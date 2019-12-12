Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Samsung Galaxy A70: What’s the Difference

Samsung quietly launched the new Galaxy A71 today. Part of the company's Galaxy A-series, the Galaxy A71 is the successor to Galaxy A70 that was launched earlier this year, followed by the Galaxy A70s. The Galaxy A71 ditches the waterdrop notch of its predecessor and opts for a centrally-positioned hole-punch design that we recently saw in a tonne of leaks. As far as upgrades go, it packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, while the 32-megapixel selfie camera is carried over from the Galaxy A70.

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Samsung Galaxy A70: Price in India

Samsung is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A71. It will come in two variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. As for the colour options, it will be offered in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Pink. Coming to the Galaxy A70, it was originally priced at Rs. 28,990 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, but it is currently going for Rs. 23,990 on Flipkart. The Galaxy A70 can be picked up in a choice of Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A70 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A71 runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. As for the Galaxy A70, it currently runs Android Pie with an older version of One UI skin. Talking about the hardware specifications, the Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch, full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a hole-punch at the top, just like the one on the Galaxy Note 10 duo. Its predecessor, on the other hand, packs a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a waterdrop notch.

Samsung Galaxy A71 features a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main snapper

Internally, the Galaxy A71 is powered by an octa-core SoC (dual 2.2GHz + hexa 1.8GHz), but the make has not been specified by Samsung. However, it is believed that the SoC in question is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, and it is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be further expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). The Galaxy A70 relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, ticking alongside 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is also expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Both the phones feature a dedicated microSD slot for storage expansion.

In the camera department, the Galaxy A71 packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. To recall, the Galaxy A70s launched earlier this year packing a 64-megapixel rear camera and was positioned as a mid-cycle upgrade for the Galaxy A70. The main camera on the Galaxy A71 is assisted by a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Coming to the Galaxy A70, it features a triple rear camera that is highlighted by a 32-megapixel main snapper with an f/1.7 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls. Both the phones feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Galaxy A71 comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast charging support. In comparison, the Galaxy A70 also packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W Super-Fast Charging technology. The Galaxy A71 measures 163.6 x 76.0 x 7.7mm and tips the scales at 179 grams, while dimensions of the Galaxy A70 are 164.30 x 76.70 x 7.90mm, and it weighs 183 grams.

