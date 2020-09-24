Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S20: What's the Difference?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was unveiled on September 23 as part of the Galaxy S20 lineup that debuted in February this year. When compared to the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 FE comes with toned-down specifications. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is to the Galaxy S20 what the Galaxy S10 Lite was to the Galaxy S10. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy S20 to see what all Samsung has changed in the new model.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S20: Price

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE India pricing has not been revealed yet. The phone starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 51,400) in the US for the 5G model with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Pricing for the 4G model hasn't been announced either. The Galaxy S20 FE will also come in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage configurations. The phone is offered in Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White colour options.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S20 was launched back in February and is priced at Rs. 70,499 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant in India for the Exynos version. It is offered in Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, and Cosmic Grey colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S20: Specifications

Both the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy S20 run on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. The Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 features a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, both smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC or the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC, depending on the region. You also get up to 8GB of RAM on both the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy S20.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view (FoV), and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, the Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S20 packs a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens that has 120-degree field of view, and a 64-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.0 lens. Further, there is a 10-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

The Galaxy S20 FE comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage while the Galaxy S20 comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage. Both are expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the Galaxy S20 FE model include 5G (optional), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. In comparison, the Galaxy S20 connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and wireless charging. The Galaxy S20, on the other hand, packs a smaller 4,000mAh battery but supports faster 25W charging. The Galaxy S20 FE measures 159.8x74.5x8.4mm and weighs 190 grams whereas the Galaxy S20 measures 151.70x69.10x7.90mm and weighs 163 grams.

