Vivo S1 vs Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro: What’s the Difference

Vivo S1, the Chinese smartphone maker's latest smartphone, is now available in India. The new Vivo phone comes with features like triple rear camera setup, full-HD+ display, and an in-display sensor. The company has also included a large 4,500mAh battery as well as octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. The smartphone joins the Vivo V15 and V15 Pro in the company's India portfolio, both of which are also mid-range smartphones. In this article, we take a look at how the Vivo S1 is different from the Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro smartphones and whether it might make sense for you to choose one over the other.

Vivo S1 vs Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro: Price in India

Vivo S1 price in India has been set starting at Rs. 17,990 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants of the phone have been priced at Rs. 18,990 and Rs. 19,990, respectively. The second two variants will be made available at a later date. Vivo V15, on the other hand, retails at Rs. 19,990 for its lone 6GB + 64GB variant. The Vivo V15 Pro is offered in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The phone carries a price tag of Rs. 23,990 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs. 26,990 for the 8GB RAM variant.

While the Vivo S1 is being offered in Diamond Black and Skyline Blue colour, the Vivo V15 can be purchased in Aqua Blue, Frozen Black, and Glamour Red colours. The Vivo V15 Pro is available in Ruby Red and Topaz Blue colours.

Vivo S1 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo S1 vs Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro: Specifications

In terms of the specifications, there are quite a few differences between the three Vivo phones. The Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch screen with full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution. The Vivo V15 and V15 Pro, on the other hand, pack 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) and 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display panels, respectively. All three phones have 19.5:9 aspect ratio. On the design front, the S1 sports a full-screen design with waterdrop-style notch, whereas the Vivo V15 and V15 Pro come with full-screen design with a pop-up selfie camera.

Vivo has added the octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC in the S1 to power the smartphone, whereas the Vivo V15 uses the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and the V15 Pro packs octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. On the storage front, as mentioned earlier, Vivo S1 comes with up to 128GB storage. The Vivo V15 comes in just one variant with 64GB inbuilt storage and Vivo V15 Pro has two variants, but both with 128GB of built-in storage. Among the three phones, only the Vivo S1 doesn't include a microSD card slot for expansion.

Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy A50: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Coming to cameras, all three phones have three camera on the back, however each of setups is different. Vivo S1 includes a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel third sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The camera setup on the Vivo V15 houses a 12-megapixel f/1.78 primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel third shooter with an f/2.4 lens. The Vivo V15 Pro has got a 48-megapixel primary shooter on board with an f/1.8 lens as well as an 8-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel third sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Among other differences, Vivo S1 features a 4,500mAh battery, whereas the Vivo V15 and V15 Pro come with 4,000mAh and 3,700mAh batteries, respectively. Also, the Vivo V15 and V15 Pro pack rear fingerprint sensors, and the Vivo S1 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Vivo S1 measures 159.53x75.23x8.13mm and weighs 179 grams. The Vivo V15 measures 161.97x75.93x8.54mm and weighs 189.50 grams. Lastly, the Vivo V15 Pro's dimensions are 157.25x74.71x8.21mm and it weighs 185 grams.

In terms of the common specifications, the three Vivo phones run on Android 9 Pie and pack a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, fast charging support, dual-SIM support, and the various connectivity options.