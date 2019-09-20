Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy M30s compared with its predecessor and its Galaxy A-series counterpart.

Updated: 20 September 2019 19:48 IST
All three Samsung phones offer support for 15W fast charging

Highlights
  • Galaxy A50s is the only one with an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • All three Samsung phones feature a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy A50s feature a 48-megapixel camera

Samsung has launched refreshed versions of multiple Galaxy M-series and Galaxy A-series phones in the past few weeks. The Samsung Galaxy A50s and the Samsung Galaxy M30s are two such phones that succeed the Samsung Galaxy A50 and the Samsung Galaxy M30 respectively, bringing upgrades such as better cameras, larger battery, and more. But how well does the Samsung Galaxy M30s stack up against the new Galaxy A50s and its predecessor the Galaxy M30? Find out in our detailed comparison as we go through their specifications such as processors, cameras, as well as price in India.

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Samsung Galaxy M30 Vs Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India 

The Samsung Galaxy M30s starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the phone is priced at Rs. 16,999 in India. It comes in Opal Black, Pearl White, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy M30 (Review) is currently retailing at Rs. 13,990 for the base 4GB of RAM + 64GB internal storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will set buyers back by Rs. 16,990. It is available in Gradation Blue and Gradation Black colour options.

 

As for the Samsung Galaxy A50s, it carries a price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the base 4GB RAM variant, while the 6GB RAM version of the phone is priced at Rs. 24,999. It is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Violet, and Prism Crush White colours.

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Samsung Galaxy M30 Vs Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio higher than 91 percent and a peak brightness of 420 nits. It draws power from the octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC ticking alongside up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It relies on the octa-core Exynos 7904 processor paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Just like the Samsung Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy A50s, the storage on the Galaxy M30s can also be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

 

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A50s packs a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Talking about the imaging hardware, the Samsung Galaxy M30s packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 5-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view. There is a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Coming to the Galaxy M30, it features a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 lens on the back, accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 123-degree field-of-view. Selfies and video calls are taken care of by a 16-megapixel front shooter.

 

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A50s packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M30s comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging, and sports a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy M30 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, and has a physical fingerprint sensor on the back. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A50s also features a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, but relies on an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

GENERAL
BrandSamsungSamsungSamsung
ModelGalaxy M30sGalaxy A50sGalaxy M30
Release date18th September 201922nd August 2019February 2019
Dimensions (mm)159.00 x 75.10 x 8.90158.50 x 74.50 x 7.70-
Weight (g)188.00169.00-
Battery capacity (mAh)600040005000
Removable batteryNo--
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingNo--
ColoursOpal Black, Sapphire Blue, Pearl WhitePrism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Violet-
SAR value0.47--
Launched in India-YesYes
Body type-Polycarbonate-
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.406.406.40
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio--19.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor1.7GHz octa-core (4x1.7GHz + 4x2.3GHz)1.7GHz octa-core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz)1.6GHz octa-core (2x1.8GHz + 6x1.6GHz)
Processor makeSamsung Exynos 9611Samsung Exynos 9611Samsung Exynos 7904
RAM4GB4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB128GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512512512
Dedicated microSD slotYes-Yes
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/2.0) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)48-megapixel (f/2.0) + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel13-megapixel (f/1.9) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusYesYes-
Rear flashYesYes-
Front camera16-megapixel32-megapixel (f/2.0)16-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flashNo--
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 PieAndroid 8.1 Oreo
SkinOne UIOne UISamsung Experience v9.5
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYesYesYes, v 5.00
NFCNoYes-
USB OTGYes--
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
Wi-Fi Direct-Yes-
Micro-USB--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMMicro-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
Face unlock--Yes
