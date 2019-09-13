Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Redmi K20 vs Vivo V15 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Redmi K20, and Vivo V15 Pro all three phones come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

By | Updated: 13 September 2019 18:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Redmi K20 vs Vivo V15 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Redmi K20, and Vivo V15 Pro all run Android 9 Pie but sport distinct custom skins

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India starts at Rs. 22,999
  • Redmi K20 and Vivo V15 Pro sport pop-up selfie camera
  • Vivo V15 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC

Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India earlier this week as the latest model in the company's Galaxy A family. The smartphone is targeted at millennials with a new design that sports geometric patterns and a holographic effect at the back. Samsung has also provided features such as a triple rear camera setup that supports a Night Mode and a Super Steady video recording functionality as well as its AI-supported octa-core Exynos SoC to attract customers. The Galaxy A50s also offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage to meet the demands of young smartphone consumers. But the market already has the Redmi K20 and Vivo V15 Pro to persuade the youth with their pop-up selfie cameras and gradient back finishes.

We here compare the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A50s with those of the Redmi K20 and Vivo V15 Pro to let you easily pick the best option for you.

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Redmi K20 vs Vivo V15 Pro price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India is set at Rs. 22,999 for the base 4GB RAM variant, while its 6GB RAM model carries a price tag of Rs. 24,999. The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Violet colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A50s First Impressions

In contrast, the Redmi K20 price in India is set at Rs. 21,999 for the initial 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 23,999. The handset comes in three distinct colour options, namely Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue.

The Vivo V15 Pro price in India, on the other hand, recently received a price cut that dropped its starting price from Rs. 28,990 to Rs. 23,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the V15 Pro that is currently priced at Rs. 26,990. Both variants come in Ruby Red and Topaz Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Redmi K20 vs Vivo V15 Pro specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50s, Redmi K20, and Vivo V15 Pro, all three come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 9 Pie. However, Samsung has provided its One UI on top of Android Pie, while the Redmi K20 has MIUI 10 and the Vivo V15 Pro comes with Funtouch OS 9.

In terms of display, the Samsung Galaxy A50s sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display that comes with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20, on the other side, has a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint sensor. This is similar to the Vivo V15 Pro that houses a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Ultra FullView Display with a Super AMOLED panel under the hood -- along with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Redmi K20 Review

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A50s has the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. However, the Vivo V15 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A50s has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor. The Redmi K20 also has a triple rear camera setup but with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor that has an f/1.75 lens on top, along with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. In contrast, the Vivo V15 Pro has its triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Samsung has provided a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the Galaxy A50s with an f/2.0 lens. The sensor is available on top of the waterdrop-style display notch. This is unlike the Redmi K20 that sports a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The Vivo V15 Pro, on the other hand, includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera that sits on its pop-up camera module.

Vivo V15 Pro Review

On the storage front, the Samsung Galaxy A50s has the lone 128GB inbuilt storage option. This is identical to the Vivo V15 Pro that comes in just one, 128GB storage variant. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, has 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A50s, Redmi K20, and Vivo V15 Pro are similar with support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS. However, the Galaxy A50s and Redmi K20 have a USB Type-C port, while the Vivo V15 Pro comes with a dated Micro-USB port. Samsung's phone also comes with NFC support.

The Samsung Galaxy A50s and Redmi K20 both pack a 4,000mAh battery - with the former supporting 15W fast charging and latter featuring 18W fast charging. The Vivo V15 Pro, on the other front, comes with a 3,700mAh battery that supports proprietary Dual-Engine fast charging tech.

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo V15 Pro comparison
  Samsung Galaxy A50s
Samsung Galaxy A50s
Xiaomi Redmi K20
Xiaomi Redmi K20
Vivo V15 Pro
Vivo V15 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandSamsungXiaomiVivo
ModelGalaxy A50sRedmi K20V15 Pro
Release date22nd August 201928th May 2019February 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typePolycarbonateGlass-
Dimensions (mm)158.50 x 74.50 x 7.70156.70 x 74.30 x 8.80157.25 x 74.71 x 8.21
Weight (g)169.00191.00185.00
Battery capacity (mAh)400040003700
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursPrism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush VioletCarbon Black, Glacier Blue, Flame RedBlue Topaz, Ruby Red
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.406.396.39
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection type-Gorilla Glass-
Aspect ratio-19.5:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-403-
HARDWARE
Processor1.7GHz octa-core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz)1.8GHz octa-core (6x1.8GHz + 2x2.2GHz)octa-core
Processor makeSamsung Exynos 9611Qualcomm Snapdragon 730Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
RAM4GB6GB6GB
Internal storage128GB64GB128GB
Expandable storageYesNoYes
Expandable storage typemicroSD-microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512-256
Dedicated microSD slot-NoYes
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/2.0) + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.75, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYes-
Rear flashYesYes-
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.0)20-megapixel (f/2.2, 0.8-micron)32-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flash-No-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid PieAndroid Android 9.0 Pie
SkinOne UIMIUI 10Funtouch OS 9
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesNo-
USB Type-CYesYes-
Number of SIMs222
Wi-Fi DirectYesYes-
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n
Micro-USB--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeMicro-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
Face unlock-YesYes
Gyroscope-YesYes
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth, lag-free performance
  • Appealing design
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
  • Quite slippery
  • No expandable storage
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Eye-catching design
  • Beautiful display
  • Good photo quality
  • Bad
  • Stuck with a Micro-USB port
  • Can’t stream HD videos on Netflix or Amazon
  • FunTouch OS needs refinement
Read detailed Vivo V15 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India, Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications, Samsung Galaxy A50s, Redmi K20 price in India, Redmi K20 specifications, Redmi K20, Vivo V15 Pro price in India, Vivo V15 Pro specifications, Vivo V15 Pro, Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Google to Pay $1 Billion in France to Settle Tax Fraud Probe
Huawei's Device Business Has Already Earned as Much as It Made in All of 2018
Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Redmi K20 vs Vivo V15 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50s First Impressions
  2. Gionee Smart 'Life' Watch With IPS Touchscreen Launched in India
  3. Realme Buds Wireless Earphones, Realme Power Bank Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Full List of iPhone Prices in India (September 2019)
  6. Oppo A9 2020, A5 2020 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. New Realme Phone Spotted on TENAA, May Be Realme XT Pro
  8. iPhone 11 Pro Trypophobia Fear Real? Scientists Weigh In
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update Released: Here Is What's New
  10. Vivo S1 6GB + 64GB Model Goes on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Pro Trypophobia Fear Real? Scientists Weigh In
  2. Microsoft Teams Gets 8 Indian Languages on Mobile Devices; Desktop, Web Clients Add 'Strong' Hindi Support
  3. Twitter Blocks Accounts of Raul Castro and Cuban State-Run Media
  4. Huawei's Device Business Has Already Earned as Much as It Made in All of 2018
  5. Zomato Announces 18 Originals With Sanjeev Kapoor, Sumukhi Suresh, Jordindian Duo, More
  6. Fujifilm X-A7 Beginner-Level APS-C Mirrorless Camera Launched
  7. Google to Pay $1 Billion in France to Settle Tax Fraud Probe
  8. Google Photos Adds Instagram Stories-Like Memories Feature
  9. Lenovo Launches Latest Series of Audio Devices in India
  10. Realme XT 730G With Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64-Megapixel Quad-Camera Setup Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.