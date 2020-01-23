Soon after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung also launched the Galaxy S10 Lite in India. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup, a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, an Infinity-O Display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The biggest draw is that the phone is priced under the Rs. 40,000 range, and it will compete with the likes of OnePlus 7T. Going by the name, the phone is likely a stripped down version of the vanilla Galaxy S10, but the Galaxy S10 Lite has better hardware in some departments.

We pit the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with the OnePlus 7T and the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S10 to see how much difference the phone has, against both, on paper.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T vs Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is priced in India at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It is up for pre-orders on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and via offline stores, and will go on sale on February 4. Launch offers include one time screen replacement at just Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 3,000 cashback on purchase using ICICI Bank credit card. The phone is available in three colours – Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue.

OnePlus 7T (Review), on the other hand, is priced in India starting at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, whereas its 8GB + 256GB variant retails at Rs. 39,999. It is available on Amazon India, OnePlus India website, and OnePlus Experience Stores in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colour options.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S10 (Review) is priced at Rs. 61,900 for the 128GB model and at Rs. 76,900 for the 512GB model. It is offered in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White. The phone is available via varied offline and online retailers in the country.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T vs Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications

All three phones run on Android 10, with Samsung having reportedly rolled out the latest software update for Samsung Galaxy S10 phones as well. With respect to display, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with the largest 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, while the Samsung Galaxy S10 has the smallest a 6.1-inch QHD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display. The Galaxy S10 Lite has the selfie camera cut out in the top centre position, while the Galaxy S10 has the cut out on the top right. The OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch.

In terms of the processors, the OnePlus phone is using Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S10 includes Exynos 9820 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The two Samsung phones provide expansion of storage via micro SD card slot, but OnePlus doesn't offer it. The OnePlus 7T offers 128GB and 256GB storage options, the Samsung Galaxy S10 offers 128GB and 512GB storage options, and the Galaxy S10 Lite offers only a single 128GB storage option for now.

Coming to the imaging capabilities, the Galaxy S10 Lite has a triple camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel main shooter with f/2.0 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. In comparison, the OnePlus 7T houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel f/1.6 main shooter, 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 telephoto shooter. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy S10 also features a triple rear camera setup but with a 12-megapixel main wide-angle camera with variable f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 shooter, and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto shooter.

For the selfie needs, the Galaxy S10 Lite offers a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture, OnePlus 7T buyers will get a 16-megapixel f/2.0 camera, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 packs a 10-megapixel f/1.9 front shooter.

In the battery department, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has included a 4,500mAh battery that supports super-fast charging. Samsung claims the battery can last two-days and it will provide a 25W fast charger in the box. The OnePlus 7T phone comes with a 3800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 includes a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging support as well. All three phones sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite measures 162.50x75.60x8.10mm, and weighs 187 grams, the OnePlus 7T measures 160.94x74.44x8.13mm and weighs 190 grams, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S10 is the lightest and thinnest measuring at149.90x70.40x7.80mm and weights just 157 grams. All three phones support USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, and dual-SIM slots.