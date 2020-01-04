Technology News
Vivo S1 Pro vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo S1 Pro is slightly heavier than the Realme X2 but is lighter than the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

By | Updated: 4 January 2020 12:21 IST
Vivo S1 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Realme X2 all have a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Vivo S1 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 19,990
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
  • Realme X2 is the lightest phone in the series with 182 grams weight

Vivo S1 Pro was launched in India on Friday as the company's latest model for young customers. The new Vivo phone flaunts a diamond-shaped rear camera setup that makes it a distinct option in the market that has phones with majorly either horizontally or vertically aligned rear cameras. Vivo has also provided a gradient back panel that comes in three different shades. The Vivo S1 Pro also retains the waterdrop-style display notch that was amongst the key smartphone trends in 2019. Further, you'll get an in-display fingerprint sensor and Dual Engine fast charging support. All this makes the Vivo S1 Pro a strong contender against the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2 that both are popular options in the mid-range segment. But is it worthy enough to buy?

Here, we compare the price in India and specifications of the Vivo S1 Pro with those of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2 to help you pick what's made for you.

Vivo S1 Pro vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: Price in India

The Vivo S1 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 19,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The smartphone is already available for purchase through various offline and online retail channels in three distinct colour options, namely Mystic Black, Jazy Blue, and Dreamy White. Moreover, Vivo is offering various launch offers, including a 10 percent cashback for ICICI Bank customers and a one-time screen replacement warranty.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes in the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option at Rs. 15,999 and the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version at Rs. 17,999 It has Gamma Green, Halo White, Shadow Black, Electric Blue colour options.

The Realme X2 price in India, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration carries a price tag of Rs. 18,999. There is also the top-of-the-line, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. Furthermore, the smartphone comes in Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White colour options.

Vivo S1 Pro vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: Specifications, features

The Vivo S1 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and the Realme X2 have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android Pie with proprietary skins on top. While the Vivo S1 Pro has Funtouch OS 9.2, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with MIUI 10 (upgradable to MIUI 11) and the Realme X2 has ColorOS 6.1. There are also distinctions on the display front. The Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This is unlike the Redmi Note 8 Pro that has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display. In contrast, the Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display. All three phones have the waterdrop-style display notch, though.

Under the hood, the Vivo S1 Pro has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, however, comes with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. On the other side, the Realme X2 is powered the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM.

For photos and videos, the quad rear camera setup of the Vivo S1 Pro consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also has two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots. This is different from the quad rear camera setup of the Redmi Note 8 Pro that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The Realme X2 also has a similar quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 super-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

To enable selfies and video chat, the Vivo S1 Pro has a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front -- along with an f/2.0 lens. This is similar to the 32-megapixel selfie camera we get on the Realme X2. However, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo S1 Pro has single, 128GB onboard storage option, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro provides you with 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The Realme X2 also has similar 64GB and 128GB storage options.

Connectivity options on the Vivo S1 Pro matches with what you'll get on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2 as all phones have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. The Vivo S1 Pro and Realme X2 also have in-display fingerprint sensors, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a traditional, physical fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Vivo S1 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine fast charging technology. The Redmi Note 8 Pro also has a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In contrast, the Realme X2 includes a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.

Dimensions of the Vivo S1 Pro are set at 159.25x75.19x8.68mm, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro measures 161.7x76.4x8.81mm and the Realme X2 measures 158.7x75.2x8.6mm. Besides, the Vivo S1 Pro is weight at 186.7 grams, which is slightly heavier than the 182 grams Realme X2 but lighter than the 200 grams Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Vivo S1 Pro vs Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro comparison
  Vivo S1 Pro
Vivo S1 Pro
Realme X2
Realme X2
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandVivoRealmeXiaomi
ModelS1 ProX2Redmi Note 8 Pro
Release date19th November 2019December 201929th August 2019
Launched in IndiaNoNoYes
Body typePlasticGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68158.70 x 75.20 x 8.60161.70 x 76.40 x 8.81
Weight (g)186.70182.00200.00
Battery capacity (mAh)450040004500
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryVOOCProprietary
Wireless chargingNoNoNo
ColoursMystic Black, Jazzy Blue & Dreamy WhitePearl White, Pearl BlueHalo White, Gamma Green, Shadow Black, Electric Blue
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.386.406.53
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:919.5:9
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core (2x2.05GHz + 6x2GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 665Qualcomm Snapdragon 730GMediaTek Helio G90T
RAM8GB8GB6GB
Internal storage128GB128GB64GB
Expandable storage-YesYes
Expandable storage type-microSDmicroSD
Dedicated microSD slot-YesYes
Expandable storage up to (GB)--512
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.8, 1/1.72-micron) + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.0)32-megapixel20-megapixel (f/2.0)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 Pie
SkinFuntouch OS 9.2ColorOS 6MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYes--
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Active 4G on both SIM cards-YesYes
NFC--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
Gyroscope-YesYes
Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Realme X2

Realme X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build quality
  • Good cameras
  • Very fast charging
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed Realme X2 review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
