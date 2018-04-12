Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo, the company's latest mid-range smartphone, was launched in India earlier this week. Highlighted features of the handset include Android Oreo, Bixby Home, dual rear cameras, and App Pair. However, the mid-range segment in India is currently flooded with options from major OEMs like Xiaomi and Motorola. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is another great option in the segment, which comes with up to 6GB of RAM, a vertical dual rear camera setup, and a large 4000mAh battery. HMD's Nokia 6 (2018) also offers similar specifications in the same price range. Part of the Android One programme, Nokia 6 (2018) offers a stock Android experience in the mid-range segment. And, lastly, the Moto G5S Plus - part of the same segment - uses an all-metal unibody design, a dual camera setup, but is older than other phones in the comparison.

We take a look at the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo price in India and specifications and compare them with those of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 6 (2018), and Motorola Moto G5S Plus to help you choose the right one.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Moto G5S Plus price in India

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo price in India is set at Rs. 16,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant. It will be available in Gold and Black colour variants.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB onboard storage variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model. The phone can be purchased in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Blue colour options from Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Nokia 6 (2018) price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB onboard storage variant. The phone is online-exclusive to Nokia Mobile Shop and available offline across major chains including Reliance, Big C, Croma, Sangeetha, Poorvika, and others.

Finally, Moto G5S Plus price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB onboard storage edition. At launch, the handset was available exclusively via Amazon.in and Moto Hub offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Moto G5S Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro) Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7 series SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of camera optics, the Galaxy J7 Duo gets a dual rear camera module with a 13-megapixel primary sensor as well as a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera has features such as LED flash, autofocus, and an f/1.9 aperture. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with the same aperture and LED flash.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GLONASS, and GPS. Sensors include an accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone is powered by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

The dual-SIM Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a vertical dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor - with f/2.2 aperture - and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor - with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. The front camera has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor with features such as LED selfie-light and Beautify 4.0 mode.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB, and Bluetooth. There is a large 4000mAh battery under the hood.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6 (2018) runs Android One-based Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, but a recent software update gives it the latest Android 8.1 Oreo. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. There is a 4GB RAM variant as well, not currently available in India. Apart from that, the phone also has 32GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of camera optics, the Nokia 6 (2018) has a single 16-megapixel rear camera sensor with dual-tone LED flash, ZEISS optics, and f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the selfie camera has an 8-megapixel fixed-focus sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C connectivity. There is a 3000mAh powering the internals from underneath.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G5S Plus runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. It features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

The Moto G5S Plus bears a dual camera module with two 13-megapixel sensors on the back. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, an LED flash, and f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the Moto G5S Plus offers 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB, and Bluetooth 4.2. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is a 3000mAh battery under the hood, with support for TurboPower technology.