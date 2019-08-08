Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+: What's the Difference?

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones at an event in New York. The new phones will act as the company's flagship phones for the second half of 2019. The Galaxy Note 10+ is the true successor to the Galaxy Note 9, and the Galaxy Note 10 will cater to the consumers who like S Pen but don't really need a screen as large as the one present on Galaxy Note 10+. While the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ share a number of features and specifications, there are a number of differences between the two phone.

In this article, we take look at how Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are different.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+: Price in India, colours, storage variants

Starting with the most important part – the pricing. Samsung has priced the Galaxy Note 10 at Rs. 69,999 in India. The phone will be offered in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, just like all other markets. A 5G model of the Galaxy Note 10 is also present with 12GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage but it will be released in a select few markets.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, on the other hand, will be offered in two variants in India – 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. Samsung has only revealed the price of just one variant at this point – the 256GB inbuilt storage model – and it will retail at Rs. 79,999 in the country.

At this point, Samsung only plans to sell three colour variants of the two phones – Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+: Specifications

In terms of the specification differences between the two phones, the most prominent is the display. The company has added a 6.3-inch screen on the Galaxy Note 10 with full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) resolution and 401ppi. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, however, includes a 6.8-inch display with quad-HD+ (1440x3040 pixels) resolution and 498ppi. Samsung says that the Galaxy Note 10+ comes with full-HD+ as the default resolution, however the buyers will be able to change that in the settings. Both phones have the same hole-punch design that Samsung calls Infinity-O display.

The camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ is pretty much identical, except one key difference. The Galaxy Note 10+ includes a fourth sensor on the back that will be used to collect depth information. Called the DepthVision camera, its sensor has VGA resolution. This DepthVision camera can take a scan of an object, and instantly turn it into a movable 3D rendering, claims Samsung.

In terms of the RAM and storage, as mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10's 4G model, which will be released in most markets, packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, will come in two variants with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage. Another difference between the two phones is the presence of a microSD card slot for storage expansion. While Samsung has added a microSD card slot (up to 1TB) on the Galaxy Note 10+, it is missing from the smaller Galaxy Note 10 model.

Moving on to the battery, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 houses a 3,500mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Note 10+ comes with a 4,300mAh battery. Also, the Galaxy Note 10+ model supports up to 45W fast charging and the Galaxy Note 10 will only allow up to 25W fast charging. Both models, however, will come with a 25W charge in the box. The 45W fast charger needs to be purchased separately.

Lastly, given the display size and battery difference, the dimensions of the two new Samsung phones are different. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 measures 151x71.8x7.9mm and weighs 168 grams. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ measures 162.3x77.2x7.9mm and weighs 196 grams.

Now that we are done talking about the differences, the common specifications between the two phones include a 10-megapixel selfie shooter, in-display fingerprint sensor, octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC, Android 9 Pie with One UI, NFC, stereo speakers, and various connectivity options.