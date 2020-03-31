Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M10: What's the Difference?

Samsung Galaxy M10 was launched with Android 8 and was later updated to Android 9 Pie, whereas Galaxy M11 runs on Android 10.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 March 2020 13:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M10: What's the Difference?

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M10 have different designs for the selfie shooter

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 has been listed on Samsung UAE website
  • Galaxy M10 comes in two variants, 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 has a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M11 was launched yesterday, March 30, as an addition to the company's Galaxy M series. It is a budget friendly phone that features an octa-core processor and a triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy M11 is the successor to the Galaxy M10 that was launched last year. The Galaxy M10 is also a budget smartphone with an octa-core processor but packs a dual rear camera setup. So, let's take a look at the two phones and see what all Samsung has changed with the new Galaxy M11, besides the cameras.

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M10: Price, availability

Samsung has not provided any information on the pricing and availability for the Galaxy M11 as of yet. The phone is listed on the Samsung UAE website with a list of the physical stores it can be purchased from. It is expected that the Galaxy M11 will be priced around the Galaxy M10s that was also launched last year at Rs. 8,999. The Galaxy M11 listing does show three colour variants namely, Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M10 comes in two variants, 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB with the former priced at Rs. 7,990 and the latter priced at Rs. 8,990. It is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and other online retailers. The Galaxy M10 is offered in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M10: Specifications

Both the Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M10 support dual-SIM (Nano) cards. The Galaxy M11 comes with Android 10 out of the box while the Galaxy M10 came with Android 8 and was later updated to Android 9. The Galaxy M11 has a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a hole-punch in the top left corner that houses the selfie shooter. The Galaxy M10 has a slightly smaller 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) Infinity-V Display which means it has a V-shaped notch for the selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M11 has an unnamed octa-core processor with a listed clock speed of 1.8GHz and a single 3GB RAM option. The Galaxy M10 is powered by the Exynos 7870 SoC and comes in 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

Talking about the cameras, the Galaxy M11 has a triple rear camera setup with the primary being a 13-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The secondary is a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and tertiary is a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 115-degree field of view. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. In comparison, the Galaxy M10 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

For storage, the Galay M11 has been listed with a single 32GB onboard storage variant. The older Galaxy M10 comes in 16GB and 32GB onboard storage variants. Storage on both the phones can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). The recently launched Galaxy M11 is backed by 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. In contrast, the Galaxy M10 has a smaller 3,400mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy M11 is 161.4x76.3x9.0mm in size and weighs 197 grams while the Galaxy M10 is 155.6x75.6x7.7mm and weighs 163 grams.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M10 comparison
  Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M10
Samsung Galaxy M10
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandSamsungSamsung
ModelGalaxy M11Galaxy M10
Release date30th March 2020January 2019
Dimensions (mm)161.40 x 76.30 x 9.00155.60 x 75.60 x 7.70
Weight (g)197.00163.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50003400
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietary-
Wireless chargingNoNo
ColoursBlack, Metallic Blue, VioletCharcoal Black, Ocean Blue
Launched in India-Yes
SAR value-0.24
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.406.22
Resolution720x1560 pixels720x1520 pixels
Aspect ratio-19:9
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz octa-core1.6GHz octa-core
RAM3GB3GB
Internal storage32GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512-
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
Processor make-Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/1.8) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)13-megapixel (f/1.9) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashLEDYes
Front camera8-megapixel (f/2.0)5-megapixel (f/2.0)
Pop-Up CameraNo-
Front autofocusNo-
Front flashNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroidAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Skin-Samsung Experience 9.5 UX
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes
NFCNo-
USB Type-CYesNo
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
Micro-USB-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockNoYes
Fingerprint sensorYesNo
Compass/ MagnetometerYesNo
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYes-
GyroscopeYes-
Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design with a small notch
  • Ultra-wide angle photography is fun
  • Very good battery life
  • Dual-VoLTE standby
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Pre-installed bloatware
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Slow charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M10 review
Display 6.22-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3400mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M10: What's the Difference?
