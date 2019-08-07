Vivo S1 is here. The Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday launched the smartphone in India to cater to the sub-Rs. 20,000 smartphone segment. The smartphone brings a number of interesting and useful features, including an in-display fingerprint sensor, 32-megapixel selfie camera, and triple rear cameras. The phone also packs MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, Android 9 Pie, and a 4,500mAh battery. In this article, we take a look how Vivo S1 fares against the likes of Samsung Galaxy M40 and Vivo Z1 Pro in terms of the specifications and pricing.

Vivo S1 vs Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Price in India

Vivo S1 price in India starts at Rs. 17,990 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone's 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants have been priced at Rs. 18,990 and Rs. 19,990, respectively. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy M40 is sold at Rs. 19,990, and the smartphone is available in a single 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The Vivo Z1 Pro price begins at Rs. 14,990 for the base 4GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB models have been priced at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 17,990, respectively.

Vivo S1 vs Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Specifications

Vivo S1 and Vivo Z1 Pro run on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top, whereas Samsung Galaxy M40 runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. The Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Vivo Z1 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a hole-punch design. Samsung Galaxy M40 also has a hole-punch design, but with a 6.3-inch screen with full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution.

In terms of the processor, Vivo S1 is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. The Galaxy M40 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, and Vivo Z1 Pro packs the Qaulcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. All these processors are octa-core. Both Vivo S1 and Vivo Z1 Pro include up to 128GB of onboard storage, however Samsung Galaxy M40 has a single variant with 128GB of inbuilt storage.

On the camera front, all three phones have triple rear cameras, however while Vivo Z1 Pro and S1 have the same setup, Galaxy M40 camera setup has different specifics. The Vivo S1 and Vivo Z1 Pro come with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX499 primary sensor with f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The Samsung Galaxy M40 houses a 32-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary, depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

For selfie needs, Vivo has added a 32-megapixel shooter on both Vivo S1 and Vivo Z1 Pro, whereas Samsung has included a 16-megapixel front camera.

Among other specifications, Vivo S1 includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery. The Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a rear fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M40 packs a 3,500mAh battery and a a rear fingerprint sensor.