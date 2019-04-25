Technology News

Redmi Y3 vs Redmi Note 7: Price, Specifications Compared

By | Updated: 25 April 2019 11:06 IST
Redmi Y3 vs Redmi Note 7: Price, Specifications Compared

Redmi Y3 (left) and Redmi Note 7 (right)

Highlights

Redmi Y3 and Redmi Note 7 both pack 4,000mAh battery

The phones come with large displays, dual rear cameras

Redmi Note 7 comes with Snapdragon 660 SoC, USB Type-C port

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y3 in India a day ago, making the country the first market to get the phone. The Redmi Y3 is the second phone this year to launch in India first, the first being the Redmi Note 7 Pro. It is the fourth Redmi phone to launch in India in 2019, and we pit it against the Redmi Note 7 to see the major differences between the two. The two phones fall in the same price range, and have a large 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi Y3's big USP is its 32-megapixel sensor, while the Redmi Note 7 offers the Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Let's see how the Redmi Y3 and the Redmi Note 7 fare against each other on paper.

Redmi Y3 vs Redmi Note 7 price

The Redmi Y3 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB R AM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. It will be available on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores from April 30 in Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black colour variants. Redmi Y3 launch offers include up to 1,120GB of 4G data from Airtel, as well as unlimited calling.

The Redmi Note 7 is also priced in India starting at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant, while its 6GB/ 64GB model is priced at Rs. 11,999. The Redmi Note 7 has Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour variants. It is available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.


Redmi Y3 vs Redmi Note 7 design, specifications

The Redmi Y3 and the Redmi Note 7 (Review) have identical designs with a waterdrop-style notch up front, a slight chin at the bottom, a dual rear camera setup at the back, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. Both the phones run on MIUI 10 based on Android Pie, and feature dual-SIM slots. The Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Y3, on the other hand, sports a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D glass, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Redmi Note 7 Review

The Redmi Y3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The Redmi Y3 offers 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage, depending on the variant, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with its own dedicated card slot. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired also with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. Internal storage options are 32GB and 64GB, and expansion of memory via microSD card slot is up to 256GB.

Redmi Y3 First Impressions

In terms of optics, the Redmi Y3 bears a dual rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 1.25-micron pixel size, while the secondary camera has a 2-megapixel depth-sensing sensor. The rear setup features phase detection autofocus (PDAF), electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and a dual-LED flash module. On the front, the Redmi Y3 bears a 32-megapixel selfie camera with EIS, auto HDR, and an AI portrait mode.

The Redmi Note 7 has a similar dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel primary sensor that comes with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. The camera supports AI Portrait mode and has features such as AI Beautify (4.0), Face recognition, HDR support, and AI scene detection to recognise up to 12 scenes.

Both the Redmi Y3 and Redmi Note 7 pack 4,000mAh batteries, support rear fingerprint scanners, and offer connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi Note 7 comes with a USB Type-C port for fast charging support, and the Redmi Y3 supports Micro-USB. The Redmi Note 7 also supports Bluetooth v5, while the Redmi Y3 offers Bluetooth v4.2. Redmi Note 7 also supports an Infrared (IR blaster), measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and weighs 185 grams. The Redmi Y3, on the other hand, measures at 158.65x76.43x8.47mm, and weighs 180 grams

Redmi Y3 vs Redmi Note 7 comparison

  Redmi Y3
Redmi Y3
Redmi Note 7
Redmi Note 7
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)158.65 x 76.43 x 8.47159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10
Battery capacity (mAh)40004000
ColoursPrime Black, Bold Red, Elegant BlueOnyx Black, Ruby Red, Sapphire Blue
Release date-January 2019
Body type-Glass
Weight (g)-185.00
Removable battery-No
Fast charging-Quick Charge
Wireless charging-No
SAR value-0.96
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.266.30
Resolution720x1520 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-409
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz octa-core2.2GHz
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 632Snapdragon 660 AIE
RAM3GB4GB
Internal storage32GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512256
Dedicated microSD slotYesNo
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.25-micron) + 2-megapixel12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.25-micron) + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashDual LEDLED
Front camera32-megapixel13-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9.0
SkinMIUI 10MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 5.00
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
USB OTG-Yes
USB Type-C-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensor-Yes
Gyroscope-Yes
Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Smooth app and UI performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bright and sharp display
  • Shoots decent images in good light
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera quality
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 660 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Redmi Y3, Redmi Y3 Price in India, Redmi Y3 Specifications, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Specifications, Redmi India, Xiaomi
Redmi Note 7
