Vivo S1 Pro was launched in India on Friday as the company's latest model for young customers. The new Vivo phone flaunts a diamond-shaped rear camera setup that makes it a distinct option in the market that has phones with majorly either horizontally or vertically aligned rear cameras. Vivo has also provided a gradient back panel that comes in three different shades. The Vivo S1 Pro also retains the waterdrop-style display notch that was amongst the key smartphone trends in 2019. Further, you'll get an in-display fingerprint sensor and Dual Engine fast charging support. All this makes the Vivo S1 Pro a strong contender against the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2 that both are popular options in the mid-range segment. But is it worthy enough to buy?

Here, we compare the price in India and specifications of the Vivo S1 Pro with those of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2 to help you pick what's made for you.

Vivo S1 Pro vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: Price in India

The Vivo S1 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 19,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The smartphone is already available for purchase through various offline and online retail channels in three distinct colour options, namely Mystic Black, Jazy Blue, and Dreamy White. Moreover, Vivo is offering various launch offers, including a 10 percent cashback for ICICI Bank customers and a one-time screen replacement warranty.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes in the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option at Rs. 15,999 and the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version at Rs. 17,999 It has Gamma Green, Halo White, Shadow Black, Electric Blue colour options.

The Realme X2 price in India, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration carries a price tag of Rs. 18,999. There is also the top-of-the-line, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. Furthermore, the smartphone comes in Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White colour options.

Vivo S1 Pro vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: Specifications, features

The Vivo S1 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and the Realme X2 have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android Pie with proprietary skins on top. While the Vivo S1 Pro has Funtouch OS 9.2, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with MIUI 10 (upgradable to MIUI 11) and the Realme X2 has ColorOS 6.1. There are also distinctions on the display front. The Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This is unlike the Redmi Note 8 Pro that has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display. In contrast, the Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display. All three phones have the waterdrop-style display notch, though.

Under the hood, the Vivo S1 Pro has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, however, comes with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. On the other side, the Realme X2 is powered the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM.

For photos and videos, the quad rear camera setup of the Vivo S1 Pro consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also has two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots. This is different from the quad rear camera setup of the Redmi Note 8 Pro that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The Realme X2 also has a similar quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 super-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

To enable selfies and video chat, the Vivo S1 Pro has a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front -- along with an f/2.0 lens. This is similar to the 32-megapixel selfie camera we get on the Realme X2. However, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo S1 Pro has single, 128GB onboard storage option, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro provides you with 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The Realme X2 also has similar 64GB and 128GB storage options.

Connectivity options on the Vivo S1 Pro matches with what you'll get on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2 as all phones have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. The Vivo S1 Pro and Realme X2 also have in-display fingerprint sensors, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a traditional, physical fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Vivo S1 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine fast charging technology. The Redmi Note 8 Pro also has a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In contrast, the Realme X2 includes a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.

Dimensions of the Vivo S1 Pro are set at 159.25x75.19x8.68mm, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro measures 161.7x76.4x8.81mm and the Realme X2 measures 158.7x75.2x8.6mm. Besides, the Vivo S1 Pro is weight at 186.7 grams, which is slightly heavier than the 182 grams Realme X2 but lighter than the 200 grams Redmi Note 8 Pro.