 vs Vivo S5: Price, availability

Vivo S6 comes in two RAM and storage configurations, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The base variant is priced at CNY 2698 (roughly Rs. 28,800) and the higher-end variant can be purchased at CNY 2998 (roughly Rs. 31,800). It will be offered in three colour options namely, Danube, Jazz Black, and Swan Lake. The Vivo S6 was announced on March 31 and will go on sale from April 3.

In comparison, the Vivo S5 is also offered in two RAM and storage options, including 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The 128GB version is priced at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 28,700) while the 256GB model carries a price tag of CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 31,800). It is available in Icelandic Blue, Phantom Blue, and Star Black colour options. The phone was launched in November last year.

Vivo S6 vs Vivo S5: Specifications

Both the Vivo S6 and the Vivo S5 support dual-SIM (Nano) cards. The newer Vivo V6 runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10 on top while the older Vivo S5 runs Android 9 with Funtouch OS 9.2 on top. The company is working on updating the Vivo S5 to Android 10.

The recently launched Vivo S6 has a 6.44-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo S5 also has the same screen size, resolution, and aspect ratio but comes with Super AMOLED display. The Vivo S6 is powered by the octa-core Samsung Exynos 980 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM while the Vivo S5 is powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC but has the same amount of RAM.

Talking about the cameras, the Vivo S6 has four on the back that are housed in a circular module. The primary is a 48-megapixel camera with f/1.79 aperture and the secondary is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The third camera is a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and the last is a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the Vivo S6 has a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.08 aperture.

On the other hand, the Vivo S5 also packs four rear cameras but in a slightly different configuration, within a diamond shaped module. The primary, secondary, and tertiary cameras are the same but the fourth and last camera is a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.48 lens. The front camera is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

Coming to storage, both Vivo S6 and Vivo S5 are offered in 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options. For connectivity, the newer phone has support for 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. The older phone has Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Both phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The battery in the Vivo S6 is 4,500mAh with support for 18W charging. On the other hand, the Vivo S5 has a 4,100mAh battery with support for faster 22.5W charging.

Vivo S6 is 161.16x74.66x8.68mm in size and weighs 181 grams while the Vivo S5 is 157.9x73.92x8.64mm in size and weighs 188 grams.

Vivo S6 vs Vivo S5 comparison
  Vivo S6
Vivo S6
Vivo S5
Vivo S5
GENERAL
BrandVivoVivo
ModelS6S5
Body typeGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)161.16 x 74.66 x 8.78157.90 x 73.92 x 8.64
Weight (g)181.00188.00
Battery capacity (mAh)45004100
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietary-
ColoursDanube, Jazz Black, Swan LakeIcelandic Blue, Phantom Blue, Star Black
Release date-14th November 2019
Launched in India-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.446.44
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Aspect ratio20:920:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core (2x2.2GHz + 6x1.8GHz)2.3GHz octa-core
Processor makeSamsung Exynos 980Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
RAM8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storageNo-
Dedicated microSD slotNo-
CAMERA
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.0)32-megapixel (f/2.45)
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 5-megapixel
Front flash-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 9 Pie
SkinFuntouch OS 10Funtouch OS 9.2
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth5.10Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Face unlock-Yes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
Further reading: Vivo, Vivo S6, Vivo S6 Price, Vivo S6 Specifications, Vivo S5 price, Vivo S5 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Vivo S6 vs Vivo S5: What's the Difference?
