Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy M51 debuted in India on Thursday. The new smartphone by the South Korean giant comes with a large 7,000mAh battery to take on the competition. The Samsung Galaxy M51 also features a hole-punch display design as well as quad rear cameras. The handset also offers up to 8GB of RAM. All this makes the Galaxy M51 a strong contender in its price segment. The hardware of the Samsung Galaxy M51 brings it up against the OnePlus Nord that debuted in the country in July.

In this article, we compare Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India and specifications with the OnePlus Nord to let you decide which one you should pick.

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M51 carries a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, while its 8GB RAM option comes at Rs. 26,999. Both the phones have 128GB of onboard storage. The phone comes in Celestial Black and Electric Blue colour options and will go on sale for the first time at 12pm (noon) on September 18.

Similar to the Galaxy M51, the OnePlus Nord also comes with a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone, however, also has an 8GB + 128GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 27,999. The top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. Colour options include Blue Marble and Gray Onyx for the 8GB and 12GB RAM options while the base variant comes only in a Gray Onyx shade. The base variant will be available sometime later this month, though the 8GB and 12GB RAM options are already available for purchase via Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M51 and OnePlus Nord both come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on Android 10. However, the Samsung model comes with One UI Core, while the OnePlus phone has OxygenOS 10.5 on top of the Android operating system. The Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio. In contrast, the OnePlus Nord flaunts a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM. The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM. The Galaxy M51 also has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. The OnePlus Nord offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that isn't expandable via a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The OnePlus Nord also comes with a quad rear camera setup, though it includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a single 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The OnePlus Nord offers a dual selfie camera setup that comprises a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.45 ultra-wide-angle lens.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy M51 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This is unlike the OnePlus Nord that has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has provided the 7,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M51 that supports 25W fast charging. The OnePlus Nord packs a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging. The Samsung phone weighs 213 grams, while the OnePlus Nord weighs 184 grams.

