Samsung Galaxy A41 was launched a few days ago, and it features a triple camera setup at the back. The phone has a waterdrop-style notch on the front, and is IP68 certified. The phone is an upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy A40 launched in March last year, and this model only had a single rear camera. The Galaxy A41 also packs a larger 3,500mAh battery, while the Galaxy A40 houses a 3,100mAh battery. However, both the phones sport a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

We pit the Samsung Galaxy A41 with the Samsung Galaxy A40 to see how much of an upgrade it is, on paper.

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy A40: Price

The Samsung Galaxy A41 will go on sale starting June. The pricing and exact availability details are not yet known. There is no word on when it will reach the Indian market.

The Samsung Galaxy A40 was launched in Netherlands in March. Its price was set at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,500). The phone was never launched in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy A40: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A41 features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Samsung Galaxy A40, on the other hand, features a slightly smaller 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display.

The Samsung Galaxy A41 processor is unknown at the moment, but it is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The predecessor is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7885 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Both the phones offer expansion of storage using a microSD card.

Coming to optics, the Galaxy A41's triple rear camera setup is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle snapper with an f/2.0 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A40 has a single 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Both the phones have a 25-megapixel image sensor at the front for selfies and video chat support. The Galaxy A41 has a larger 3,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. In comparison, the Galaxy A40 packs a 3,100mAh battery. The Galaxy A41 has an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the predecessor has a rear-placed fingerprint scanner. Both the phones support NFC and USB Type-C port.