Vivo S6 vs Vivo S5: What's the Difference?

Vivo S6 on Tuesday made its debut, after several teasers by the company. It packs impressive specifications like quad rear camera setup and octa-core processor. The phone comes with 5G support as well. The Vivo S6 is the successor to Vivo S5 that was launched late last year and also packs decent hardware including octa-core processor as well as four cameras on the back. Vivo has made quite a few changes to the newer Vivo S6 so let's put the two phones head to head and see what all has changed.

Vivo S6 vs Vivo S5: Price, availability

Vivo S6 comes in two RAM and storage configurations, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The base variant is priced at CNY 2698 (roughly Rs. 28,800) and the higher-end variant can be purchased at CNY 2998 (roughly Rs. 31,800). It will be offered in three colour options namely, Danube, Jazz Black, and Swan Lake. The Vivo S6 was announced on March 31 and will go on sale from April 3.

In comparison, the Vivo S5 is also offered in two RAM and storage options, including 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The 128GB version is priced at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 28,700) while the 256GB model carries a price tag of CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 31,800). It is available in Icelandic Blue, Phantom Blue, and Star Black colour options. The phone was launched in November last year.

Vivo S6 vs Vivo S5: Specifications

Both the Vivo S6 and the Vivo S5 support dual-SIM (Nano) cards. The newer Vivo V6 runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10 on top while the older Vivo S5 runs Android 9 with Funtouch OS 9.2 on top. The company is working on updating the Vivo S5 to Android 10.

The recently launched Vivo S6 has a 6.44-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo S5 also has the same screen size, resolution, and aspect ratio but comes with Super AMOLED display. The Vivo S6 is powered by the octa-core Samsung Exynos 980 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM while the Vivo S5 is powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC but has the same amount of RAM.

Talking about the cameras, the Vivo S6 has four on the back that are housed in a circular module. The primary is a 48-megapixel camera with f/1.79 aperture and the secondary is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The third camera is a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and the last is a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the Vivo S6 has a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.08 aperture.

On the other hand, the Vivo S5 also packs four rear cameras but in a slightly different configuration, within a diamond shaped module. The primary, secondary, and tertiary cameras are the same but the fourth and last camera is a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.48 lens. The front camera is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

Coming to storage, both Vivo S6 and Vivo S5 are offered in 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options. For connectivity, the newer phone has support for 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. The older phone has Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Both phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The battery in the Vivo S6 is 4,500mAh with support for 18W charging. On the other hand, the Vivo S5 has a 4,100mAh battery with support for faster 22.5W charging.

Vivo S6 is 161.16x74.66x8.68mm in size and weighs 181 grams while the Vivo S5 is 157.9x73.92x8.64mm in size and weighs 188 grams.