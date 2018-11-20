NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs OnePlus 6T: Price, Specifications Compared

, 20 November 2018
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) with a quad rear camera setup competes with the likes of OnePlus 6T

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) starts at Rs. 36,990
  • OnePlus 6T, in contrast, comes with a starting price of Rs. 37,999
  • Samsung has provided a 3D Glass curved design

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A9 (2018) in India with a quad rear camera setup. The new setup has telephoto, ultra-wide, and depth sensors, apart from the primary sensor. While the four rear cameras are certainly set to attract the masses, the Samsung phone also an 18.5:9 Infinity Display panel and a 3D Glass curved back to grab some eyeballs. The Galaxy A9 (2018) also has up to 8GB of RAM and comes preloaded with Bixby, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Health. Samsung has additionally provided an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. The Galaxy A9 (2018) enters the arena of under-Rs. 40,000 smartphones where the OnePlus 6T already stands as a strong contender. The OnePlus phone has all the trending features, including a waterdrop display notch and a glass build. Also, it comes as one of the first mainstream models with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Here, we are taking a look at how the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) compare against the OnePlus 6T to help you pick the best option.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs OnePlus 6T price

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India set for Rs. 36,990 for the 6GB RAM variant, while its 8GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 39,990. Both models come in Bubblegum Pink, Caviar Black, and Lemonade Blue colour options. The handset will go on sale in the country through all online and offline channels starting November 28. Customers purchasing the Galaxy A9 (2018) using an HDFC debit or credit card can also avail a cashback worth Rs. 3,000.

The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 41,999. You can also pick the OnePlus 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant at Rs. 45,999. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the latest OnePlus phone comes in only Mirror Black colour option. However, its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available in Midnight Black, Mirror Black, and Thunder Purple colour options. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model of the OnePlus 6T, in contrast, is available in a Midnight Black colour option only.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs OnePlus 6T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UX. The OnePlus 6T also has dual-SIM (Nano) support, but it runs OxygenOS based on the latest Android 9.0 Pie. The Galaxy A9 (2018) could also receive an update to Android Pie in the future. However, the company hasn't revealed any concrete schedule.

On the display part, the Galaxy A9 (2018) features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Infinity Display that has a Super AMOLED panel and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 6T, on the other side, has a 6.41-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ Optic AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch design.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The OnePlus 6T, in contrast, has a significantly more powerful octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, but comes with the same 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

Samsung has provided 128GB storage on the both the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM Galaxy A9 (2018) variants, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, has 128GB and 256GB storage options - both of which aren't upgradable via microSD card.

For capturing images and recording videos, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 24-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.7 aperture, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom and an f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree lens supporting an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The primary sensor notably uses a pixel binning technique to combine four pixels into one. In comparison with the Samsung model, the OnePlus 6T a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 519 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 1.2-micron pixel size, OIS, EIS; and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX 376K sensor with f/1.7 aperture and 1.0-micron pixel size.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) sports a 24-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture. Distinctly, the OnePlus 6T has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 371 selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0-micron pixel size, and EIS.

 

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The OnePlus 6T also all the major connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, aptX and aptX HD support, NFC support, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and USB Type-C port.

Onboard sensors on the Galaxy A9 (2018) include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an RGB light sensor. The OnePlus 6 has sensors such as an accelerometer, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor as well as the iconic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has provided a 3,800mAh battery on the Galaxy A9 (2018) that supports a fast charging. The OnePlus 6T, in contrast, packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports OnePlus' proprietary Dash Charge 20W fast charging technology.

Lastly, the Galaxy A9 (2018) measures 162.5x77x7.8mm and weighs 183 grams, whereas the OnePlus 6T measures 157.5x74.8x8.2mm and weighs in at 185 grams.

 

