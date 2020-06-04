Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M31, both phones feature a 6.4-inch display.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 4 June 2020 16:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Both Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M31 come with quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 is priced at Rs. 21,999
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India starts at Rs. 16,999
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 is heavier than Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31 made its debut in India on Thursday. The new smartphone by the South Korean giant packs a waterdrop-style display notch and quad rear camera setup. The phone in terms of its looks, specification, and pricing is similar to Samsung Galaxy M31 that was launched in India back in February. Samsung recently launched an 8GB RAM model of Galaxy M31, in addition to its existing 6GB RAM variant.

So in case, you're wondering how Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M31, both stack up against each other, at least on paper, here's a comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India is set at Rs. 21,999 for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is offered in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colour options.

Whereas, the 6GB variant of Galaxy M31 comes in two storage options. The 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,999 while ‎128GB‎ storage variant costs Rs. 17,999. The phone is also available in 8GB + 128GB storage option and its price has been set at Rs. 19,999. All the models of the Samsung Galaxy M31 come in Black and Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 and Samsung Galaxy M31, both the smartphones come with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-U display. Both the phones run Android 10 with One UI on top. However, the Samsung Galaxy A31 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M31, on the other, packs the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Similarly, both the phones come with quad rear cameras and a single front camera. The quad rear camera setup on Galaxy A31 includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and two 5-megapixel cameras. The quad rear camera module on Galaxy M31 houses a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and two 5-megapixel cameras. The Galaxy A31 packs a 20-megapixel front camera while Galaxy M31 carries a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Moreover, Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M31 support storage expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). There's a 5,000mAh battery on Galaxy A31 and a 6,000mAh battery on Galaxy M31 and both the phones support up to 15W fast charging. Connectivity options on both the phones include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Additionally, the Galaxy M31 includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A31 measures 159.3x73.1x8.6mm and weighs 185 grams. The Galaxy M31, on the other hand, is heavier and it measures 159.2x75.1x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy M31 comparison
  Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy M31
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandSamsungSamsung
ModelGalaxy A31Galaxy M31
Release date24th March 202026th February 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)159.30 x 73.10 x 8.60159.20 x 75.10 x 8.90
Weight (g)185.00191.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50006000
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietary-
Wireless chargingNoNo
ColoursPrism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush WhiteBlue, Black
Body type-Plastic
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.406.40
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio20:919.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core (2x2GHz + 6x1.7GHz)2.3GHz octa-core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz)
Processor makeMediaTek Helio P65Samsung Exynos 9611
RAM6GB6GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512512
Dedicated microSD slot-Yes
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/2.0) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera20-megapixel (f/2.2)32-megapixel (f/2.0)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinOne UI 2.1One UI 2.0
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.00
NFCYes-
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
Gyroscope-Yes
Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Good photo quality in daylight
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications, Samsung
