Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy M31s and the OnePlus Nord support fast charging with the Galaxy M31s supporting 25W and the OnePlus Nord supporting 30W.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 July 2020 20:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M31s vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Galaxy M31s and OnePlus Nord, both have quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a 6.5-inch screen
  • The OnePlus Nord has a 6.44-inch screen
  • OnePlus Nord has 5G support and a 90Hz screen

Samsung Galaxy M31s has just been unveiled as the follow-up to the not-too-old Samsung Galaxy M31. The phone boasts of impressive specifications for the price, including a massive 6,000mAh battery and a quad rear camera setup. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord that comes in as another value proposition, also boasts of impressive specifications and a relatively budget friendly price tag. So, let's put these two phones head to head and see what makes them unique.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes in 6GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB storage options. The base 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 19,499 while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 21,499. It has a Mirage Black and a Mirage Blue variant and will go on sale starting August 6.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord comes in a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that is priced at Rs. 24,999, an 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 27,999, and lastly a 12GB + 256GB storage model priced at Rs. 29,999. The OnePlus Nord will be available in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour variant. The 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants will go on sale starting August 4 while the 6GB RAM variant will go on sale later in September.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs OnePlus Nord: Specifications

Both phones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. The Galaxy M31s runs Android 10 with One UI on top while the OnePlus Nord runs Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5. The Samsung offering features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 420 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The OnePlus offering comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Galaxy M31s goes up to 8GB of RAM while the OnePlus Nord goes up to 12GB.

In terms of cameras, both phones have a quad rear camera setup. The one on the Galaxy M31s includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut out. In comparison, the OnePlus Nord has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. Selfies are taken care of by the dual camera setup at the front. It includes a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.45 ultra-wide-angle lens.

For storage, the Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with 128GB on board and it is expandable via microSD card. The OnePlus Nord, however, does not have expandable storage but goes up to 256GB on board. Connectivity options on the Samsung phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In comparison, the OnePlus phone comes with 5G support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and lacks a headphone jack.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy M31s packs a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The Nord by OnePlus comes with a 4,115mAh battery but supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging (30W). The Samsung Galaxy M31s is 9.3mm while the OnePlus Nord is 8.2mm thick.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M31s comparison
  OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord
Samsung Galaxy M31s
Samsung Galaxy M31s
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusSamsung
ModelNordGalaxy M31s
Release date21st July 202030th July 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)158.30 x 73.30 x 8.20-
Weight (g)184.00-
Battery capacity (mAh)41156000
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingNoNo
ColoursBlue Marble, Gray OnyxMirage Black, Mirage Blue
Thickness-9.3
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.446.50
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass-
Aspect ratio20:920:9
HARDWARE
Processor2.4GHz octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 765GSamsung Exynos 9611
RAM12GB6GB
Internal storage256GB128GB
Expandable storageNo-
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.75, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashDual LEDYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.45, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.45)32-megapixel (f/2.2)
Pop-Up CameraNo-
Front autofocusNo-
Front flashNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinOxygenOS 10.5One UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.00
NFCYes-
USB Type-CYes-
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M31s price in India, Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord price in India, OnePlus Nord specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 819 Recharge Plan With 2GB High-Speed Daily Data, 84 Days Validity
NASA's New Mars Rover 'Perseverance' Launched, Seeks Signs of Life

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  3. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  4. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  5. Redmi 9 Prime Set to Launch in India on August 4, Xiaomi Confirms
  6. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  7. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
  8. OnePlus 8T's Purported Geekbench Listing Tips 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC
  9. OnePlus Nord Review
  10. Vodafone Idea Rs. 819 Recharge Plan Arrives With 84 Days Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Starts Receiving August 2020 Android Security Patch: Report
  2. Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Come With Customisable GPU Feature Called Game Mode
  3. Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs Launched
  4. Google’s $2.1 Billion Fitbit Deal to Face EU Antitrust Probe
  5. Uber Backtracks on Plans to Move Asian Headquarters to Hong Kong
  6. Facebook Ad Boycott Organisers Ask European Firms to Join StopHateForProfit Campaign
  7. NASA's New Mars Rover 'Perseverance' Launched, Seeks Signs of Life
  8. Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 819 Recharge Plan With 2GB High-Speed Daily Data, 84 Days Validity
  9. IBM Partners With Japanese Business, Academia in Quantum Computing
  10. Redmi 9 Prime India Launch Set for August 4, Xiaomi Teases Splash-Proof Build
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com