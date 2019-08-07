Vivo S1 has been launched in India, and the phone comes with decent specifications. The new entrant has a triple rear camera setup, a waterdrop-style notch, a Helio P65 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone has a lot of competition in the Indian smartphone market including the Realme X and the Samsung Galaxy A50. The Realme X smartphone is the only one that comes with a pop-up selfie camera setup, and the other two phones sport a waterdrop-style notch.

Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India

Vivo S1 price in India starts from Rs. 17,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, going up to Rs. 18,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Skyline Blue and Diamond Black colour options. For now, only the 4GB RAM variant is going on sale from August 8, while the 6GB RAM variants will be made available soon.

The Vivo S1 launch offers include 7.5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit card EMI transactions, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Jio. There is also Paytm cashback when using Paytm in shops, and additional 10 percent exchange value on Instacash. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart, Amazon India, and the Vivo India E-Store online. Offline partners include Reliance Digital, Poorvika, Big C, Lot, Sangeetha, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

In contrast, the Realme X price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 19,999. The phone is available through limited-period sale rounds that take place via Flipkart and the Realme online store. Moreover, it comes in Polar White and Space Blue colour options.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India was initially set starting at Rs. 19,990 when it was launched in March – the same as the Galaxy M40. But, it received a Rs. 1,500 price cut late last month, bringing its price down to Rs. 18,490 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant and Rs. 21,490 for its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant – the latter variant had been launched at Rs. 22,990. The phone is available in Black, White and Blue colour options on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Samsung India store.

Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications compared

All the three phones run on Android Pie with different skins on top and support dual-SIM slots. The Vivo S1 sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED capacitive multi-touch display with a waterdrop-style notch. The Samsung Galaxy A50 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Display with a notch for the front camera, and the Realme X sports the largest 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with no notch.

Under the hood, the Vivo S1 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 MT6768 SoC paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options. The Vivo S1 comes with 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage choices. The Galaxy A50, on the other hand, is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC, with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The Galaxy A50 has 64GB of inbuilt storage, also expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Lastly, the Realme X is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB and 8GB RAM options. The Realme X has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage but comes without any microSD card support.

For images and videos, the Vivo S1 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The Galaxy A50 also has a triple rear camera setup - with a 25-megapixel primary camera (with an f/1.7 lens), a 5-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The Realme X, on the other hand, has a dual rear camera setup that sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies, the Vivo S1 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens on top. The Realme X has the pop-up selfie camera module that houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor along with an f/2.0 lens, and the Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone has a 25-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Vivo S1 has the largest 4,500mAh battery, followed by the Samsung Galaxy A50 which packs a 4,000mAh battery, and the Realme X has a 3,765mAh battery. The Galaxy A50 is the lightest and thinnest of the lot, and has dimensions of 158.5x74.7x7.7mm and a weight of 166 grams. The Vivo S1 measures 159.53x75.23x8.13mm and weighs 179 grams. The Realme X measures 161.20x76.00x9.40mm, and weighs 191 grams. The Realme X, Samsung Galaxy A50, and Vivo S1 all sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and supports Bluetooth v5.