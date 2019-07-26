Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy A70: What’s the Difference?

Samsung Galaxy A80 was launched in India earlier this month, and the phone comes with neat features, including its unique rotating camera setup. The phone is equipped with some compelling specifications as well, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor, a 48-megapixel sensor, and a 3,700mAh battery. The phone is pegged to be a notch above the Galaxy A70, and is more expensive as well. The Samsung Galaxy A70 was launched in India in April this year, and it comes with a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch.

We pit the Samsung Galaxy A80 against the Samsung Galaxy A70 (Review) to see how different the two phones are, and if the new entrant is worth its price tag.

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Samsung Galaxy A70 price in India compared

The Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India has been set at Rs. 47,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is up for pre-booking till July 31, and the customers who pre-book can avail a one-time screen replacement for free. The phone is available in Angel Gold, Ghost White, and Phantom Black colour options, and the sale will take place through all major mobile retail stores, Samsung India online store, Samsung Opera House, and all "major leading online channels" in the country from August 1. Launch offers include five percent cashback for customers purchasing the new smartphone using Citibank credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy A70, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 28,990 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and White colour options, and is available in all retail stores, Samsung online shop, Samsung Opera House, and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Samsung Galaxy A70 specifications compared

Both the phones comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots, run on Android Pie with One UI on top, and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Samsung Galaxy A80 has an Infinity Display with no notch or bezels on all sides, while the Galaxy A70 sports an Infinity U Display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A80 has an octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A70 has a Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 6GB RAM.

On the storage front, both the phones have 128GB inbuilt storage. The Samsung Galaxy A80 doesn't support storage expansion via microSD card. The Galaxy A70, on the other hand, supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) and has a dedicated slot.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A80 has the rotating camera setup that includes the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 123-degree f/2.2 lens. There is also a 3D depth camera along with an IR sensor. Moreover, the camera setup of the Galaxy A80 slides up and rotates once selected the selfie mode.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A70 includes a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 32-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video chat.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 packs a 3,700mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy A70 packs a larger 4,500mAh battery. Both the phones support 25W fast charging, have an on-screen fingerprint sensor, and support a USB Type-C port.