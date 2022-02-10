Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Price, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra were launched globally on February 9.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 February 2022 17:34 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a built-in S Pen

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets a 5,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy S22+ comes with a triple rear camera
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 offers peak brightness of 1,300 nits

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, featuring Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones, were launched globally on Wednesday, February 9 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The three phones have similarities in terms of display technology, biometric authentication, and durability, which includes their built, dust and water resistance rating, and display protection. But the phones also have some differences when it comes to display size, camera setup, colour options, and S Pen support. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first S-series flagship that comes with a built-in S Pen just like the Galaxy Note devices.

In this article, we compare Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price and specifications with other models in the series, namly, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price

Samsung hasn't revealed the India prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones yet. However, as per the information revealed at the launch, Samsung Galaxy S22 price in the US begins at $799 (roughly Rs. 59,900), while Samsung Galaxy S22+ gets a starting price of $999 (roughly Rs. 74,900) and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,900). Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage options. The other two models will debut in 8GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

All three phones -- Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra -- support dual-SIM functionality. They come with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with Vision Booster and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The all have Armor Aluminium frames. But while Galaxy S22 gets a 6.1-inch full-HD+ display with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, the plus variant sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ panel with a peak brightness of 1,750 nits -- both with an adaptive refresh rate of 10Hz to 120Hz. The high-end S22 Ultra model sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can go down to 1Hz. It offers a peak brightness of 1,750 nits.

samsung Galaxy s22 series intext 1 samsung galaxy s22

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ have similar design
Photo Credit: Samsung

When it comes to core firepower, all three Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones have an octa-core 4nm SoC. Exact details about the chipset used in the Indian variant of smartphones are expected to be revealed soon, but Qualcomm has announced that its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the “global” variants of all three phones. India has been tipped to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variants instead of the ones with Samsung's Exynos 2200.

On the camera front, Samsung Galaxy S22 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary Dual Pixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is also a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide angle lens that has a 120-degree field-of-view and a 10-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS). For selfies and video calls, the handset gets a 10-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and an 80-degree field-of-view.

Just like the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ gets a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary Dual Pixel autofocus wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide angle lens that offers a 120-degree field-of-view, and a 10-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front is a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and an 80-degree field-of-view -- which is identical to the vanilla Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 aperture wide-angle lens. There is also a 12-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide angle, f/2.2 aperture lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The telephoto camera offers support for 3x optical zoom. There is another 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the phone with an f/4.9 aperture lens and 10x optical zoom. The USP of the camera is the Space Zoom feature for 100x zoom facilitated by AI Super Resolution technology. On the front is a 40-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens for selfies and video calling.

samsung Galaxy s22 series intext 2 Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup
Photo Credit: Samsung

Now coming to storage and connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 + smartphones offer up to 256GB of onboard storage. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on both the phones include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, geomagnetic, gyroscope, hall, and proximity sensor.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, UWB, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. There is accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, geomagnetic, gyroscope, hall, and proximity sensor on the phone.

As far as battery is concerned, Samsung Galaxy S22 packs a 3,700mAh battery with 25W support. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ houses a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging at 45W. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. All the three phones offer 15W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare for reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 measures 146x70.6x7.6mm and weighs 168 grams; Samsung Galaxy S22+ measures 157.4x75.8x7.6mm and weighs 196 grams; and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra measures 163.3x77.9x8.9mm and weighs 229 grams. All three smartphones get an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
