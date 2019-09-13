Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India earlier this week as the latest model in the company's Galaxy A family. The smartphone is targeted at millennials with a new design that sports geometric patterns and a holographic effect at the back. Samsung has also provided features such as a triple rear camera setup that supports a Night Mode and a Super Steady video recording functionality as well as its AI-supported octa-core Exynos SoC to attract customers. The Galaxy A50s also offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage to meet the demands of young smartphone consumers. But the market already has the Redmi K20 and Vivo V15 Pro to persuade the youth with their pop-up selfie cameras and gradient back finishes.

We here compare the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A50s with those of the Redmi K20 and Vivo V15 Pro to let you easily pick the best option for you.

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Redmi K20 vs Vivo V15 Pro price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India is set at Rs. 22,999 for the base 4GB RAM variant, while its 6GB RAM model carries a price tag of Rs. 24,999. The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Violet colour options.

In contrast, the Redmi K20 price in India is set at Rs. 21,999 for the initial 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 23,999. The handset comes in three distinct colour options, namely Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue.

The Vivo V15 Pro price in India, on the other hand, recently received a price cut that dropped its starting price from Rs. 28,990 to Rs. 23,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the V15 Pro that is currently priced at Rs. 26,990. Both variants come in Ruby Red and Topaz Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Redmi K20 vs Vivo V15 Pro specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50s, Redmi K20, and Vivo V15 Pro, all three come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 9 Pie. However, Samsung has provided its One UI on top of Android Pie, while the Redmi K20 has MIUI 10 and the Vivo V15 Pro comes with Funtouch OS 9.

In terms of display, the Samsung Galaxy A50s sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display that comes with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20, on the other side, has a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint sensor. This is similar to the Vivo V15 Pro that houses a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Ultra FullView Display with a Super AMOLED panel under the hood -- along with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A50s has the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. However, the Vivo V15 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A50s has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor. The Redmi K20 also has a triple rear camera setup but with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor that has an f/1.75 lens on top, along with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. In contrast, the Vivo V15 Pro has its triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Samsung has provided a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the Galaxy A50s with an f/2.0 lens. The sensor is available on top of the waterdrop-style display notch. This is unlike the Redmi K20 that sports a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The Vivo V15 Pro, on the other hand, includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera that sits on its pop-up camera module.

On the storage front, the Samsung Galaxy A50s has the lone 128GB inbuilt storage option. This is identical to the Vivo V15 Pro that comes in just one, 128GB storage variant. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, has 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A50s, Redmi K20, and Vivo V15 Pro are similar with support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS. However, the Galaxy A50s and Redmi K20 have a USB Type-C port, while the Vivo V15 Pro comes with a dated Micro-USB port. Samsung's phone also comes with NFC support.

The Samsung Galaxy A50s and Redmi K20 both pack a 4,000mAh battery - with the former supporting 15W fast charging and latter featuring 18W fast charging. The Vivo V15 Pro, on the other front, comes with a 3,700mAh battery that supports proprietary Dual-Engine fast charging tech.