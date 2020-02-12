Samsung Galaxy S20 series has formally been launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, California. It consists of the standard Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The new Samsung flagships come in both 4G LTE and 5G options and have QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display panels with 120Hz refresh rate, 12-megapixel ultra-wide rear cameras, 8K video recording support, and Wireless PowerShare (company speak for reverse wireless charging). But apart from these major similarities, the Galaxy S20 models have a list of differences.

To make things easier for you, we here compare the key differences between the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. We also mention the distinctions between 4G and 5G models to help you pick the best suitable option for you without spending your precious time on searching what should be your next phone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Price

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G price is set at $999 (roughly Rs. 71,100) for the sole 128GB storage variant, while the US pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S20 4G model is yet to be revealed. However, it is listed in Europe at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 70,000). The phone comes in Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, and Cosmic Grey colour options.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G price is set at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 85,400) for the 128GB storage variant, whereas its 512GB storage option carries a price tag of $1,299 (roughly Rs. 92,500). The Galaxy S20+ 4G variant, on the other hand, is listed in Europe at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the sole 128GB storage option. The phone comes in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Blue, and Cosmic Grey colour models.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra First Impressions

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G price is set at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 99,600) for the 128GB storage model, while its 512GB storage option comes at $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,13,900). The phone has Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey as the two colour options.

Samsung hasn't yet revealed the India pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. Also, the new models are so far only available for pre-orders in select markets and are set to go on sale starting March 6.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra all three run Android 10 with One UI on top. The phones also come with HDR10+ support and have a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of differences, the standard Samsung Galaxy S20 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display panel with QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution and 563ppi of pixel density. This is unlike the Galaxy S20+ that has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with a pixel count of 525ppi. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, on the other front, has the largest in the series, 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display panel with a pixel density of 511ppi.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series has either 7nm 64-bit octa-core Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, depending upon your market. The Galaxy S20 5G and Galaxy S20+ 5G variants come along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, while the Galaxy S20 4G and Galaxy S20+ 4G models have 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. However, the Galaxy S20 Ultra offers 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM options, on both 5G and LTE variants.

On the storage front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and 4G variants both have 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The Galaxy S20+ 5G variant, on the other side, comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, while its 4G version provides 128GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S20 Ultra also has 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of onboard storage options.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S20 provides you with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 120 degrees. The camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter with an f/1.8 lens that has an FoV of 79 degrees as well as a 64-megapixel tertiary sensor with a telephoto lens of f/2.0 that offers an FoV of 76 degrees. The phone comes with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and has a 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom and up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom.

The Galaxy S20+, on the other hand, comes with a quad rear camera setup that comprises the same 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 12-megapixel wide-angle, and 64-megapixel telephoto shooters that are available on the Galaxy S20 -- in addition to a DepthVision camera. The phone supports 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom as well as up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom.

Unlike the Galaxy S20+, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a distinct quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel wide-angle shooter with phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) and OIS as well as an f/1.8 lens. The smartphone also has a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter along with an f/3.5 lens in place of the 64-megapixel telephoto camera available on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ models. There is also a DepthVision Camera. Moreover, the Galaxy S20 Ultra supports 10x Hybrid Optic Zoom and up to 100x Super Resolution Zoom.

In terms of capturing selfies and enabling video chat, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ have the same 10-megapixel sensor at the front with Dual Pixel AF and an f/2.2 lens that has 80-degree FoV. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 40-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens and 80-degree FoV.

Connectivity options across all the Galaxy S20 models are almost the same -- except 5G connectivity that is limited to the 5G-specific variants. The phones have 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 packs a 4,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S20+ has a 4,500mAh battery and the Galaxy S20 Ultra includes a 5,000mAh battery. All three phones are compatible with Quick Charge 2.0 and come with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare technologies.

On the part of dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy S20 measures 151.7x69.1x7.9mm and weighs 163 grams, while the Galaxy S20+ measures 161.9x73.7x7.8mm and weighs 186 grams. The Galaxy S20+ 5G variant, on the other hand, weighs 188 grams. The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with dimensions of 166.9x76.0x8.8mm and weighs 220 grams -- the 5G variant weighs 222 grams.