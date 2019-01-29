Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones have finally been launched in India. This is the company's attempt to rejig its rather confusing smartphone portfolio, and make the Galaxy M-Series only about affordable devices. It decided to launch the series in India first, with two phones, both of which sport Infinity-V Display panels, dual rear camera setups, and are available online-only. While the two Galaxy M-Series phones have some things in common, there are many key differences that set them apart. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy M20 is made available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and the Galaxy M10 is available in a maximum of 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option.

We pit the two phones against each other to highlight the biggest differences between the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Samsung Galaxy M20 phones.

Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 price

The biggest difference between the two phones is the price. Samsung Galaxy M10 price in India starts at Rs. 7,990 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, while the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 8,990. On the other hand, the Galaxy M20 price in India starts at Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage configuration, and its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage version is priced at Rs. 12,990.

Both Samsung Galaxy M-series models will come in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue colour options, and will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung India e-Store. The sale of the two phones will begin on February 5.

Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 design

The Samsung Galaxy M10 and Samsung Galaxy M20 phones sport Infinity-V displays up front, more commonly known as waterdrop-style notches. Both the phones are similar in size, but the display on the Galaxy M20 is slightly larger than the Galaxy M10. The cheaper variant is seen to sport a thicker chin at the bottom, while the Galaxy M20 is seen to sport a thinner chin comparatively. The two phones come with three-slot SIM tray, with two slots for Nano SIM cards and a dedicated microSD slot for memory expansion.



One of the key differences seen is that the Galaxy M20 sports a rear fingerprint scanner, while the Galaxy M10 doesn't sport one. There's also a speaker grille seen on the bottom end of the rear panel of the Galaxy M10, while the Galaxy M20 sports the speaker grille on the bottom edge. The Galaxy M10 sports a Micro-USB port, and the Galaxy M20 comes with USB Type-C port. Both the phones sport dual rear camera setups stacked vertically, volume and power buttons on the right edge, and a 3.5mm audio jack port on the bottom edge.

Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications

Both the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Samsung Galaxy M20 run on Android 8.1 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience 9.5 UX. The Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display panel along with an 19:9 aspect ratio, while the Galaxy M20 features a slightly larger 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display along with an 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC, paired with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage options. The Samsung Galaxy M20 is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. There is a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB) slot for expansion of memory, as mentioned above.

Both the phones sport a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and another 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel f/2.0 sensor at the front for the Samsung Galaxy M10, and the Galaxy M20 sports an 8-megapixel front f/2.0 sensor.

Another big difference between the two phones is battery - with the Galaxy M10 packing a 3,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy M20 packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Are Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 better than budget phones from Redmi, Realme, and Asus? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.