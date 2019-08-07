Technology News
Vivo S1 vs Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo S1, Samsung Galaxy M40, and Vivo Z1 Pro feature triple rear camera setups and cater to the sub-Rs. 20,000 smartphone buyers.

Updated: 7 August 2019 19:21 IST
  • Vivo S1 price in India starts at Rs. 17,990
  • Samsung Galaxy M40 is only offered in a single storage variant
  • Vivo Z1 Pro has the same camera setup as Vivo S1

Vivo S1 is here. The Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday launched the smartphone in India to cater to the sub-Rs. 20,000 smartphone segment. The smartphone brings a number of interesting and useful features, including an in-display fingerprint sensor, 32-megapixel selfie camera, and triple rear cameras. The phone also packs MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, Android 9 Pie, and a 4,500mAh battery. In this article, we take a look how Vivo S1 fares against the likes of Samsung Galaxy M40 and Vivo Z1 Pro in terms of the specifications and pricing.

Vivo S1 vs Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Price in India

Vivo S1 price in India starts at Rs. 17,990 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone's 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants have been priced at Rs. 18,990 and Rs. 19,990, respectively. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy M40 is sold at Rs. 19,990, and the smartphone is available in a single 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The Vivo Z1 Pro price begins at Rs. 14,990 for the base 4GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB models have been priced at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 17,990, respectively.

Vivo S1 vs Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Specifications

Vivo S1 and Vivo Z1 Pro run on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top, whereas Samsung Galaxy M40 runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. The Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Vivo Z1 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a hole-punch design. Samsung Galaxy M40 also has a hole-punch design, but with a 6.3-inch screen with full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution.

In terms of the processor, Vivo S1 is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. The Galaxy M40 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, and Vivo Z1 Pro packs the Qaulcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. All these processors are octa-core. Both Vivo S1 and Vivo Z1 Pro include up to 128GB of onboard storage, however Samsung Galaxy M40 has a single variant with 128GB of inbuilt storage.

On the camera front, all three phones have triple rear cameras, however while Vivo Z1 Pro and S1 have the same setup, Galaxy M40 camera setup has different specifics. The Vivo S1 and Vivo Z1 Pro come with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX499 primary sensor with f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The Samsung Galaxy M40 houses a 32-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary, depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

For selfie needs, Vivo has added a 32-megapixel shooter on both Vivo S1 and Vivo Z1 Pro, whereas Samsung has included a 16-megapixel front camera.

Among other specifications, Vivo S1 includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery. The Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a rear fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M40 packs a 3,500mAh battery and a a rear fingerprint sensor.

  Vivo Z1 Pro
Vivo Z1 Pro
Samsung Galaxy M40
Samsung Galaxy M40
Vivo S1
Vivo S1
BrandVivoSamsungVivo
ModelZ1 ProGalaxy M40S1
Release date3rd July 201911th June 2019July 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes-
Dimensions (mm)162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85155.30 x 73.90 x 7.90159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13
Weight (g)201.00168.00179.00
Battery capacity (mAh)500035004500
Removable batteryNoNo-
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary-
Wireless chargingNo--
ColoursMirror Black, Sonic Black, Sonic BlueMidnight Blue, Seawater Blue, Cocktail OrangeSkyline Blue, Cosmic Green
Body type-Plastic-
Screen size (inches)6.536.306.38
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:9-
Protection type-Gorilla Glass-
Processor1.7GHz octa-core (2x2.3GHz + 6x1.7GHz)2GHz octa-core (8x2GHz)octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 712Qualcomm Snapdragon 675MediaTek P65
RAM6GB6GB4GB
Internal storage64GB128GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYes-
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD-
Dedicated microSD slotYesNo-
Expandable storage up to (GB)-512-
Rear camera16-megapixel (f/1.78) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)32-megapixel (f/1.7) + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel16-megapixel (f/1.78) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYes-
Rear flashYesLED-
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.0)16-megapixel32-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flashNo--
Operating systemAndroid PieAndroid 9 PieAndroid Pie
SkinFuntouch OS 9OneUIFunTouch OS 9
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYesYesYes
Micro-USBYes--
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes-
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 b/g/n/ac-
NFC-Yes-
USB Type-C-Yes-
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes-
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)YesYes-
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes-
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)YesYes-
Face unlockYesYes-
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-Yes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
Gyroscope-YesYes
Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Decent cameras
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Vivo Z1 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Modern design
  • Excellent battery life
  • Up-to-date software
  • Good app and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Runs hot when gaming
  • Strictly average camera quality
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No headphone socket
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M40 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera32-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo S1 vs Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
