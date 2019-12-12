Samsung Galaxy A51 debuted in Vietnam as the company's latest model in the Galaxy A-series lineup. The new smartphone comes as the successor to the Galaxy A50 and the upgrade to the Galaxy A50s. It flaunts an Infinity-O Display that we recently saw on premium options such as the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. Also, the Galaxy A51 houses a quad rear camera setup that includes dedicated sensors for depth sensing and capturing macro shots. The smartphone also has up to 8GB of RAM. All this makes the Galaxy A51 a strong contender in its price segment. But how is it different from the predecessor Galaxy A50 and the watered down Galaxy A50s? Let's find out.

In this article, we are comparing the price and key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A51 with those of the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A50s to let you easily find the differences.

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A51 price is set at VND 7,990,000 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Vietnam. The phone will be available for purchase in the Vietnamese market in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour options from December 27. However, Samsung will globally bring the smartphone in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options along with 64GB and 128GB storage versions that are yet to receive official price and availability schedule. Details about the India launch of the Galaxy A51 are also not yet announced.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India is set at Rs. 18,490 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 21,490. Both models come in Black, White, and Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

The Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 19,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the Galaxy A50s that comes at Rs. 21,999. The phone has Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Violet, and Prism Crush White colours to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A50, and Galaxy A50s all three phones have dual-SIM (Nano) support. On the software front, the Galaxy A51 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0 on top. This is unlike the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A50s that both are running Android 9 Pie with a previous-generation One UI.

Coming towards the display part, the Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display that has 20:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy A50, on the other front, has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This is identical to the Galaxy A50s that also comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Display.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A51 has an unspecified octa-core SoC, along with with up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy A50, on the other hand, comes with the octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. However, the Galaxy A50s has octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

Samsung has provided the quad rear camera setup on the Galaxy A51 that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also houses a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A50s, on the other side, come with a triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy A50 includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor with an auto-focus f/1.7 lens, 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.0 lens. This is similar to the camera setup available on the Galaxy A50s, though the newer model does have a 48-megapixel primary sensor in place of the 25-megapixel one.

For selfies, the Galaxy A51 has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.2 lens. This is unlike the Galaxy A50 that includes a 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens and the Galaxy A50s that has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A50, and Galaxy A50s all have 64GB and 128GB storage options. The phones also have a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A50, and Galaxy A50s are also similar -- with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port on board. All three models also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the part of battery, the Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. This is identical to what you'll get on the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A50s.

Dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy A51 are 158.5x73.6x7.9mm. However, the Galaxy A50 measures 158.5x74.7x7.7mm, which are quite similar to the Galaxy A50s that measures 158.5x74.5x7.7mm. Besides, the Galaxy A51 weighs 172 grams, whereas the Galaxy A50 is weight at 166 grams, which is slightly lighter than the 169 grams weight of the Galaxy A50s.