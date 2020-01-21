Samsung has today launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India. As the name makes it abundantly clear, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a toned-down version of the Galaxy Note 10, but it does offer a compelling package for its starting price of Rs. 38,999. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a trio of 12-megapixel sensors, while selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel snapper. And being a Galaxy Note series phone, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite also comes with the S Pen stylus. Now that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is official, here's how it stacks up against the standard Galaxy Note 10 and the freshly-announced Galaxy S10 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy S10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India starts at Rs. 38,999 for its 6GB RAM variant, and goes up to Rs. 40,999 for its 8GB RAM variant. The Galaxy S10 Lite's price is yet to be revealed by Samsung India. As for the Galaxy Note 10, it is priced at Rs. 69,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 394ppi and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Note 10, on the other hand, features a smaller 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display. As for the Galaxy S10 Lite, it comes equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display that has a pixel density of 394ppi and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs a 12-megapixel telephoto lens

Under the hood, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by the in-house Exynos 9810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As for the Galaxy Note 10, it draws power from the in-house Exynos 9825 SoC ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Talking about the Galaxy S10 Lite, it relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The imaging hardware is where the three phones differ. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 lens and OIS support. It is assisted by a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom, and OIS for stabilisation. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite misses out on a telephoto lens, but packs a macro camera

As for the Galaxy Note 10, it also features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel main shooter with a variable aperture of f/1.5 to f/2.4, Dual Pixel AutoFocus and OIS. It is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field of view, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support. There is a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Coming to the Galaxy S10 Lite, its triple rear camera hardware is highlighted by a 48-megapixel main camera an f/2.0 lens and support for the new Super Steady OIS technology for stabilisation. It is supported by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Selfies and video calls are handled by 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Coming to the battery capacity, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for the in-house Super Fast charging technology. As for the Galaxy Note 10, it features a smaller 3,500mAh battery that supports wired 25W fast charging and is compatible with wireless charging as well. The Galaxy S10 Lite also packs a 4,500mAh battery that is compatible with the proprietary Super Fast Charging technology.

All three phones feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication, and run Android 10 on the software side.