Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy M31 - What's the Difference?

Samsung Galaxy M31s, an upgrade to the Galaxy M31 that was unveiled in February, was launched in India today. Both the smartphones have a similar design on the back but there's a striking difference on the front. Further, the Galaxy M31s comes with a few features that we usually see in top-end offerings by the South Korean tech giant. Here in this article, we will list the differences in features, specifications and price between the Galaxy M31s and its predecessor, the Galaxy M31.

Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy M31: Price

The Samsung Galaxy M31s was launched with a starting price of Rs. 19,499 for the 6GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM option is priced at Rs. 21,499, and both the variants have 128GB of storage. It is offered in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue colours. The phone will go on sale starting August 6, and customers can purchase the phone from the Samsung Shop as well as Amazon India.

The Galaxy M31 was launched at a price of Rs. 15,999 for the base 64GB storage option, and Rs. 16,999 for the 128GB storage model. After a revision of prices, the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs. 17,499, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 18,499 and the top 8GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has a price tag of Rs. 20,499.

Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy M31: Specifications, features

Both the smartphones have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. The Galaxy M31s sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with the hole-punch in the top centre of the screen. The Galaxy M31, on the other hand, has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display, which is commonly known as a display with waterdrop notch. Under the hood, both the smartphones have an octa-core Exynos 9611 mobile platform, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Both the handsets have quad rear cameras for photography. The Galaxy M31s features a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is coupled with a 12-megapixel sensor with a 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 5-megapixel depth and macro cameras. The Galaxy M31s also has a pre-installed Intelli-Cam feature to deliver an enhanced camera experience. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the hole-punch, and the sensor supports 4K video recording.

On the contrary, the Galaxy M31 has a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2a 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 5-megapixel macro and depth cameras. The rear camera supports Live Focus for bokeh effect, a dedicated night mode, super steady mode, and super slo-mo. Just like the Galaxy M31s, the Galaxy M31 also has a 32-megapixel front camera with 4K and slo-mo video recording.

The Galaxy M31s packs a 6,000mAh battery, supports reverse charging, and comes bundled with a 25W charger with a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In contrast, the Galaxy M31 has a 6,000mAh battery with a 15W charger in the box. The fingerprint sensor is on the back, and the phone is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack.