Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e: What's the Difference?

After months of anticipation, rumours, and leaks, South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday took the wraps off its Galaxy S10 family of smartphones. It includes three smartphones — Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e, targeted to different consumers and price segments. Set to go on sale next month in markets around the world, the Galaxy S10 family packs some of the best smartphone technologies and features that are available to the smartphone manufacturers.

In addition to the three phones unveiled on Wednesday, Samsung will also release a Galaxy S10 5G phone in select markets, which packs a large 6.7-inch screen, massive 4,500mAh battery, and a 3D depth camera to complement the new Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. At the event, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Fold.

In this article, we compare the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e smartphones and take a look at how the phones stack up to each other in terms of the specifications and features. Although the new Samsung smartphones share various features, they do differ in a number of key areas. Read on to find out how the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e contrast with each other.

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e price

According to Samsung, the Galaxy S10 will be priced starting $899.99 (roughly Rs. 63,900). On the other hand, the Galaxy S10+ will start at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 71,000). Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S10e will have a starting price tag of $749.99 (roughly Rs. 53,300). All three phones will go on pre-order beginning February 21 in the US, and go on sale from March 8.

The India prices or availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e smartphones haven't been announced right now.

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e specifications

Samsung has included a 6.1-inch Quad-HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 550ppi and 19:9 aspect ratio in the Galaxy S10, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S10+ packs a 6.4-inch Quad-HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O screen with 438ppi and 19:9 aspect ratio. The Samsung Galaxy S10e, on the other hand, features a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ Flat Dynamic AMOLED panel with 522ppi and 19:9 aspect ratio. All three panels are HDR10+ certified and can go up to 1,200 nits of brightness, same as the panel present in the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and up 22 percent from Galaxy S8's screen.

Under the hood, each of the Samsung's Galaxy S10-Series smartphones pack an octa-core Exynos 9820 SoC, based on 8nm manufacturing process or octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, based on 7mn manufacturing process, depending on the market. In terms of the memory, the company has added 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM on the Galaxy S10, whereas the S10 includes 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Galaxy S10e will have 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM on board. Further, the Galaxy S10 includes 128GB or 512GB of inbuilt storage along with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB). On the other hand, the Galaxy S10+ gets a 1TB storage variant as well along with 128GB and 258GB options, coupled with a microSD card slot on each (up to 512GB). The Galaxy S10e will launch with just 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

For the imaging needs, the South Korean company has loaded triple camera setups on both Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. To detail the setup, there is going to be a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f2.4 auto-focus lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with wide-angle f1.5/ f2.4 auto-focus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle f2.2 fixed-focus lens. Both camera setups support 0.5x to 2x optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom. The Galaxy S10e's dual-camera setup is missing the 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, present in the Galaxy S10, and hence there is a lack of 2x optical zoom support. On the front, it is the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e that share the same setup – a single 10-megapixel sensor with f1.9 auto-focus lens – whereas the Galaxy S10+ adds a second 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor with a f2.2 fixed-focus lens.

Moving to the battery, the Galaxy S10+ packs the largest of the three at 4,100mAh, followed by the Galaxy S10 at 3,400mAh, and Galaxy S10e at 3,100mAh. The whole family shares the fast charging support on both wired and wireless and comes with Wireless PowerShare that allows the phones to charge other compatible devices wirelessly, including the new Samsung Galaxy Buds.

In terms of the sensors, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ feature the accelerometer, barometer, in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, heart rate sensor, proximity sensor, and RGB light sensor. The Galaxy S10e swaps the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor with a capacitive fingerprint sensor (on the power button) and has ditched the heart rate sensor.

All three models will pack the same connectivity options – Gigabit 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C – and the same operating system - Android 9 Pie with One UI.