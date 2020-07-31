Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price, Specifications Compared

We compare the price, specifications, and features of the Samsung Galaxy M31s with those of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 July 2020 10:20 IST
All the three phones have full-HD+ displays with Gorilla Glass protection

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s features a massive 6,000mAh battery
  • Both Redmi smartphones have an oleophobic layer on display
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s features a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor

Samsung Galaxy M31s has been launched in India, and it goes up against the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro, as well as the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which were unveiled earlier this year. All the three phones pack a quad rear camera setup, and come in multiple RAM as well as storage options. All of them come with fast charging support but are paired with different battery capacities. Here is how the three phones stack up against each other.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will be available at a starting price of Rs. 19,499 for the 6GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM option is priced at Rs. 21,499. Both the variants have 128GB of storage. It is offered in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue colours. Meanwhile, both the Redmi smartphones were launched at different price points but due to a revision in prices, customers have to shell out more to own one.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs. 13,999 (launch price Rs. 12,999) for the 4GBRAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model now costs Rs. 16,999 (no price change). It is offered in Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue colours.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999 (launch price Rs. 14,999) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. For the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, customers have to pay Rs. 18,999 (launch price Rs. 16,999). The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration costs Rs. 19,999 (launch price Rs. 18,999). It is available in Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Specifications

All the three phones have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with One UI 2.0 on top whereas both the Redmi devices have MIUI 11 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy M31s sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with the hole-punch in the top centre of the screen. The display has 420 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. On the other hand, both the smartphones offered by Xiaomi feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an oleophobic layer on top.

The Samsung M31s is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 mobile platform. In comparison, both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor under the hood. All the three phones have a microSD card to expand the storage.

 

When it comes to optics, all the three smartphones have quad rear cameras on the back. The Galaxy M31s sports a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is paired with a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens having a 123-degree field of view. There are two 5-megapixel sensors for depth and macro cameras. The Galaxy M31s comes pre-installed with Intelli-Cam feature for an enhanced camera experience. On the front, customers will get a 32-megapixel camera that supports 4K and slo-mo video recording.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens. It is coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor having a wide-angle camera with a 119-degrees field of view lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with 2cm focus range, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera that can record 1080p videos at up to 60fps, slo-mo videos at 960fps, and 4K at 30fps.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture lens. You also get an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119-degrees field of view, a 5-megapixel macro camera with 2cm focus distance, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Just like the Galaxy M31s, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also has a 32-megapixel front camera that can record 1080p videos at up to 60fps, slo-mo videos at 960fps, and 4K at 30fps.

Other features include battery capacity and fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery bundled with 25W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is equipped with a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Its sibling, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max houses a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Both the Redmi phones have NavIC — an autonomous regional satellite navigation system for accurate real-time positioning and timing.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison
  Samsung Galaxy M31s
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandSamsungXiaomiXiaomi
ModelGalaxy M31sRedmi Note 9 Pro MaxRedmi Note 9 Pro
Release date30th July 202012th March 202012th March 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Thickness9.3--
Battery capacity (mAh)600050205020
Removable batteryNo--
Fast chargingProprietary-Proprietary
Wireless chargingNo--
ColoursMirage Black, Mirage BlueAurora Blue, Glacier White, Interstellar BlackInterstellar Black, Aurora Blue, Glacier White
Dimensions (mm)-165.50 x 76.68 x 8.80165.70 x 76.60 x 8.80
Weight (g)-209.00209.00
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.676.67
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Aspect ratio20:920:920:9
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core1.8GHz octa-core (4x1.8GHz + 4x2.3GHz)2.3GHz octa-core
Processor makeSamsung Exynos 9611Qualcomm Snapdragon 720GQualcomm Snapdragon 720G
RAM6GB6GB4GB
Internal storage128GB64GB64GB
Expandable storage-YesYes
Expandable storage type-microSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-512512
Dedicated microSD slot-YesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.89, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron) + 5-megapixel (1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (1.75-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYesYes-
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.2)32-megapixel (1.6-micron)16-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10Android 10
SkinOne UIMIUI 11MIUI 11
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
Number of SIMs222
USB Type-C-YesYes
Wi-Fi Direct--Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor-No-
Compass/ Magnetometer-YesYes
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Bundled fast charger
  • All-day battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Website: Price in India, Specifications
Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications, More

