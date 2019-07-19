Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A80 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India is set at Rs. 47,990, whereas the OnePlus 7 Pro starts at Rs. 48,999.

By | Updated: 19 July 2019 10:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy A80 and OnePlus 7 Pro both offer almost a bezel-less display experience

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A80 will be available starting August 1
  • OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • The rotating camera of Samsung Galaxy A80 transforms into selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy A80 was launched in India on Thursday as the newest member in the Galaxy A family. The smartphone has a rotating camera design with a triple rear camera setup as its USP. However, there are also various other features that make the Galaxy A80 a compelling option for a high-end smartphone buyer. The phone comes with a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC. All this makes the Galaxy A80 a solid contender in its segment. But Samsung's offering isn't alone to influence customers in the market. The OnePlus 7 Pro, which is the latest flagship by the Chinese company, takes on the Galaxy A80 with its full-screen experience, pop-up selfie camera, and the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Let's compare the specifications and price of the Samsung Galaxy A80 with those of the OnePlus 7 Pro to see the major differences between the two.

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs OnePlus 7 Pro price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India is set at Rs. 47,990 that's for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone will go on pre-booking in the country from July 22 to July 31 and will be available for purchase through all major mobile retail stores, Samsung India online store, Samsung Opera House, and all leading online channels starting August 1. Moreover, it comes in Angel Gold, Ghost White, and Phantom Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions: The Phone With 3 Rotating Cameras

In contrast, the OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 48,999 for the base Mirror Grey variant that has the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration can be purchased in Almond, Mirror Grey, and Nebula Blue colour options with a price tag of Rs. 52,999. Further, OnePlus offers the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in only Nebula Blue colour variant at Rs. 57,999. The phone is available for purchase through Amazon India and the OnePlus Store, apart from OnePlus offline retail stores and partners such as Reliance Digital, My Jio, and Croma.

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs OnePlus 7 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A80 runs Android Pie with One UI on top, whereas the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7 Pro comes with Android Pie-based OxygenOS. There is also a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED 'New Infinity Display' with 20:9 aspect ratio on the Galaxy A80. However, the OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A80 has the octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, has the octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs OnePlus 7 Pro camera

In terms of optics, the rotating camera module of the Samsung Galaxy A80 includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 123-degree f/2.2 lens. There is also the 3D depth sensor that is accompanied by a dedicated IR sensor and LED flash module. In contrast, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a regular triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, 1.6-micron pixels (4-in-1), optical image stabilisation (OIS), and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The secondary sensor on the OnePlus 7 Pro has a 16-megapixel resolution and includes an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field of view. There is also an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor that has an f/2.4 telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom and comes with OIS support. The OnePlus 7 Pro also has a dual-LED flash module and supports phase detection autofocus (PDAF), laser autofocus (LAF), and contrast autofocus (CAF).

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

The rotating camera on the Samsung Galaxy A80 slides up and rotates to transform into a selfie camera. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, has the pop-up selfie camera module that includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs OnePlus 7 Pro storage

For storing content, the Samsung Galaxy A80 has 128GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. The OnePlus 7 Pro, however, has 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options. However, there is also no microSD card support for storage expansion in the OnePlus smartphone.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A80 and OnePlus 7 Pro are almost similar with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Similarly, the Galaxy A80 and OnePlus 7 Pro both have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. However, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery that works with OnePlus' Warp Charge 30 fast charging (5V/ 6A) technology.

Dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy A80 are set at 165.20x76.50x9.30mm and weighs 220 grams. However, the OnePlus 7 Pro measures 162.6x75.9x8.8mm and weighs 206 grams.

Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusSamsung
Model7 ProGalaxy A80
Release date14th May 2019April 2019
Launched in IndiaYes-
Body typeGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)162.60 x 75.90 x 8.80165.20 x 76.50 x 9.30
Weight (g)206.00-
Battery capacity (mAh)40003700
Removable batteryNo-
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingNo-
ColoursAlmond, Mirror Grey, Nebula BlueAngel Gold, Ghost White, Phantom Black
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.676.70
Resolution1440x3120 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass-
Aspect ratio19.5:9-
Pixels per inch (PPI)516-
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core1.7GHz octa-core (2x2.2GHz + 6x1.7GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 855Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
RAM12GB8GB
Internal storage256GB128GB
Expandable storageNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.6, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2)48-megapixel (f/2.0) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusPDAF and laser autofocusYes
Rear flashDual LEDYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)No
Front autofocusNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9.0 PieAndroid 9.0 Pie
SkinOxygenOS 9.5One UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes
NFCYes-
USB OTGYes-
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYes-
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
