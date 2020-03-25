Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy A51: What's the Difference?

Samsung Galaxy A31 is believed to be powered by core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC but Samsung has not confirmed the actual processor, whereas Galaxy A51 uses Exynos 9611 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 March 2020 13:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy A51: What's the Difference?

Samsung Galaxy A31 has a notch design while Samsung Galaxy A51 has hole-punch design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A51 have in-display fingerprint scanners
  • Samsung has not provided pricing and availability for Galaxy A31
  • Galaxy A31 will come in two variants 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A31 made its debut yesterday, March 24, and is going to be a mid-range smartphone joining the company's Galaxy A-series. It comes with an octa-core processor and a quad rear camera setup that puts it against another smartphone in Samsung's Galaxy A-series, the Galaxy A51. The Galaxy A51 was launched in January and is powered by an octa-core processor as well and boasts of four rear cameras. So, let's see what sets the newer Galaxy A31 apart from the relatively older Galaxy A51.

Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A51: Price

The Samsung Galaxy A31 was announced on March 24 but Samsung has not shared pricing and availability for the phone as of yet. We do, however, know that it will come in two variants, 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. There will be four colour options - Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, and Prism Crush White.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A51 comes in only one variant, 6GB + 128GB onboard storage that is priced at Rs. 23,999. It is available in three colour options namely, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White. The Galaxy A51 is available for purchase from the Samsung store as well as Amazon in India.

Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A51: Specifications

Samsung hasn't officially stated the Android version in the Galaxy A31 but it is expected to be Android 10. It also packs 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. In contrast, the Galaxy A51 has a slightly larger 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A31 comes with an unspecified octa-core chip that has two cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six cores clocked at 1.7GHz. Previous reports have suggested that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. It comes with up to 6GB RAM. The Galaxy A51 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM.

Coming to optics, both phones have four cameras on the back. The Galaxy A31 has a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.5 aperture. On the front, the Galaxy A31 has a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture, housed in a notch.

The Galaxy A51, on the other hand, has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Both the Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A51 have a maximum of 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). There is no official information on connectivity options for the Galaxy A31 as of yet but an FCC listing points at dual-band Wi-Fi - i.e., 2.4GHz and 5GHz - apart from 4G LTE. A Bluetooth SIG certification suggests the presence of Bluetooth v5.0, as well as a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy A51 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Both phones come with in-display fingerprint scanners.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy A31 has 5,000mAh with support for 15W fast charging while the Galaxy A51 has a smaller 4,500mAh battery but supports 25W fast charging. The former comes in at 159.3x73.1x8.6mm in size and weighs 185 grams while the latter is 158.5x73.6x7.9mm in size and weighs 172 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy A51 comparison
  Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandSamsungSamsung
ModelGalaxy A31Galaxy A51
Release date24th March 2020January 2020
Launched in IndiaNoYes
Dimensions (mm)159.30 x 73.10 x 8.60158.50 x 73.60 x 7.90
Weight (g)185.00172.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50004000
Removable batteryNo-
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingNo-
ColoursPrism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush WhitePrism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Pink, Prism Crush White
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.406.50
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Aspect ratio20:9-
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core (2x2GHz + 6x1.7GHz)-
Processor makeMediaTek Helio P65Samsung Exynos 9611
RAM4GB6GB
Internal storage64GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512512
Dedicated microSD slot-Yes
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/2.0) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/2.0) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYes-
Rear flashYes-
Front camera20-megapixel (f/2.2)32-megapixel (f/2.2)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinOne UI 2.0One UI 2.0
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 ac
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
NFC-Yes
USB OTG-Yes
Wi-Fi Direct-Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
Gyroscope-Yes
Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P65
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Biometric authentication isn’t very quick
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A51 review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A51 price, Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Amazon Prime Video Cuts Video Quality in India to Ease Internet Load Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: YouTube Sets Videos at SD Quality by Default to Help Save Bandwidth Amid Social Distancing

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy A51: What's the Difference?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s What E-Retailers Are Saying About Their Services During Lockdown
  2. Infinix Hot 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  3. Coronavirus: Can We Run Out of the Internet Because of Work From Home?
  4. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  5. Redmi Smart TV Max With Giant 98-Inch 4K Display Launched
  6. Facing Lockdowns, E-Commerce Platforms Unable to Deliver Orders
  7. Flipkart Suspends Services as India Enters 21-Day Coronavirus Lockdown
  8. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  10. Prime Video India Cuts Video Quality to Ease Internet Load in Lockdown
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Announces Galaxy S20 Series Camera Features Will Come to Galaxy S10 Series, Galaxy Note 10 Series
  2. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch Postponed Due to Coronavirus Lockdown
  3. iOS 13.4 Released With iCloud Drive Folder Sharing; iPadOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, tvOS 13.4 Debut as Well
  4. Coronavirus: YouTube Sets Videos at SD Quality by Default to Help Save Bandwidth Amid Social Distancing
  5. Amazon Prime Video Cuts Video Quality in India to Ease Internet Load Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  6. iPhone Production in India Suspended Over Coronavirus Lockdown: Report
  7. Coronavirus: Here’s What Amazon, Big Basket, Flipkart, Other E-Retailers Saying About Services During Lockdown
  8. Facebook's 'Family' of Services See 'Unprecedented' Usage, Revenue Slips Nonetheless
  9. Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date Pushed to August Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  10. Vivo iQoo Neo 3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch Soon, Company Teases
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.