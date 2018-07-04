Samsung Galaxy On6 has been revealed as the company's latest mid-range offering in a burgeoning smartphone segment that is dominated by Chinese players. The new Galaxy On6, like the other recent affordable Samsung smartphones, sports the Infinity Display design with 18.5:9 aspect ratio; it also has a selfie flash, Face Unlock feature, and Super AMOLED panel. While these features seem enticing, the smartphone has tough competition at hand considering it is in the same price segment as the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the recent entrant by Motorola, the Moto G6. We compare the Samsung Galaxy On6 price in India and specifications with those of the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Moto G6 to help you make an informed choice.

Samsung Galaxy On6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Moto G6 price in India

Samsung Galaxy On6 price in India is set at Rs. 14,490 for the lone 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart or Samsung India's online store starting July 5, Thursday. Launch offers include a complete mobile protection plan at Rs. 49, no cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,610 per month, and other exchange offers. Jio subscribers are entitled to a cashback worth up to Rs. 2,750 in their MyJio account applicable only on the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid packs.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in India at a price of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. While the price for the base variant at launch was Rs. 13,999, it was hiked by Rs. 1,000 within the next few weeks. The smartphone is sold in India via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home offline stores in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Blue colour options. Buyers are entitled to flat 15 percent SuperCash when using MobiKwik, Rs. 2,200 Jio cashback, and a free 3-month Hungama Music subscription.

Finally, the Moto G6 price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. Online, the Moto smartphone is exclusive to Amazon India, but is also available across Moto Hub offline stores in an Indigo Black colour variant.

Samsung Galaxy On6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Moto G6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy On6 runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience on top, and sports a 5.6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7870, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a 3000mAh battery powering the internals from underneath the hood.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy On6 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with HDR, LED flash, Face Detection, and various other camera modes. On the front, it sports an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture and Face Unlock capabilities. Connectivity on the mid-range include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the other hand, the dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat - though it recently received its Oreo- based MIUI 9.5.14 update. The handset sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is a 4000mAh battery onboard, with support for 10W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 5 Pro gets a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that has f/2.0 aperture. Both sensors are accompanied by an LED flash. In the selfie department, there is a 20-megapixel Sony IMX276 sensor with an LED selfie-light and Beautify 4.0. Connectivity issues on the Redmi Note 5 Pro consists of 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the dual-SIM Moto G6 runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) Max Vision IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage. There is a 3000mAh battery coupled with a TurboPower charger.

The Moto G6 has a dual camera setup at the back - a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, both with f/1.8 aperture and an LED flash. Front of the handset has a 16-megapixel camera sensor with beautification mode. Connectivity options on the Moto G6 include 4G VoLTE, (dual-band) Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.