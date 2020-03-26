Technology News
Redmi Note 9S vs Realme 6: Price, Specifications Compared

Redmi Note 9S and Realme 6, both come with a quad rear camera setup.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 26 March 2020 13:17 IST
Redmi Note 9S vs Realme 6: Price, Specifications Compared

Redmi Note 9S (L) and Realme 6, both were released in March this year

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9S is heavier than Realme 6
  • Redmi Note 9S has 5020mAh battery while Realme 6 has 4300mAh battery
  • Both the phones support fast charging option

Redmi Note 9S recently made its debut as the global variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone. The smartphone will go head to head with Realme 6, which was also launched earlier this month. If case you are wondering how the two phones stack up against each other, at least on paper, we have made your job slightly easier. Read on for a quick comparison between Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9S and Realme 6 smartphones in terms of their price and specifications.

Redmi Note 9S vs Realme 6: Prices and variants

Both the Redmi Note 9Sand Realme 6 have a base 4GB + 64GB storage unit that is priced at RM 799 (roughly Rs. 13,700) and Rs. 12,999, respectively. The other - 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB – variants of Realme 6 are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 9S' 6GB + 128GB variant is up for grabs at RM 899 (roughly Rs. 15,000) which is further available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Grey colour options. The three variants of Realme 6 come in Comet Blue and Comet White colour shades.

Redmi Note 9S vs Realme 6: Specifications

In terms of the design, both Redmi Note 9S and Realme 6 smartphones have a hole-punch on the front panel and a quad camera setup on the back. The Redmi Note 9S, however, comes with a bigger screen size of 6.67-inch with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) resolution along with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. In comparison, the Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Similarly, Redmi Note 9S is heavier (209 grams) than the Realme 6 smartphone (191 grams).

Under the hood, Redmi Note 9S is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 custom skin on top. Realme 6 on the other hand, is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme 6 includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The quad rear camera setup of the smartphone includes 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for portrait shots. The last sensor is a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor for depth in the photographs.

Redmi Note 9S, on the other hand, comes with a 16-megapixel camera on the front panel. The quad rear camera setup of the phone is headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and lastly, a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

In terms of the battery, the Redmi Note 9S has a 5,020mAh battery while the Realme 6 packs a 4,300mAh battery. Both the phones support fast charging option.

Redmi Note 9S vs Realme 6 comparison
  Redmi Note 9S
Redmi Note 9S
Realme 6
Realme 6
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiRealme
ModelRedmi Note 9S6
Release date23rd March 20205th March 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)165.70 x 76.60 x 8.80162.10 x 74.80 x 9.60
Weight (g)209.00191.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50204300
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursAurora Blue, Glacier White, Interstellar GreyComet White, Comet Blue
Removable battery-No
Wireless charging-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.676.50
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:920:9
HARDWARE
Processor2.3GHz octa-core2.05GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 720GMediaTek Helio G90T
RAM4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusYes
Front camera16-megapixel16-megapixel (f/2.0)
Rear flash-Yes
Front flash-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinMIUI 11Realme UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi DirectYes-
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9S

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 6

Realme 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Impressive performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Abhik Sengupta
Global Smartphone Sales Fell 14 Percent in February as Coronavirus Spread: Counterpoint
Twitter Blocks Account Telling Youth to Hold 'Coronavirus Parties'

Advertisement

Advertisement

