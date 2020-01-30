Samsung has launched the Galaxy A51 in India, and the phone comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A51 was first unveiled in Vietnam alongside the Samsung Galaxy A71 as the latest models in the Samsung's Galaxy A-series. Both the phones come with significant differences like display sizes, battery, and camera specifications. The Galaxy A51 is also an upgrade to the Galaxy A50s that was launched in India in September last year. The Galaxy A71, on the other hand, is expected to launch in India next month.

We pit the Samsung Galaxy A51 against the Samsung Galaxy A71 and the Samsung Galaxy A50s to see how the new entrant in the Indian market fares against the competition, on paper.

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is priced in India at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone comes in Blue, Pink, Prism Crush Black, and White colour options, and will go on sale starting tomorrow. The Samsung Galaxy A71, on the other hand, was launched in Vietnam a month ago, but it hasn't been launched in India yet. The phone is expected to make its debut in the country sometime in February, and it is tipped to carry a price tag of Rs. 29,990. The phone is also said to come in Blue, Pink, Prism Crush Black, and White colour variants and it should be offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB onboard storage. Its Vietnam prices weren't made available at the time of launch.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India in September, and its price is set at Rs. 19,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the Galaxy A50s that comes at Rs. 21,999. The phone has Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Violet, and Prism Crush White colours to choose from. It is on sale via online retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Samsung Online Shop as well as Samsung partner physical retailers in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71, and Galaxy A50s all three have dual-SIM (Nano) support. On the software front, the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 run on Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0 on top, while the Galaxy A50s runs on Android 9 Pie with a previous-generation One UI. Coming towards the display part, the Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display that has 20:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy A71, on the other front, has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, and the Galaxy A50s comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Display.

As for the processor, the Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A50s phones are powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC. The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A50, both pack 6GB of RAM. The Galaxy A71, on the other hand, comes with a Snapdragon 730 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. All phones offer up to 128GB of storage options.

Talking about the cameras, the Galaxy A51 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, a 12-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy A71 also sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, instead of the 48-megapixel camera on the Galaxy A51. All the other three sensors remain the same. The Samsung Galaxy A50s has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies, all three phones sport a 32-megapixel front camera. The phones also have a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port on board. Coming to the battery, the Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A50s have 4,000mAh batteries that support 15W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A71, on the other hand, packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy A51 are at 158.5x73.6x7.9mm, whereas the Galaxy A50s that measures 158.5x74.5x7.7mm and the Galaxy A71 measures at 163.60x76.00x7.70mm. Besides, the Galaxy A51 weighs 172 grams, whereas the Galaxy A71 weighs at 179 grams. The Galaxy A50s is the lightest at 169 grams.