Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is the latest phone in the company's Galaxy Note series and was unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. The phone comes with flagship specifications and the S Pen that has been improved further for this generation. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 that is almost a year old is the predecessor to the new Galaxy Note 20 and was the reigning champion in the Note series. Read on to find out what all Samsung has managed to change with its new generation Galaxy Note smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced at Rs. 77,999 for the 4G-only variant that has 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone comes in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Green colours. It is listed for pre-bookings through Samsung.com in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 also comes in a single 8GB + 256GB storage model that currently costs Rs. 73,600, as per the Samsung website. It comes in Aurora Glow, Aurora Black, and Aurora Red colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Specifications

Both phones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on Android 10 with OneUI on top. The Galaxy Note 20 comes with 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. In comparison, the Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,280 pixels) Infinity-O Display along with a Dynamic AMOLED panel and 60Hz refresh rate. The newer Galaxy Note 20 is powered by octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, paired with with 8GB of RAM. The previous generation Note phone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has three on the back that include a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 64-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. For selfies, you get a 10-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, housed in the central hole-punch cutout. Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, it also has a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 12-megapixel primary shooter with variable aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4), a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.1 telephoto lens. Selfies and video calls are handled by the 10-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, also housed in the centrally located hole-punch cut out.

For storage, both the phones come with 256GB of onboard storage that is not expandable. Connectivity options on the Galaxy Note 20 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy Note 10 comes with 4G (LTE Cat. 20), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, MST, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The battery in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is 4,300mAh with support for proprietary fast charging technology. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with 3,500mAh battery that supports 25W charging. The newer phone measures 161.1x75.2x8.3mm and weighs 192 grams, while the older phone measures 151x71.8x7.9mm and weighs 168 grams.

