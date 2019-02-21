Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs iPhone XS: Price, Specifications Compared

21 February 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs iPhone XS: Price, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes as a muscular challenger against Apple's iPhone XS

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 price starts from $899.99 (roughly Rs. 64,000)
  • iPhone XS Price in the US starts at $999 (Rs. 99,900 in India)
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 has a Wireless PowerShare functionality

Samsung Galaxy S10 debuted in the US on Wednesday as the next flagship model by the South Korean company. There are many eye-catching offerings on the Galaxy S10 that can easily convince a buyer looking for a top-end smartphone on the market. For instance, there is an almost bezel-less experience that comes from the all-new Infinity-O Display panel. The Galaxy S10 also has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor that is touted to read the 3D contours of your fingerprints instead of capturing a 2D image that's quite common through other in-display fingerprint sensors. Similarly, Samsung has provided a Wireless PowerShare functionality that allows users to not just wirelessly charge the Galaxy S10 but also charge other Qi-certified devices by placing them on the back of the handset. All in all, the Galaxy S10 is designed to come as a muscular challenger against Apple's iPhone XS.

We put the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the iPhone XS in a head-to-head comparison to see which one comes as a better pick from the part of price and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs iPhone XS price

The Samsung Galaxy S10 price starts from $899.99 (roughly Rs. 64,000). It will go on sale in Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism Green, and Prism White colour options. The new model will go on sale on March 8 in the US. However, the India price and availability details of the Galaxy S10 are yet to be announced.

 

In contrast, the Apple iPhone XS price in the US is set at $999 (Rs. 99,900 in India) for the 64GB variant, whereas its 256GB storage option is priced at $1,149 (Rs. 1,14,900), and the 512GB model is available in the country at $1,349 (Rs. 1,34,900). All the variants of the iPhone XS come in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs iPhone XS specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10 runs Android 9.0 Pie with One UI on top. However, the Apple iPhone XS runs iOS 12, precisely iOS 12.1.4.

On the display part, the Samsung Galaxy S10 sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 550ppi pixel density. The iPhone XS, on the other hand, has a 5.8-inch (1125x2234 pixels) OLED Super Retina Display along with a traditional display notch.

The Galaxy S10 is powered by a 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC (2.8GHz+2.4GHz+1.7GHz) in some regions and the 8nm octa-core Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC (2.7GHz+2.3GHz+1.9GHz) in other regions including India. It also comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Unlike the Samsung phone, the iPhone XS has a 7nm, six-core A12 Bionic SoC. Apple, as a general trend, hasn't revealed the RAM details of the iPhone XS.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has a triple rear camera setup that comes with the company's Dual OIS (optical image stabilisation) technology. The camera setup 12-megapixel 77-degree lens wide-angle camera coupled with 2PD autofocus, a variable aperture ranging from f/1.5 to f/2.4, and OIS; a 12-megapixel 45-degree lens telephoto (0.5x and 2x optical zoom) camera with autofocus, an f/2.4 aperture, and OIS; apart from a 16-megapixel 123-degree ultra-wide lens camera with fixed focus and an f/2.2 aperture. The iPhone XS, on the other front, comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and another 12-megapixel telephoto secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera setup has a six-element lens and supports 2x optical zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a 10-megapixel camera sensor coupled with 2PD autofocus, an f/1.9 aperture, and 80-degree lens at the front for selfies and video chats. However, the iPhone XS comes with a 7-megapixel RGB camera sensor along with an f/2.2 lens. The front-facing camera is available under the TrueDepth Camera system that enables Face ID support.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Review

Samsung has provided 128GB and 512GB of internal storage options on the Galaxy S10 that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The iPhone XS, on the other side, has 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB of onboard storage options that aren't user expandable.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy S10 include 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 20), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The iPhone XS has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC (for Apple Pay), and a Lightning connector.

On the part of onboard sensors, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass (magnetometer), gyroscope, heart rate sensor, proximity sensor, and RBG light sensor. There is also the iconic ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the Apple iPhone XS has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, proximity sensor, and a three-axis gyro. There is also the TrueDepth Camera system with IR sensors that enables Face ID support.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 packs a 3,400mAh battery and supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare, and fast wired charging. Apple hasn't revealed the battery capacity of the iPhone XS. However, there is wireless charging support based on the Qi standard.

Dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy S10 are set at 149.9x70.4x7.8mm along with 157 grams of weight. The iPhone XS, on the other hand, measures 143.6x70.9x7.7mm and weighs 177 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Apple iPhone XS comparison

  Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10
Apple iPhone XS
Apple iPhone XS
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateFebruary 2019September 2018
Dimensions (mm)149.90 x 70.40 x 7.80143.60 x 70.90 x 7.70
Weight (g)157.00177.00
IP ratingIP68IP68
Battery capacity (mAh)3400-
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietary-
Wireless chargingYesYes
ColoursPrism Black, Prism Blue, Prism Green, Prism WhiteSpace Grey, Silver, Gold
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.105.80
Aspect ratio19:9-
Resolution-1125x2436 pixels
Protection type-Other
Pixels per inch (PPI)-458
HARDWARE
Processor1.9GHz octa-corehexa-core
Processor makeSamsung Exynos 9820 SoCApple A12 Bionic
RAM8GB-
Internal storage128GB64GB
Expandable storageYesNo
Expandable storage typemicroSD-
Expandable storage up to (GB)512-
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.5) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2)12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.4-micron) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusYes
Front camera10-megapixel (f/1.9)7-megapixel (f/2.2)
Front autofocusYes-
Rear flash-Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9.0iOS 12
SkinOne UI-
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYes
USB Type-CYes-
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
Lightning-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMeSIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesNo
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
BarometerYesYes
3D face recognition-Yes
Comments

Samsung Galaxy S10 price, Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S10, Apple iPhone XS price in India, Apple iPhone XS specifications, Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS, Apple, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs iPhone XS: Price, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Oppo R15 Pro
