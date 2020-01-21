Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy S10 Lite: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs a triple rear camera setup, just like the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 Lite.

By | Updated: 21 January 2020 15:58 IST
All three Samsung phones feature a triple rear camera setup and follow the Infinity-O design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite pack a 4,500mAh battery
  • The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite misses out on a dedicated telephoto lens
  • It is the only phone of the trio to pack a 48-megapixel main camera

Samsung has today launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India. As the name makes it abundantly clear, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a toned-down version of the Galaxy Note 10, but it does offer a compelling package for its starting price of Rs. 38,999. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a trio of 12-megapixel sensors, while selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel snapper. And being a Galaxy Note series phone, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite also comes with the S Pen stylus. Now that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is official, here's how it stacks up against the standard Galaxy Note 10 and the freshly-announced Galaxy S10 Lite.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India starts at Rs. 38,999 for its 6GB RAM variant, and goes up to Rs. 40,999 for its 8GB RAM variant. The Galaxy S10 Lite's price is yet to be revealed by Samsung India. As for the Galaxy Note 10, it is priced at Rs. 69,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 394ppi and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Note 10, on the other hand, features a smaller 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display. As for the Galaxy S10 Lite, it comes equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display that has a pixel density of 394ppi and 20:9 aspect ratio.samsung galaxy note 10 lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs a 12-megapixel telephoto lens

Under the hood, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by the in-house Exynos 9810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As for the Galaxy Note 10, it draws power from the in-house Exynos 9825 SoC ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Talking about the Galaxy S10 Lite, it relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The imaging hardware is where the three phones differ. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 lens and OIS support. It is assisted by a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom, and OIS for stabilisation. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.2 lens.galaxy s10 lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite misses out on a telephoto lens, but packs a macro camera

As for the Galaxy Note 10, it also features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel main shooter with a variable aperture of f/1.5 to f/2.4, Dual Pixel AutoFocus and OIS. It is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field of view, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support. There is a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Coming to the Galaxy S10 Lite, its triple rear camera hardware is highlighted by a 48-megapixel main camera an f/2.0 lens and support for the new Super Steady OIS technology for stabilisation. It is supported by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Selfies and video calls are handled by 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Coming to the battery capacity, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for the in-house Super Fast charging technology. As for the Galaxy Note 10, it features a smaller 3,500mAh battery that supports wired 25W fast charging and is compatible with wireless charging as well. The Galaxy S10 Lite also packs a 4,500mAh battery that is compatible with the proprietary Super Fast Charging technology.

All three phones feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication, and run Android 10 on the software side.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comparison
  Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
GENERAL
BrandSamsungSamsungSamsung
ModelGalaxy S10 LiteGalaxy Note 10 LiteGalaxy Note 10
Release date3rd January 20203rd January 20207th August 2019
Dimensions (mm)162.50 x 75.60 x 8.10163.70 x 76.10 x 8.70151.00 x 71.80 x 7.90
Weight (g)186.00199.00168.00
Battery capacity (mAh)4,50045003500
Removable batteryNoNo-
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary-
ColoursPrism White, Prism Black, Prism BlueAura Glow, Aura Black and Aura RedAura Black, Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Red
Wireless charging-NoYes
Launched in India--Yes
Body type--Glass
IP rating--IP68
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.706.706.30
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels1080x2280 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)394394401
Aspect ratio--19:9
HARDWARE
Processor2.8GHz octa-core2.7GHz octa-core1.9GHz octa-core (4x1.9GHz + 2x2.4GHz + 2x2.7GHz)
RAM6GB6GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB256GB
Expandable storageYesYesNo
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD-
Expandable storage up to (GB)10001000-
Dedicated microSD slot-Yes-
Processor make--Samsung Exynos 9825
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/2.0) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.7) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.5-2.4) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/2.1)
Rear autofocusYesYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.2)32-megapixel (f/2.2)10-megapixel (f/2.2)
Front flashNoNo-
Front autofocus--Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10Android 9 Pie
SkinOne UI 2.0One UI 2.0One UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/ac/Yes
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-Yes
NFC--Yes
Number of SIMs--2
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
3D face recognition--Yes
Barometer--Yes
SIM 1
SIM Type--Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE--Yes
SIM 2
SIM Type--Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE--Yes
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in India, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
