Samsung Galaxy M31s has just been unveiled as the follow-up to the not-too-old Samsung Galaxy M31. The phone boasts of impressive specifications for the price, including a massive 6,000mAh battery and a quad rear camera setup. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord that comes in as another value proposition, also boasts of impressive specifications and a relatively budget friendly price tag. So, let's put these two phones head to head and see what makes them unique.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes in 6GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB storage options. The base 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 19,499 while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 21,499. It has a Mirage Black and a Mirage Blue variant and will go on sale starting August 6.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord comes in a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that is priced at Rs. 24,999, an 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 27,999, and lastly a 12GB + 256GB storage model priced at Rs. 29,999. The OnePlus Nord will be available in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour variant. The 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants will go on sale starting August 4 while the 6GB RAM variant will go on sale later in September.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs OnePlus Nord: Specifications

Both phones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. The Galaxy M31s runs Android 10 with One UI on top while the OnePlus Nord runs Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5. The Samsung offering features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 420 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The OnePlus offering comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Galaxy M31s goes up to 8GB of RAM while the OnePlus Nord goes up to 12GB.

In terms of cameras, both phones have a quad rear camera setup. The one on the Galaxy M31s includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut out. In comparison, the OnePlus Nord has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. Selfies are taken care of by the dual camera setup at the front. It includes a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.45 ultra-wide-angle lens.

For storage, the Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with 128GB on board and it is expandable via microSD card. The OnePlus Nord, however, does not have expandable storage but goes up to 256GB on board. Connectivity options on the Samsung phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In comparison, the OnePlus phone comes with 5G support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and lacks a headphone jack.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy M31s packs a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The Nord by OnePlus comes with a 4,115mAh battery but supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging (30W). The Samsung Galaxy M31s is 9.3mm while the OnePlus Nord is 8.2mm thick.

