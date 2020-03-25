Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy A51: What's the Difference?

Samsung Galaxy A31 made its debut yesterday, March 24, and is going to be a mid-range smartphone joining the company's Galaxy A-series. It comes with an octa-core processor and a quad rear camera setup that puts it against another smartphone in Samsung's Galaxy A-series, the Galaxy A51. The Galaxy A51 was launched in January and is powered by an octa-core processor as well and boasts of four rear cameras. So, let's see what sets the newer Galaxy A31 apart from the relatively older Galaxy A51.

Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A51: Price

The Samsung Galaxy A31 was announced on March 24 but Samsung has not shared pricing and availability for the phone as of yet. We do, however, know that it will come in two variants, 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. There will be four colour options - Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, and Prism Crush White.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A51 comes in only one variant, 6GB + 128GB onboard storage that is priced at Rs. 23,999. It is available in three colour options namely, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White. The Galaxy A51 is available for purchase from the Samsung store as well as Amazon in India.

Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A51: Specifications

Samsung hasn't officially stated the Android version in the Galaxy A31 but it is expected to be Android 10. It also packs 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. In contrast, the Galaxy A51 has a slightly larger 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A31 comes with an unspecified octa-core chip that has two cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six cores clocked at 1.7GHz. Previous reports have suggested that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. It comes with up to 6GB RAM. The Galaxy A51 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM.

Coming to optics, both phones have four cameras on the back. The Galaxy A31 has a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.5 aperture. On the front, the Galaxy A31 has a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture, housed in a notch.

The Galaxy A51, on the other hand, has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Both the Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A51 have a maximum of 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). There is no official information on connectivity options for the Galaxy A31 as of yet but an FCC listing points at dual-band Wi-Fi - i.e., 2.4GHz and 5GHz - apart from 4G LTE. A Bluetooth SIG certification suggests the presence of Bluetooth v5.0, as well as a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy A51 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Both phones come with in-display fingerprint scanners.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy A31 has 5,000mAh with support for 15W fast charging while the Galaxy A51 has a smaller 4,500mAh battery but supports 25W fast charging. The former comes in at 159.3x73.1x8.6mm in size and weighs 185 grams while the latter is 158.5x73.6x7.9mm in size and weighs 172 grams.