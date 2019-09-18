Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme 5 Pro vs Realme XT: Price in India, Specifications Compared

All the three phones sport a waterdrop-style notch and have a 16-megapixel front sensor.

By | Updated: 18 September 2019 19:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy M30s (left), Realme 5 Pro, and Realme XT (right) all run on Android Pie

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s has the largest 6,000mAh battery
  • The two Realme phones have a quad camera setup at the back
  • Realme XT has a 64-megapixel main camera at the back

Samsung Galaxy M30s has been launched in India and the phone packs a massive 6,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup at the back, and a 48-megapixel main camera. It features a Super AMOLED display, a waterdrop-style notch, and has a rear fingerprint sensor as well. The new Samsung phone, at its price point, will compete with a host of phones in the Indian market, most notably the two newly launched Realme smartphone offerings – the Realme XT and Realme 5 Pro.

We pit the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M30s with other affordable smartphones like the Realme 5 Pro and the Realme XT to see which one fares better, on paper.

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme 5 Pro vs Realme XT price in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India 2019 is Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Opal Black, Pearl White, and Sapphire Blue colour options. Samsung Galaxy M30s will be available on Amazon India and Samsung online store from September 29. It must be noted that the aforementioned prices of the Galaxy M30s are special introductory prices for the festive season.

The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, was launched in India last month and is priced at Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, Rs. 14,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for its 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The Realme 5 Pro is available in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colour variants on Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone is sold via flash sales for now.

Realme XT Review

Realme XT price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is available on Flipkart and Realme.com in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme 5 Pro vs Realme XT specifications

As for specifications, the Galaxy M30s and the Realme 5 Pro both feature 6.4-inch displays, while the display on the Realme XT is slightly bigger at 6.5-inch. All screens have 1080p resolution and sport waterdrop-style notches. All three phones run on Android Pie but with different skins on top.

The Samsung phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In contrast, the Realme phones are powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, and pack up to 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. All three phones support storage expansion via microSD card.


The Galaxy M30s' triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 5-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view.

The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a quad camera setup on the back - with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Realme XT also sports a quad camera module – however it houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

All three phones sport 16-megapixel front cameras, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5mm audio jack, and dual-SIM slots. The Samsung Galaxy M30s and the Realme 5 Pro come with a rear fingerprint sensor, while the Realme XT has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s has a mammoth 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In comparison, the Realme XT features a 4,000mAh battery with support 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging, while the Realme 5 Pro houses a slightly larger 4,035mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology and Realme will bundle a 20W fast charger in the box.

Because of the large battery, the Samsung variant is the heaviest at 188 grams, followed by the Realme 5 Pro at 184 grams, and the Realme XT at 183 grams.

Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandSamsungRealmeRealme
ModelGalaxy M30sXT5 Pro
Release date18th September 201913th September 201920th August 2019
Dimensions (mm)159.00 x 75.10 x 8.90158.70 x 75.16 x 8.55157.00 x 74.20 x 8.90
Weight (g)188.00183.00184.00
Battery capacity (mAh)600040004035
Removable batteryNoNo-
Fast chargingProprietaryVOOCVOOC
Wireless chargingNoNo-
ColoursOpal Black, Sapphire Blue, Pearl WhitePearl Blue, Pearl WhiteCrystal Green, Crystal Blue
SAR value0.47--
Launched in India-YesYes
Body type-Glass-
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.406.406.30
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio-19.5:9-
HARDWARE
Processor1.7GHz octa-core (4x1.7GHz + 4x2.3GHz)2.3GHz octa-core2.3GHz octa-core
Processor makeSamsung Exynos 9611Qualcomm Snapdragon 712Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE
RAM4GB8GB4GB
Internal storage64GB128GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512256256
Dedicated microSD slotYes-Yes
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/2.0) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)64-megapixel (f/1.8, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.24)
Rear autofocusYesYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel16-megapixel16-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flashNo--
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 Pie
SkinOne UIColorOS 6ColorOS 6.0
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCNo--
USB OTGYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
Face unlock-YesYes
Gyroscope-YesYes
