Samsung Galaxy A71 was launched as the latest smartphone by the South Korean company on Wednesday. The new smartphone features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and comes with a design that matches what was seen on recent flagship Samsung phones. The Galaxy A71 also runs Android 10 out-of-the-box along with the latest One UI on top. Further, it comes preloaded with a list of proprietary features of Indian users. All this makes the Galaxy A71 a decent option in its price segment that already has the Vivo V17 Pro and OnePlus 7 as the two compelling players.

So to help you understand what stands out on Samsung Galaxy A71, we here compare its price in India and specifications with those of the Vivo V17 Pro and the OnePlus 7.

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Vivo V17 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A71 price in India is set at Rs. 29,999 for the single, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Blue colour variants and will go on sale from February 24.

In contrast, the Vivo V17 Pro price in India comes at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean colour options.

The OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 34,999. The phone comes in Mirror Grey and Red colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Vivo V17 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A71, Vivo V17 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 all three models come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. The Samsung phone and OnePlus model both also run Android 10 but with One UI 2.0 and OxygenOS 10 on top, respectively. However, the Vivo phone runs Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie. On the display front, the Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio. This is unlike the Vivo V17 Pro that has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Ultra FullView Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, comes with a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A71 has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V17 Pro also has 8GB of RAM, but it comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. However, the OnePlus 7 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A71 has the quad rear camera setup that includes the 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens as well as a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The quad rear camera setup of the Vivo V17 Pro, on the other hand, offers a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. However, the OnePlus 7 has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/2.2 lens. The Vivo V17 Pro, on the other front, carries a dual pop-up selfie camera with a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens -- along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. However, the OnePlus 7 has a single, 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The Vivo V17 Pro also has 128GB of internal storage but sans microSD card support. In contrast, the OnePlus 7 comes in 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options that both don't support a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A71, Vivo V17 Pro, and OnePlus 7 are similar. All three models have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phones also come an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the battery part, the Samsung Galaxy A71 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast fast charging. The Vivo V17 Pro, on the other hand, has a 4,100mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging support. However, the OnePlus 7 comes with a 3,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 measures 163.6x76.0x7.7mm and weighs 179 grams, while the Vivo V17 Pro measures 159.00x74.70x9.80mm and weighs 202 grams. The OnePlus 7, on the other front, measures 157.70x74.80x8.20mm and weighs 182 grams.