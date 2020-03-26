Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy A40: Price, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy A41 packs a larger 3,500mAh battery, while the Galaxy A40 houses a 3,100mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 March 2020 17:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy A40: Price, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy A41 and Samsung Galaxy A40, both have 25-megapixel selfie cameras

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A41 sports a triple rear camera setup at the back
  • The phone is IP68 certified, has a 48-megapixel main sensor
  • Samsung Galaxy A40 has a 5.9-inch full-HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy A41 was launched a few days ago, and it features a triple camera setup at the back. The phone has a waterdrop-style notch on the front, and is IP68 certified. The phone is an upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy A40 launched in March last year, and this model only had a single rear camera. The Galaxy A41 also packs a larger 3,500mAh battery, while the Galaxy A40 houses a 3,100mAh battery. However, both the phones sport a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

We pit the Samsung Galaxy A41 with the Samsung Galaxy A40 to see how much of an upgrade it is, on paper.

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy A40: Price

The Samsung Galaxy A41 will go on sale starting June. The pricing and exact availability details are not yet known. There is no word on when it will reach the Indian market.

The Samsung Galaxy A40 was launched in Netherlands in March. Its price was set at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,500). The phone was never launched in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy A40: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A41 features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Samsung Galaxy A40, on the other hand, features a slightly smaller 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display.

The Samsung Galaxy A41 processor is unknown at the moment, but it is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The predecessor is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7885 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Both the phones offer expansion of storage using a microSD card.

Coming to optics, the Galaxy A41's triple rear camera setup is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle snapper with an f/2.0 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A40 has a single 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Both the phones have a 25-megapixel image sensor at the front for selfies and video chat support. The Galaxy A41 has a larger 3,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. In comparison, the Galaxy A40 packs a 3,100mAh battery. The Galaxy A41 has an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the predecessor has a rear-placed fingerprint scanner. Both the phones support NFC and USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy A40 comparison
  Samsung Galaxy A41
Samsung Galaxy A41
Samsung Galaxy A40
Samsung Galaxy A40
GENERAL
BrandSamsungSamsung
ModelGalaxy A41Galaxy A40
Release date18th March 2020March 2019
Battery capacity (mAh)35003100
Removable batteryNo-
Fast chargingProprietary-
Wireless chargingNo-
ColoursBlack, Blue, WhiteBlue, Black, Orange, White
Dimensions (mm)-144.30 x 69.10 x 7.90
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.105.90
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2280 pixels
Aspect ratio20:919:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core1.8GHz octa-core
RAM4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Processor make-Samsung Exynos 7885
Expandable storage-Yes
Expandable storage type-microSD
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/2.0) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)16-megapixel (f/2.0)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera25-megapixel (f/2.0)25-megapixel
Front flashNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 9.0 Pie
SkinOne UI 2.0One UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac-
BluetoothYesYes, v 4.20
NFCYesYes
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs-2
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Face unlock-Yes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A41, Samsung Galaxy A41 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A41 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A40, Samsung Galaxy A40 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A40 Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Xiaomi Gets Patent for New Face Mask With Better Fit, More Protection: Report
COVID Symptom Tracker App Aimed to Help Slow Spread of COVID-19

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy A40: Price, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme India CEO Offers First Look at Realme Smartwatch
  2. Government is Making a COVID-19 Tracker App for Android, iOS: Report
  3. Jio, Airtel Launch Coronavirus Risk Checker Tools: All You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus 8 Series Specifications Leaked, Two 48-Megapixel Sensors Tipped
  5. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  6. Google Play Movies May Offer Free, Ad-Based Movies and TV Shows Soon
  7. Qualcomm Announces New Audio Technologies for True Wireless Earphones
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2020) LTE With 8.4-Inch Display Launched
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  10. Manisha Koirala, the Nepalese Fighter Who Has Seen It All
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei, Honor Products Get Warranty Extension in India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  2. Huawei, Honor Products Get Warranty Extension in India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  3. Under Lockdown, US Teens Turn to TikTok for Life Hacks, Laughs
  4. Jio, Airtel Launch Tools to Check if You Are at Risk of Being Infected With Coronavirus
  5. COVID Symptom Tracker App Aimed to Help Slow Spread of COVID-19
  6. Xiaomi Gets Patent for New Face Mask With Better Fit, More Protection: Report
  7. Facebook, Google May Lose Over $44 Billion in Ad Revenue in 2020 Thanks to Coronavirus: Report
  8. Government is Making a COVID-19 Tracker App for Android, iOS: Report
  9. Mi TV Shipments Cross 4 Million Units in India in Just Over 2 Years, Xiaomi Announces
  10. Redmi K30 Pro May Launch as Poco F2 in India, MIUI 11 Code Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com