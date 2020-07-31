Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy M31 - What's the Difference?

Here, we compare the price, specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy M31s with those of the Galaxy M31.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 July 2020 09:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy M31 - What's the Difference?

Samsung Galaxy M31s sports an Infinity-O Display and the Galaxy M31 features an Infinity-U Display.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s features 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor
  • The Galaxy M31 has 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s comes bundled with a 25W charger

Samsung Galaxy M31s, an upgrade to the Galaxy M31 that was unveiled in February, was launched in India today. Both the smartphones have a similar design on the back but there's a striking difference on the front. Further, the Galaxy M31s comes with a few features that we usually see in top-end offerings by the South Korean tech giant. Here in this article, we will list the differences in features, specifications and price between the Galaxy M31s and its predecessor, the Galaxy M31.

Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy M31: Price

The Samsung Galaxy M31s was launched with a starting price of Rs. 19,499 for the 6GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM option is priced at Rs. 21,499, and both the variants have 128GB of storage. It is offered in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue colours. The phone will go on sale starting August 6, and customers can purchase the phone from the Samsung Shop as well as Amazon India.

The Galaxy M31 was launched at a price of Rs. 15,999 for the base 64GB storage option, and Rs. 16,999 for the 128GB storage model. After a revision of prices, the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs. 17,499, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 18,499 and the top 8GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has a price tag of Rs. 20,499.

Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy M31: Specifications, features

Both the smartphones have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. The Galaxy M31s sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with the hole-punch in the top centre of the screen. The Galaxy M31, on the other hand, has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display, which is commonly known as a display with waterdrop notch. Under the hood, both the smartphones have an octa-core Exynos 9611 mobile platform, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Both the handsets have quad rear cameras for photography. The Galaxy M31s features a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is coupled with a 12-megapixel sensor with a 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 5-megapixel depth and macro cameras. The Galaxy M31s also has a pre-installed Intelli-Cam feature to deliver an enhanced camera experience. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the hole-punch, and the sensor supports 4K video recording.

On the contrary, the Galaxy M31 has a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2a 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 5-megapixel macro and depth cameras. The rear camera supports Live Focus for bokeh effect, a dedicated night mode, super steady mode, and super slo-mo. Just like the Galaxy M31s, the Galaxy M31 also has a 32-megapixel front camera with 4K and slo-mo video recording.

The Galaxy M31s packs a 6,000mAh battery, supports reverse charging, and comes bundled with a 25W charger with a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In contrast, the Galaxy M31 has a 6,000mAh battery with a 15W charger in the box. The fingerprint sensor is on the back, and the phone is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Samsung Galaxy M31 comparison
  Samsung Galaxy M31s
Samsung Galaxy M31s
Samsung Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy M31
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandSamsungSamsung
ModelGalaxy M31sGalaxy M31
Release date30th July 202026th February 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Thickness9.3-
Battery capacity (mAh)60006000
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietary-
Wireless chargingNoNo
ColoursMirage Black, Mirage BlueBlue, Black
Body type-Plastic
Dimensions (mm)-159.20 x 75.10 x 8.90
Weight (g)-191.00
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.40
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio20:919.5:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2.3GHz octa-core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz)
Processor makeSamsung Exynos 9611Samsung Exynos 9611
RAM6GB6GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storage-Yes
Expandable storage type-microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-512
Dedicated microSD slot-Yes
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.2)32-megapixel (f/2.0)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinOne UIOne UI 2.0
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
Number of SIMs22
USB Type-C-Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes
Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Good photo quality in daylight
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M31s price in India, Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications, Samsung
Google’s $2.1 Billion Fitbit Deal to Face EU Antitrust Probe
Honor 9A, Honor 9S, MagicBook 15 India Launch Today at 2pm: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, and More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy M31 - What's the Difference?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  3. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  4. OnePlus Nord Review
  5. Realme V5 Confirmed to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 7nm 5G Processor
  6. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  7. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  8. Redmi 9 Prime Set to Launch in India on August 4, Xiaomi Confirms
  9. Review: Umbrella Academy Season 2 Is a Better Second Try, but Not Enough
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Posts Biggest Profit Ever at Height of Pandemic
  2. Mi TV Users Get Early Access to Movies From Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Multiplex’ Banner
  3. Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Website: Price in India, Specifications
  4. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications, More
  5. Honor 9A, Honor 9S, MagicBook 15 India Launch Today at 2pm: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, and More
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Starts Receiving August 2020 Android Security Patch: Report
  7. Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Come With Customisable GPU Feature Called Game Mode
  8. Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs Launched
  9. Google’s $2.1 Billion Fitbit Deal to Face EU Antitrust Probe
  10. Uber Backtracks on Plans to Move Asian Headquarters to Hong Kong
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com