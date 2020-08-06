Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display while the Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 August 2020 17:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 10 both have hole-punch cutouts

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced at Rs. 77,999
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is priced at Rs. 73,600
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is the latest phone in the company's Galaxy Note series and was unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. The phone comes with flagship specifications and the S Pen that has been improved further for this generation. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 that is almost a year old is the predecessor to the new Galaxy Note 20 and was the reigning champion in the Note series. Read on to find out what all Samsung has managed to change with its new generation Galaxy Note smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced at Rs. 77,999 for the 4G-only variant that has 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone comes in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Green colours. It is listed for pre-bookings through Samsung.com in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 also comes in a single 8GB + 256GB storage model that currently costs Rs. 73,600, as per the Samsung website. It comes in Aurora Glow, Aurora Black, and Aurora Red colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Specifications

Both phones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on Android 10 with OneUI on top. The Galaxy Note 20 comes with 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. In comparison, the Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,280 pixels) Infinity-O Display along with a Dynamic AMOLED panel and 60Hz refresh rate. The newer Galaxy Note 20 is powered by octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, paired with with 8GB of RAM. The previous generation Note phone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has three on the back that include a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 64-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. For selfies, you get a 10-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, housed in the central hole-punch cutout. Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, it also has a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 12-megapixel primary shooter with variable aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4), a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.1 telephoto lens. Selfies and video calls are handled by the 10-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, also housed in the centrally located hole-punch cut out.

For storage, both the phones come with 256GB of onboard storage that is not expandable. Connectivity options on the Galaxy Note 20 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy Note 10 comes with 4G (LTE Cat. 20), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, MST, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The battery in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is 4,300mAh with support for proprietary fast charging technology. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with 3,500mAh battery that supports 25W charging. The newer phone measures 161.1x75.2x8.3mm and weighs 192 grams, while the older phone measures 151x71.8x7.9mm and weighs 168 grams.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

  Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
GENERAL
BrandSamsungSamsung
ModelGalaxy Note 20Galaxy Note 10
Release date5th August 20207th August 2019
Launched in IndiaNoYes
Body typeGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)161.60 x 75.20 x 8.30151.00 x 71.80 x 7.90
Weight (g)192.00168.00
IP ratingIP68IP68
Battery capacity (mAh)43003500
Removable batteryNo-
Fast chargingProprietary-
Wireless chargingYesYes
ColoursMystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, Mystic GreenAura Black, Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Red
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.706.30
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2280 pixels
Aspect ratio20:919:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-401
HARDWARE
Processor2.4GHz octa-core (4x2.4GHz + 4x1.8GHz)1.9GHz octa-core (4x1.9GHz + 2x2.4GHz + 2x2.7GHz)
Processor makeSamsung Exynos 990Samsung Exynos 9825
RAM8GB8GB
Internal storage256GB256GB
Expandable storageYesNo
Expandable storage typemicroSD-
Expandable storage up to (GB)1000000-
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.8-micron) + 64-megapixel (f/2.0, 0.8-micron) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.4-micron)12-megapixel (f/1.5-2.4) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/2.1)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera10-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.22-micron)10-megapixel (f/2.2)
Front autofocusYesYes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 9 Pie
SkinOne UIOne UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/ac/Yes
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYes
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs-2
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
BarometerYesYes
3D face recognition-Yes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
