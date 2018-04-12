Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Moto G5S Plus: Price, Specifications, Features

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Moto G5S Plus: Price, Specifications, Features

 
, 12 April 2018
Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Moto G5S Plus: Price, Specifications, Features

Highlights

  • Nokia 6 (2018) runs Android One-based Android Oreo
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has a vertical dual camera setup
  • Galaxy J7 Duo is the latest addition to the mid-range segment

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo, the company's latest mid-range smartphone, was launched in India earlier this week. Highlighted features of the handset include Android Oreo, Bixby Home, dual rear cameras, and App Pair. However, the mid-range segment in India is currently flooded with options from major OEMs like Xiaomi and Motorola. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is another great option in the segment, which comes with up to 6GB of RAM, a vertical dual rear camera setup, and a large 4000mAh battery. HMD's Nokia 6 (2018) also offers similar specifications in the same price range. Part of the Android One programme, Nokia 6 (2018) offers a stock Android experience in the mid-range segment. And, lastly, the Moto G5S Plus - part of the same segment - uses an all-metal unibody design, a dual camera setup, but is older than other phones in the comparison.

We take a look at the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo price in India and specifications and compare them with those of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 6 (2018), and Motorola Moto G5S Plus to help you choose the right one. 

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Moto G5S Plus price in India

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo price in India is set at Rs. 16,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant. It will be available in Gold and Black colour variants.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB onboard storage variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model. The phone can be purchased in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Blue colour options from Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. 

Nokia 6 (2018) price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB onboard storage variant. The phone is online-exclusive to Nokia Mobile Shop and available offline across major chains including Reliance, Big C, Croma, Sangeetha, Poorvika, and others. 

Finally, Moto G5S Plus price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB onboard storage edition. At launch, the handset was available exclusively via Amazon.in and Moto Hub offline stores. 

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Moto G5S Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro) Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7 series SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. 

In terms of camera optics, the Galaxy J7 Duo gets a dual rear camera module with a 13-megapixel primary sensor as well as a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera has features such as LED flash, autofocus, and an f/1.9 aperture. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with the same aperture and LED flash. 

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GLONASS, and GPS. Sensors include an accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone is powered by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

The dual-SIM Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. 

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a vertical dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor - with f/2.2 aperture - and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor - with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. The front camera has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor with features such as LED selfie-light and Beautify 4.0 mode. 

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB, and Bluetooth. There is a large 4000mAh battery under the hood. 

 

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6 (2018) runs Android One-based Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, but a recent software update gives it the latest Android 8.1 Oreo. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. There is a 4GB RAM variant as well, not currently available in India. Apart from that, the phone also has 32GB of inbuilt storage. 

In terms of camera optics, the Nokia 6 (2018) has a single 16-megapixel rear camera sensor with dual-tone LED flash, ZEISS optics, and f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the selfie camera has an 8-megapixel fixed-focus sensor with f/2.0 aperture. 

Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C connectivity. There is a 3000mAh powering the internals from underneath. 

 

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G5S Plus runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. It features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. 

The Moto G5S Plus bears a dual camera module with two 13-megapixel sensors on the back. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, an LED flash, and f/2.0 aperture. 

In terms of connectivity, the Moto G5S Plus offers 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB, and Bluetooth 4.2. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is a 3000mAh battery under the hood, with support for TurboPower technology.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Moto G5S Plus comparison

  Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo
Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo
Redmi Note 5 Pro
Redmi Note 5 Pro
Nokia 6 (2018)
Nokia 6 (2018)
Moto G5S Plus
Moto G5S Plus
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateMarch 2018February 2018January 2018August 2017
Dimensions (mm)153.50 x 77.20 x 8.20158.60 x 75.40 x 8.05148.80 x 75.80 x 8.60153.50 x 76.20 x 9.50
Weight (g)174.00181.00172.00168.00
Battery capacity (mAh)3000400030003000
ColoursBlack and GoldBlack, Gold, Lake Blue, Rose GoldBlack and SilverLunar Gray, Blush Gold
Removable battery-NoNoNo
SAR value-1.19--
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)5.505.995.505.50
Resolution720x1280 pixels1080x2160 pixels1080x1920 pixels1080x1920 pixels
HARDWARE
Processor1.6GHz octa-core1.8GHz octa-core2.2GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeExynos 7 Series Octa-Core ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636Qualcomm Snapdragon 630Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
RAM4GB4GB3GB4GB
Internal storage32GB64GB32GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256128128128
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel12-megapixel16-megapixel13-megapixel
Rear FlashYesLEDDual LEDDual LED
Front camera8-megapixel20-megapixel8-megapixel8-megapixel
Front Flash-LED-LED
SOFTWARE
Operating SystemAndroid OreoAndroid 7.1.1Android 8.0Android 7.1
Skin-MIUI 9--
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20
NFCNoNoYesNo
Number of SIMs2222
USB OTG-YesYesYes
SENSORS
Compass/ MagnetometerNoYesYesNo
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensor-YesYesYes
Gyroscope-YesYesYes
Barometer-No-No
Temperature sensor-No-No
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYesYes
Comments

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Moto G5S Plus: Price, Specifications, Features
 
 

