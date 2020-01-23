Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has the biggest battery at 4,500mAh, while the OnePlus 7T comes in second with a 3,800mAh battery.

By | Updated: 23 January 2020 14:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (left), OnePlus 7T, and Galaxy S10 (right) all support proprietary fast charging.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has the largest 6.7-inch display
  • OnePlus 7T does not support expansion of storage
  • All three phones sport a triple rear camera setup

Soon after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung also launched the Galaxy S10 Lite in India. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup, a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, an Infinity-O Display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The biggest draw is that the phone is priced under the Rs. 40,000 range, and it will compete with the likes of OnePlus 7T. Going by the name, the phone is likely a stripped down version of the vanilla Galaxy S10, but the Galaxy S10 Lite has better hardware in some departments.

We pit the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with the OnePlus 7T and the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S10 to see how much difference the phone has, against both, on paper.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T vs Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is priced in India at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It is up for pre-orders on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and via offline stores, and will go on sale on February 4. Launch offers include one time screen replacement at just Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 3,000 cashback on purchase using ICICI Bank credit card. The phone is available in three colours – Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue.

OnePlus 7T (Review), on the other hand, is priced in India starting at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, whereas its 8GB + 256GB variant retails at Rs. 39,999. It is available on Amazon India, OnePlus India website, and OnePlus Experience Stores in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colour options.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S10 (Review) is priced at Rs. 61,900 for the 128GB model and at Rs. 76,900 for the 512GB model. It is offered in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White. The phone is available via varied offline and online retailers in the country.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T vs Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications

All three phones run on Android 10, with Samsung having reportedly rolled out the latest software update for Samsung Galaxy S10 phones as well. With respect to display, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with the largest 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, while the Samsung Galaxy S10 has the smallest a 6.1-inch QHD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display. The Galaxy S10 Lite has the selfie camera cut out in the top centre position, while the Galaxy S10 has the cut out on the top right. The OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch.

In terms of the processors, the OnePlus phone is using Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S10 includes Exynos 9820 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The two Samsung phones provide expansion of storage via micro SD card slot, but OnePlus doesn't offer it. The OnePlus 7T offers 128GB and 256GB storage options, the Samsung Galaxy S10 offers 128GB and 512GB storage options, and the Galaxy S10 Lite offers only a single 128GB storage option for now.

Coming to the imaging capabilities, the Galaxy S10 Lite has a triple camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel main shooter with f/2.0 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. In comparison, the OnePlus 7T houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel f/1.6 main shooter, 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 telephoto shooter. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy S10 also features a triple rear camera setup but with a 12-megapixel main wide-angle camera with variable f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 shooter, and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto shooter.

For the selfie needs, the Galaxy S10 Lite offers a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture, OnePlus 7T buyers will get a 16-megapixel f/2.0 camera, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 packs a 10-megapixel f/1.9 front shooter.

In the battery department, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has included a 4,500mAh battery that supports super-fast charging. Samsung claims the battery can last two-days and it will provide a 25W fast charger in the box. The OnePlus 7T phone comes with a 3800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 includes a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging support as well. All three phones sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite measures 162.50x75.60x8.10mm, and weighs 187 grams, the OnePlus 7T measures 160.94x74.44x8.13mm and weighs 190 grams, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S10 is the lightest and thinnest measuring at149.90x70.40x7.80mm and weights just 157 grams. All three phones support USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, and dual-SIM slots.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T vs Samsung Galaxy S10 comparison
  Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandSamsungOnePlusSamsung
ModelGalaxy S10 Lite7TGalaxy S10
Release date3rd January 202026th September 2019February 2019
Dimensions (mm)162.50 x 75.60 x 8.10160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13149.90 x 70.40 x 7.80
Weight (g)186.00190.00157.00
Battery capacity (mAh)4,50038003400
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursPrism White, Prism Black, Prism BlueFrosted Silver, Glacier BluePrism Black, Prism Blue, Prism Green, Prism White
Launched in India-Yes-
Body type-Glass-
IP rating--IP68
Wireless charging--Yes
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.706.556.10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels-
Pixels per inch (PPI)394402-
Protection type-Gorilla Glass-
Aspect ratio--19:9
HARDWARE
Processor2.8GHz octa-coreocta-core1.9GHz octa-core
RAM6GB8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB
Expandable storageYesNoYes
Expandable storage typemicroSD-microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)1000-512
Processor make-Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+Samsung Exynos 9820
Dedicated microSD slot-No-
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/2.0) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.6, 0.8-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)12-megapixel (f/1.5) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocusPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYesDual LED-
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.2)16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)10-megapixel (f/1.9)
Front flashNoNo-
Front autofocus-NoYes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10Android 9.0
SkinOne UI 2.0OxygenOS 10One UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
NFC-YesYes
Number of SIMs-22
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Barometer--Yes
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and compact
  • Very good cameras
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under heavy load
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3400mAh
OS Android 9.0
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T price in India, OnePlus 7T specifications, OnePlus, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,999

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bhuvan Bam: From India’s Beloved YouTube Comedian to a Davos Summit Guest
  2. Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,999
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Debuts in India: All Details
  4. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  5. Sony NW-A105 Walkman Media Player Running Android Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro Rumoured to Support Wireless Charging
  7. Poco India Chief Reveals Brand's Plans, Says It Will Take on Xiaomi
  8. This Is When the Motorola Razr (2019) Finally Goes on Sale
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Series Price Leaked, Galaxy Z Flip Price Tipped Too
  10. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,999
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro Rumoured to Support Wireless Charging
  4. Sony Rumoured to Launch 5G Flagship Phone at MWC 2020, 4K Display Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies, Taj Mahal 1989 to Release in February on Netflix
  7. Bhuvan Bam: From India’s Beloved YouTube Comedian to a Davos Summit Guest
  8. Google Details Security Flaws It Found in Apple's Safari Browser; Fixed Last Year
  9. Mee Audio X10 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
  10. Motorola Razr (2019) to Finally Go on Sale in the US on February 6, Pre-Orders Begin on January 26
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.