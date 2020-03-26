Redmi Note 9S recently made its debut as the global variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone. The smartphone will go head to head with Realme 6, which was also launched earlier this month. If case you are wondering how the two phones stack up against each other, at least on paper, we have made your job slightly easier. Read on for a quick comparison between Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9S and Realme 6 smartphones in terms of their price and specifications.

Redmi Note 9S vs Realme 6: Prices and variants

Both the Redmi Note 9Sand Realme 6 have a base 4GB + 64GB storage unit that is priced at RM 799 (roughly Rs. 13,700) and Rs. 12,999, respectively. The other - 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB – variants of Realme 6 are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 9S' 6GB + 128GB variant is up for grabs at RM 899 (roughly Rs. 15,000) which is further available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Grey colour options. The three variants of Realme 6 come in Comet Blue and Comet White colour shades.

Redmi Note 9S vs Realme 6: Specifications

In terms of the design, both Redmi Note 9S and Realme 6 smartphones have a hole-punch on the front panel and a quad camera setup on the back. The Redmi Note 9S, however, comes with a bigger screen size of 6.67-inch with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) resolution along with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. In comparison, the Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Similarly, Redmi Note 9S is heavier (209 grams) than the Realme 6 smartphone (191 grams).

Under the hood, Redmi Note 9S is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 custom skin on top. Realme 6 on the other hand, is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme 6 includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The quad rear camera setup of the smartphone includes 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for portrait shots. The last sensor is a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor for depth in the photographs.

Redmi Note 9S, on the other hand, comes with a 16-megapixel camera on the front panel. The quad rear camera setup of the phone is headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and lastly, a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

In terms of the battery, the Redmi Note 9S has a 5,020mAh battery while the Realme 6 packs a 4,300mAh battery. Both the phones support fast charging option.