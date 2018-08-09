Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been launched at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event held at Brooklyn, New York. The key highlights of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 include the largest display for a Galaxy Note model and the new and upgraded S Pen stylus with Bluetooth support that also acts as a presentation remote control. Samsung has introduced some upgrades over its previous model, including RAM capacity and battery. To nobody's surprise, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price places it in the premium category, right up there with iPhone X and Oppo Find X, while the OnePlus 6 is counted in the same league due to its high-end hardware and relatively affordable price tag. To see if the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be able to compete with its rivals, we compare the price and specifications of the smartphone with them.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Apple iPhone X vs OnePlus 6 vs Oppo Find X price

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 68,700) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model and $1,250 (about Rs. 86,000) for the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage option in the US. Samsung will likely launch this phone in India in the next few of weeks, though the exact Galaxy Note 9 price in India remains unknown. Notably, the handset will be available in Midnight Black, Metallic Copper, Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple colour options.

Meanwhile, the iPhone X price in India at launch was Rs. 89,000 and Rs. 1,02,000 for the 64GB and 256GB variants respectively. However, currently, the Apple iPhone X price in India is Rs. 95,390 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 1,08,930 for the 256GB variant, as prices were hiked after the Indian government increased custom duty on import of mobile phones. The handset is currently sold in India in Space Grey and Silver colour variants, and can be purchased across multiple online and offline Apple resellers.

iPhone X Review

Next up, the OnePlus 6 price in India is Rs. 34,999 for the base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage option, and Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant.

OnePlus 6 Review

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X costs Rs. 59,990 for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage variant in India. Oppo has included the 3730mAh battery with VOOC fast charging on the India variant. The smartphone is available in Bordeaux Red and Ice Blue colour variants.

Oppo Find X Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Apple iPhone X vs OnePlus 6 vs Oppo Find X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The default resolution of the display is full-HD+, but it can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) by going to the Settings menu. The Galaxy Note 9 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9810/ Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC processor, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy Note 9 features a dual rear camera setup with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). There is Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor and 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with autofocus and f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus and f/1.7 aperture.

The Galaxy Note 9 comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage for the 6GB RAM variant and 512GB for the 8GB variant, both of which are expandable via microSD slot (up to 512GB). Connectivity options in the Galaxy Note 9 include LTE Cat. 18, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC support, and GPS/ GLONASS. Sensors onboard the handset are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, hall sensor, and proximity sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 packs a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support. It is wireless charging compatible with WPA and PMA. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 161.9x76.4x8.8mm and weighs 201 grams. The Bluetooth S Pen stylus measures 5.7x4.35x106.37mm and weighs 3.1 grams.

On the other hand, the single-SIM Apple iPhone X runs the latest version of iOS 11. The smartphone comes with a 5.8-inch (1125x2436 pixels) Super Retina display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is backed up by the latest Apple A11 Bionic SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB/ 256GB of inbuilt storage. In the camera department, the iPhone X sports a dual rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors that come with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). For seflies and video calling, there is a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera at the front. The handset packs a 2716mAh battery powering the internals.

Coming to the OnePlus 6, it is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs OxygenOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and is expected to get Android P soon. The smartphone sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with either 6GB/ 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 6 features a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K secondary sensor, complete with Slow Motion video recording (up to 480fps at 720p) dual-LED flash, OIS, EIS, and f/1.7 aperture. At the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 camera with Face Unlock and Portrait Mode. Three inbuilt storage options are available - 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB.

When it comes to connectivity options, the OnePlus 6 comes with 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. Meanwhile, the sensors in the handset include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. It is fueled by a 3300mAh battery and comes with Dash Charge support.

Finally, coming to the new Oppo Find X, it is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs ColorOS 5.1 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It features a 6.42-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 percent, brightness of 430 nits, and pixel density of 401ppi. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 630 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

The Oppo Find X sports a dual rear camera setup. The primary camera has a 16-megapixel sensor and the secondary camera has a 20-megapixel sensor, and they come with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. At the front, the handset has a 25-megapixel selfie 'AI 3D' camera with the same f/2.0 aperture. Both the front and back modules are hidden under the motorised slider that opens and closes whenever the camera app is triggered. There is 256GB of storage on the India variant, not expandable via microSD card. Notably, the India variant has a 3730mAh battery with VOOC fast charging that is claimed to deliver 2 hours of talk time with 5 minutes of charging.

Connectivity options in the Oppo Find X include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, GPS, and USB Type-C. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 156.7x74.2x9.6mm and weighs 186 grams.

