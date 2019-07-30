Technology News
loading

Vivo S1 vs Vivo Z1 Pro: What’s the Difference?

Vivo S1 price in India is not yet known, but we can expect it to be similar to the Indonesian pricing.

By | Updated: 30 July 2019 13:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo S1 vs Vivo Z1 Pro: What’s the Difference?

Vivo S1 and Vivo Z1 Pro both have large batteries

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1 Pro has a larger display, Snapdragon 712 SoC
  • The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,990
  • Vivo Z1 Pro is heavier than the Vivo S1

Vivo S1 is all set to launch in India on August 7, and the smartphone comes with some good specifications on paper. The phone was launched in China almost four months ago, and it was also launched in Indonesia earlier this month. Now, the company is teasing its arrival in India on August 7, and invites for the event have also come in. The Vivo S1 launch will come just a few weeks after the Vivo Z1 Pro launch in India. The latter phone is available to buy on Flipkart and Vivo India e-store. In this article, we compare the Vivo S1 price in India (expected), specifications, and features against the Vivo Z1 Pro to help you make an informed buying decision. As the comparison is based on just these factors, we of course would advise readers to wait until our review of the Vivo S1 is purchased before taking the plunge.

Vivo S1 vs Vivo Z1 Pro price in India compared

The Vivo S1 price in India hasn't been announced yet, but the phone is set to launch on August 7 in India. The phone should be made available on Vivo India e-store whenever it arrives. The Vivo S1 price in India is expected to be similar to what was announced in Indonesia. The phone has been priced in Indonesia at IDR 3,599,000 (roughly Rs. 17,800) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue colour options.

The Vivo Z1 Pro, on the other hand, is priced in India starting at Rs. 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,990, whereas the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is available with a price tag of Rs. 17,990. It has been made available in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options, and is available to buy on Flipkart and Vivo India e-store.

Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Vivo India e-store is offering cashback worth Rs. 6,000 exclusively for Jio subscribers. The cashback will be given through the MyJio app in the form of 40 discount vouchers worth Rs. 50 each. Airtel customers can also avail double data benefits for the first 10 recharges on every recharge of Rs. 249 or Rs. 299 prepaid plan. Further, Vodafone and Idea subscribers can avail a cashback of Rs. 3,750. It has also listed no-cost EMI options and an exchange discount.

Vivo S1 vs Vivo Z1 Pro specifications compared

Vivo S1 international variant has different specifications from the China variant, and the variant that was launched in Indonesia is expected to launch in India as well. The Vivo S1 global variant and the Vivo Z1 Pro run on Funtouch OS 9, based on Android 9 Pie. The Vivo Z1 Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a hole-punch display. The Vivo S1, on the other hand, features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Vivo S1 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. Both the phones offer up to 128GB storage options.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Z1 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Vivo S1 also has a triple rear camera setup in the global variant, and it houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a third 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Both the phones sport a 32-megapixel front shooter with an f/2.0 lens. The Vivo Z1 Pro packs a larger 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech, while the Vivo S1 packs a 4,500mAh battery. The Vivo Z1 Pro has a rear fingerprint sensor, but the Vivo S1 embeds it underneath the display. Both phones sport a Micro-USB port with USB OTG support, apart from offering Bluetooth v5.0 and dual-SIM slots as well. The Vivo S1 is thinner and lighter measuring 159.53x75.23x8.13mm and weighing 179.5 grams. The Vivo Z1 Pro weighs 201 grams and measures 162.39x77.33x8.85mm.

Vivo Z1 Pro vs Vivo S1 comparison
  Vivo Z1 Pro
Vivo Z1 Pro
Vivo S1
Vivo S1
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandVivoVivo
ModelZ1 ProS1
Release date3rd July 2019July 2019
Launched in IndiaYes-
Dimensions (mm)162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13
Weight (g)201.00179.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50004500
Removable batteryNo-
Fast chargingProprietary-
Wireless chargingNo-
ColoursMirror Black, Sonic Black, Sonic BlueSkyline Blue, Cosmic Green
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.536.38
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio19.5:9-
HARDWARE
Processor1.7GHz octa-core (2x2.3GHz + 6x1.7GHz)octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 712MediaTek P65
RAM6GB4GB
Internal storage64GB128GB
Expandable storageYes-
Expandable storage typemicroSD-
Dedicated microSD slotYes-
CAMERA
Rear camera16-megapixel (f/1.78) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)16-megapixel (f/1.78) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYes-
Rear flashYes-
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.0)32-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flashNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid PieAndroid Pie
SkinFuntouch OS 9FunTouch OS 9
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYesYes
Micro-USBYes-
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
Sim 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYes-
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)Yes-
Sim 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYes-
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)Yes-
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
Gyroscope-Yes
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIM
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIM
Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Decent cameras
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Vivo Z1 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S1, Vivo S1 price in India, Vivo S1 specifications, Vivo, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro Price in India, Vivo Z1 Pro specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Huawei Nova 5 Series Sales Cross 2 Million Units in a Month
Vivo S1 vs Vivo Z1 Pro: What’s the Difference?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  2. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  3. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme Online Store Today
  4. All You Need to Know About eFootball PES 2020 Demo
  5. BSNL’s New Rs. 1,188 Prepaid Pack Offers Unlimited Calls for 345 Days
  6. Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and More to Be Discounted During Realme Sale
  7. Google Pixel 4 Confirmed to Feature Face Unlock, Motion Sense Gestures
  8. Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro Now on Open Sale in India
  10. Google Confirms Paying People $5 to Scan Their Face for Pixel 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony A9G Bravia 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,69,900 Onwards
  2. Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
  3. Huawei Nova 5 Series Sales Cross 2 Million Units in a Month
  4. The Family Man, Amazon’s Next Indian Series With Manoj Bajpayee, to Release in September on Prime Video
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s Red, Green Colour Variants Leaked, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G 3C Listing Tips 25W Charging Support
  6. Capital One Bank Targeted in Massive Data Breach
  7. Realme Calling Beta Testers for Mysterious Project X, Could Be Realme OS
  8. Facebook's Like Button Makes Websites Liable, Top EU Court Rules
  9. Microsoft Acquires Data Privacy, Governance Service BlueTalon
  10. PUBG Mobile Lite Becomes Top Free Game in Google Play in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.