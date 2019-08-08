Samsung unwrapped its latest flagship Galaxy Note 10 at a global event yesterday, and the phone brings premium specifications and design offerings. It sports a curved dual-edged hole-punch display that Samsung likes to call Infinity-O display, with the cutout placed in the top centre of the screen. In India, the phone comes with an Exynos 9825 SoC that was announced hours before the launch event, a triple rear camera setup, a 3,500mAh battery, and more. There is a 10-megapixel front camera inside the cutout on the screen.

We pit the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with the Samsung Galaxy S10+, as well as last year's Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to see how the three phones are different, and which new features and specifications the new Samsung flagship brings to the table.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy Note 9: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in India is set at Rs. 69,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be offered in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White colour variants beginning August 23. The pre-bookings will open today via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Samsung Online Store, and Tata Cliq.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ price in India is set at Rs. 73,900 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 91,900 for the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and Rs. 1,17,900 for the 12GB RAM + 1TB storage option. The 128GB Galaxy S10+ model is available in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White colour variants, while its 512GB and 1TB variants come in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options. It is available for purchase through online sources, including Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Samsung Online Store, as well as via various offline retailers.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India starts from Rs. 67,900 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is currently listed for Rs. 76,900. It comes in four colour options - Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Metallic Copper, and Lavender Purple. The phone is also offered in an Alpine White edition, however it is limited to the 128GB variant. The smartphone is available to buy via Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and the Samsung Online Store, and offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy Note 9: Specifications

Talking about design first, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 sees a big shift with a new glossy back panel design, triple rear camera alignment to the top left placed vertically, and an Infinity-O display with the cut-out placed in the top centre. The bezels are a bare minimum, and the dual-edged curved display remains. The Samsung Galaxy S10+, launched earlier this year, also offers minimal bezels, but has two cutouts for the dual front camera sensors and they are placed on the top right of the screen. The triple rear camera setup is placed at the top centre, aligned horizontally. Last year's Galaxy Note 9 has thicker bezels at the top and bottom, compared to the other two, with the front camera placed on the top bezel. The back panel has a dual camera setup placed horizontally in the centre, and a rear fingerprint sensor is also integrated. The Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy Note 10, on the other hand, sport in-display fingerprint sensors.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 9 both have S Pen stylus support, while the Galaxy S10+ lacks it. The Galaxy Note 10 has an all-new S Pen featuring a 6-axis sensor with a gyroscope and acceleration sensor.

Coming to the specifications, all three phones sport dual-SIM slots and run on Android Pie based on One UI. The Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch (1080x2280 pixels) 401ppi display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Its predecessor Galaxy Note 9 comes with a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel, while the Samsung Galaxy S10+ packs a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Curved AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Note 10 is powered by octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC in India, however, in US and China, the phone will integrate the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC or the Snapdragon 845 SoC. Similarly, the Galaxy S10+ is powered by the Exynos 9820 SoC in India, while US and China get the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The Galaxy Note 10 is the only phone out of the three that doesn't offer expansion of memory, while the other two offer a hybrid microSD card slot memory expansion (up to 1TB). The Galaxy Note 10 packs onboard storage of 256GB, while the Galaxy S10+ internal storage options max out at 1TB. The Galaxy Note 9 internal storage options top at 512GB.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 houses a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide-angle (77 degrees) primary sensor that has a variable aperture from f/1.5-f/2.4 as well as optical image stabilisation (OIS). The setup also features a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle (123 degrees) lens and an f/2.2 aperture. Finally, it includes a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens (45 degrees), an f/2.1 aperture, and OIS.

The Galaxy Note 9 has a horizontally-placed dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor along with a wide-angle lens that has a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel sensor along with a telephoto, f/2.4 autofocus lens. Both sensors have dual OIS (optical image stabilisation) and support features such as 2x optical zoom as well as 10x digital zoom.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ also has a triple rear camera setup like the Galaxy Note 10, but it includes a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 auto-focus lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with wide-angle f/1.5/ f/2.4 auto-focus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 fixed-focus lens.

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a 10-megapixel sensor with autofocus, an f/2.2 aperture, and a 80-degree field of view. In comparison, the Galaxy Note 9 sports a 8-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/1.7 aperture. The Galaxy S10+, however, comes with a a dual selfie camera setup that comprises an 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor with an f/2.2 fixed-focus lens and 10-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 auto-focus lens.

Coming to the battery, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ packs a 4,100mAh battery, the Galaxy Note 9 packs a 4,000mAh battery, while the latest Galaxy Note 10 packs a smaller 3,500mAh battery. The thinnest of the lot is the Galaxy S10+, but the lightest is the Galaxy Note 10. The Galaxy S10+ measures 157.60 x 74.10 x 7.80mm and weighs 175 grams, the Galaxy Note 10 measures 151.00 x 71.80 x 7.90mm and weighs 168 grams, while the Galaxy Note 9 is the heaviest and thickest at161.90 x 76.40 x 8.80mm and weighs 201 grams. All the three phones support Bluetooth v5 and NFC. The Galaxy Note 10 is the only one that doesn't support a 3.5mm audio jack, while the other two come with the headphone jack.