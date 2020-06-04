Samsung Galaxy A31 made its debut in India on Thursday. The new smartphone by the South Korean giant packs a waterdrop-style display notch and quad rear camera setup. The phone in terms of its looks, specification, and pricing is similar to Samsung Galaxy M31 that was launched in India back in February. Samsung recently launched an 8GB RAM model of Galaxy M31, in addition to its existing 6GB RAM variant.

So in case, you're wondering how Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M31, both stack up against each other, at least on paper, here's a comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India is set at Rs. 21,999 for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is offered in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colour options.

Whereas, the 6GB variant of Galaxy M31 comes in two storage options. The 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,999 while ‎128GB‎ storage variant costs Rs. 17,999. The phone is also available in 8GB + 128GB storage option and its price has been set at Rs. 19,999. All the models of the Samsung Galaxy M31 come in Black and Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 and Samsung Galaxy M31, both the smartphones come with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-U display. Both the phones run Android 10 with One UI on top. However, the Samsung Galaxy A31 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M31, on the other, packs the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Similarly, both the phones come with quad rear cameras and a single front camera. The quad rear camera setup on Galaxy A31 includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and two 5-megapixel cameras. The quad rear camera module on Galaxy M31 houses a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and two 5-megapixel cameras. The Galaxy A31 packs a 20-megapixel front camera while Galaxy M31 carries a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Moreover, Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M31 support storage expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). There's a 5,000mAh battery on Galaxy A31 and a 6,000mAh battery on Galaxy M31 and both the phones support up to 15W fast charging. Connectivity options on both the phones include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Additionally, the Galaxy M31 includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A31 measures 159.3x73.1x8.6mm and weighs 185 grams. The Galaxy M31, on the other hand, is heavier and it measures 159.2x75.1x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.