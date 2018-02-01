Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at an event on February 25 during Mobile World Congress 2018. Ahead of the launch, the smartphones have been leaked on numerous occasions with most price details, specifications, and features out in the public domain. Confirmations and invites from Samsung have also confirmed the presence of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at MWC this year.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Price

The Samsung Galaxy S9 will reportedly be launched in two variants - one with 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage and the other with 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage. Prices of the Galaxy S9 are expected to start at a record high of KRW 950,000 (roughly Rs. 56,500) compared to the Galaxy S8's launch price of KRW 935,000 (roughly Rs. 55,700). On the other hand, the Galaxy S9+ is expected to come with 6GB RAM and 64/ 128/ 256/ 512GB inbuilt storage variants. A starting price of KRW 990,000 (roughly Rs. 58,900) for the Galaxy S9+ in South Korea is also expected.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Design

One aspect where the Samsung Galaxy S9 series is not expected to surprise is the design. With the Galaxy S flagship range getting a design overhaul last year, Samsung is expected to keep things quieter with an upgrade focused mostly on internal specifications. Despite that, we can expect minor changes in the overall design. For starters, the fingerprint sensor will reportedly shift from the right of the rear camera lens to below it. This is possibly a decision taken to make it more ergonomic to operate - one where you don't mistakenly touch the camera lens instead of the sensor. An under-display fingerprint sensor is highly unlikely on the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+. Apart from that, the display might have slightly thinner bezels, although several rumours suggest no change from the previous generation. Additionally, the Galaxy S9+ is rumoured to sport a dual rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S9 release date

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are confirmed to launch on February 25, with pre-orders expected to start on March 2. Following that, availability is expected to start within a few weeks of pre-orders. Despite all the rumours, Samsung will throw light on all the information at the launch event.

Samsung Galaxy S9 specifications

Samsung's upcoming flagship phones will most likely be powered by the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 845, in US and China markets. The Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC, launched last month, is expected to power the smartphones in other international markets including India.

Much like other flagship smartphones launched recently, we can expect the Galaxy S9 series to run Samsung Experience UI on top of Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. As mentioned above, the Galaxy S9 is expected to have 4GB RAM and up to 128GB inbuilt storage, while the Galaxy S9+ is expected to feature 6GB RAM and up to 512GB inbuilt storage. The Galaxy S9 is expected to sport a 5.8-inch Quad-HD AMOLED display, while the Galaxy S9+ might feature a 6.2-inch display. Both phones are expected to retain the Bixby button from last year.

As for the camera, the official invite as well as leaks suggest a major upgrade this time around. A variable aperture of f/1.5 to f/2.4 is expected in the rear cameras, giving the phones DSLR-like aperture adjustment capabilities. New ISOCELL sensors have also been spotted that come with technologies like Tetracell and Smart WDR. Other capabilities such as Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), and Dual Pixel are also reported to arrive on the Galaxy S9 duo.

According to a supposed retail box of the Galaxy S9, the phone bears a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the front, the Galaxy S9 will apparently feature an integrated iris scanner and selfie camera and the Galaxy S9+ is expected to sport a separate iris scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Features

"In order to expand the sales of premium smartphones, Samsung will strengthen product competitiveness by differentiating core features and services, such as the camera and Bixby, and reinforce the sell-out programs and experiential stores," said Samsung's press release earlier this week clearly suggesting the appearance of unique features in flagship phones, including Galaxy S9, in 2018. The release also publicly acknowledged the "Galaxy S9" naming scheme. From what we have learnt so far, the camera on the Galaxy S9 duo will get features like a "Super Speed" mode, Dual Pixel, and a "Super Slow-mo" mode. The phones are expected to come with IP68 water and dust resistance rating. Additionally, the phones will have wireless charging support, as has been the case for the past few Galaxy S flagships. The Exynos 9810 SoC comes with several AI-based features and better face recognition capabilities.

A new "Intelligent Scan" technology is also rumoured to combine the iris scanner and face recognition to improve biometric authentication in bad lighting conditions.