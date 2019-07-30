Vivo S1 is all set to launch in India on August 7, and the smartphone comes with some good specifications on paper. The phone was launched in China almost four months ago, and it was also launched in Indonesia earlier this month. Now, the company is teasing its arrival in India on August 7, and invites for the event have also come in. The Vivo S1 launch will come just a few weeks after the Vivo Z1 Pro launch in India. The latter phone is available to buy on Flipkart and Vivo India e-store. In this article, we compare the Vivo S1 price in India (expected), specifications, and features against the Vivo Z1 Pro to help you make an informed buying decision. As the comparison is based on just these factors, we of course would advise readers to wait until our review of the Vivo S1 is purchased before taking the plunge.

Vivo S1 vs Vivo Z1 Pro price in India compared

The Vivo S1 price in India hasn't been announced yet, but the phone is set to launch on August 7 in India. The phone should be made available on Vivo India e-store whenever it arrives. The Vivo S1 price in India is expected to be similar to what was announced in Indonesia. The phone has been priced in Indonesia at IDR 3,599,000 (roughly Rs. 17,800) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue colour options.

The Vivo Z1 Pro, on the other hand, is priced in India starting at Rs. 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,990, whereas the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is available with a price tag of Rs. 17,990. It has been made available in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options, and is available to buy on Flipkart and Vivo India e-store.

Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Vivo India e-store is offering cashback worth Rs. 6,000 exclusively for Jio subscribers. The cashback will be given through the MyJio app in the form of 40 discount vouchers worth Rs. 50 each. Airtel customers can also avail double data benefits for the first 10 recharges on every recharge of Rs. 249 or Rs. 299 prepaid plan. Further, Vodafone and Idea subscribers can avail a cashback of Rs. 3,750. It has also listed no-cost EMI options and an exchange discount.

Vivo S1 vs Vivo Z1 Pro specifications compared

Vivo S1 international variant has different specifications from the China variant, and the variant that was launched in Indonesia is expected to launch in India as well. The Vivo S1 global variant and the Vivo Z1 Pro run on Funtouch OS 9, based on Android 9 Pie. The Vivo Z1 Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a hole-punch display. The Vivo S1, on the other hand, features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Vivo S1 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. Both the phones offer up to 128GB storage options.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Z1 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Vivo S1 also has a triple rear camera setup in the global variant, and it houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a third 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Both the phones sport a 32-megapixel front shooter with an f/2.0 lens. The Vivo Z1 Pro packs a larger 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech, while the Vivo S1 packs a 4,500mAh battery. The Vivo Z1 Pro has a rear fingerprint sensor, but the Vivo S1 embeds it underneath the display. Both phones sport a Micro-USB port with USB OTG support, apart from offering Bluetooth v5.0 and dual-SIM slots as well. The Vivo S1 is thinner and lighter measuring 159.53x75.23x8.13mm and weighing 179.5 grams. The Vivo Z1 Pro weighs 201 grams and measures 162.39x77.33x8.85mm.